H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes stay perfect, keep Freedom winless

The Hickory volleyball team upped its record to 5-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on the road Wednesday, beating Freedom in straight sets in Morganton. The Red Tornadoes won the opening set by a 25-20 score before taking the second set 25-4 and the third set by a 25-11 tally.

Hickory hosts fellow league unbeaten Watauga on Monday with first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A on the line. Meanwhile, the Patriots (0-6, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) travel to Alexander Central.

VOLLEYBALL

McDowell 3, St. Stephens 0

The Indians lost to the Titans in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Marion, remaining winless away from home in 2020. St. Stephens (2-4, 2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) received seven kills from Carter Leatherman and five from Rylee Upton, while Mack Fairchild had two aces and 12 serve receives.

McDowell (3-2, 3-2) visits South Caldwell on Monday, while St. Stephens is at Watauga next Wednesday.

Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0