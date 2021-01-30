H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes win in girls basketball

The Hickory girls basketball team hit the court for the first time in over two weeks on Saturday, hosting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell at David W. Craft Gymnasium. In the end, the Red Tornadoes came away with a 60-40 win to extend their winning streak to three games.
Hickory (4-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to Watauga on Wednesday, while the Titans (3-3, 3-3) are at St. Stephens on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 66, Lincolnton 30
The Red Devils blew past the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton for their 29th consecutive victory dating back to last season. Newton-Conover led 21-2 after the first quarter, 38-9 at the half and 50-17 through three periods.
The Red Devils (8-0, 8-0 South Fork 2A Conference) host Bandys on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (0-8, 0-8) is at East Lincoln.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 55, Lincolnton 47
The Red Devils gained a measure of revenge against the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton, bouncing back from a 58-53 overtime loss in the season opener to defeat their South Fork 2A opponents by eight. Newton-Conover evened its record at 4-4 both overall and in league play, while Lincolnton dropped to 4-2 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while the Wolves visit East Lincoln.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 22, Patton 2
The Indians rolled over the Panthers on Friday at home, outscoring them 12-1 in the first half and 10-1 in the second for a 20-goal victory in Hickory. St. Stephens received six goals from Ella Brannock, while Katelyn McGlamery and Klaire Starr scored four apiece to go with three from Kadence Ramseyer, two from Kenzie Lee and one each from Jordyn Horan, Peyton Beiland and Kaylee McGlamery.
Brannock also had three assists for St. Stephens (2-0, 2-0 Conference 15), which travels to Asheville on Monday. Meanwhile, Patton (0-1, 0-1) hosts T.C. Roberson on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Patton 11, St. Stephens 8
The Indians lost Friday’s home contest against the Panthers in Hickory, falling behind 4-2 after the first quarter before matching Patton in each of the next two periods and being outscored 1-0 in the final quarter.
St. Stephens (0-2, 0-2 Conference 19) visits Asheville on Monday, while Patton (2-0, 2-0) entertains T.C. Roberson.