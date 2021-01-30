H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes win in girls basketball

The Hickory girls basketball team hit the court for the first time in over two weeks on Saturday, hosting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell at David W. Craft Gymnasium. In the end, the Red Tornadoes came away with a 60-40 win to extend their winning streak to three games.

Hickory (4-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Watauga on Wednesday, while the Titans (3-3, 3-3) are at St. Stephens on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 66, Lincolnton 30

The Red Devils blew past the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton for their 29th consecutive victory dating back to last season. Newton-Conover led 21-2 after the first quarter, 38-9 at the half and 50-17 through three periods.

The Red Devils (8-0, 8-0 South Fork 2A Conference) host Bandys on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (0-8, 0-8) is at East Lincoln.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 55, Lincolnton 47