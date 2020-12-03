H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes stay perfect, keep Freedom winless

The Hickory volleyball team upped its record to 5-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on the road Wednesday, beating Freedom in straight sets in Morganton. The Red Tornadoes won the opening set by a 25-20 score before taking the second set 25-4 and the third set by a 25-11 tally.
Hickory hosts fellow league unbeaten Watauga on Monday with first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A on the line. Meanwhile, the Patriots (0-6, 0-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) travel to Alexander Central.
VOLLEYBALL
McDowell 3, St. Stephens 0
The Indians lost to the Titans in straight sets on the road Wednesday in Marion, remaining winless away from home in 2020. St. Stephens (2-4, 2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) received seven kills from Carter Leatherman and five from Rylee Upton, while Mack Fairchild had two aces and 12 serve receives.
McDowell (3-2, 3-2) visits South Caldwell on Monday, while St. Stephens is at Watauga next Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers swept the Cougars on the road Wednesday, losing by set scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-12 in Boone. Nevertheless, Alexander Central (2-3, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) got nine kills, one ace and one block from Brianna Abernathy, four kills and three blocks from Dakota Clawson and four kills from Ashlyn Merritt.
Bryanna Payne and Emily Brown added 11 and seven assists, respectively, for the Cougars, who also finished with 55 digs in the match. Layna West led Alexander Central with 15 digs, while Gracie Harrington had 11 and Emily Brown recorded nine.
The Cougars hosts league foe South Caldwell in a nonconference contest tonight before hosting Freedom on Monday, while Watauga (5-1, 5-0) visits Hickory on Monday.
West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Bears were defeated by the Warriors in straight sets on the road Wednesday, falling by set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-7 in Statesville. The match was originally slated for Tuesday, but was postponed to Wednesday due to a scheduling conflict.
Bunker Hill dropped to 2-3 both overall and in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play ahead of tonight's road match at Patton, which will be followed by a home contest against West Caldwell next Tuesday. West Iredell (4-1, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) will also be in action next Tuesday at undefeated Fred T. Foard.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!