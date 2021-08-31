H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes remain perfect on pitch

West Iredell 4, Maiden 2

The Blue Devils suffered a road loss at the hands of the Warriors on Monday in Statesville, with Davis Higgins scoring both of their goals and goalkeeper Cooper Houser recording nine saves. Maiden is now 1-1-1, while West Iredell is 1-1.

Maiden is idle until a road match at East Burke on Sept. 13, while West Iredell visits South Iredell on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bunker Hill 3, South Caldwell 2

The Bears defeated the Spartans in five sets on the road Monday in Hudson, moving to 1-3 while dropping South Caldwell to 1-4. Bunker Hill hosts Lincolnton tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Friday, while South Caldwell travels to West Caldwell on Wednesday.

North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 1

The Tigers had their 34-match winning streak dating back to 2019 snapped on the road Monday in Olin. Nevertheless, they did become the first team to hand the Raiders a set loss this season, doing so by a 25-19 score in the second set after losing the first set by a 25-15 tally.