H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes remain perfect on pitch

MORGANTON — The Hickory boys soccer team earned its second win in three nights on the road Monday, defeating Freedom 4-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The victory was preceded by a 1-0 home win over Charlotte Catholic on Saturday, when the Red Tornadoes gained a measure of revenge against the team that defeated them in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs in 2019.
David Escobedo scored the only goal for Hickory in Saturday’s victory, while goalkeeper Will Braun had eight saves. Meanwhile, during Monday’s contest the Red Tornadoes received two goals from Lewis Tate and one apiece from Orlando Almanza and Cesar Rangel.
Hickory’s Nick Hutto, Spears Culpepper and Fletcher Lewis added one assist apiece on Monday, while Braun finished with five saves in his third shutout of the season. The Red Tornadoes travel to Alexander Central on Thursday, while Freedom (0-2-1) visits Patton on Wednesday before traveling to East Burke on Friday in a match that was postponed from tonight.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 4, East Burke 2
The Tigers doubled up the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, scoring twice in each half while holding East Burke to a pair of second-half goals. Foard improved to 2-1, while East Burke dropped to 0-2-1.
The Tigers are at Ashbrook on Thursday, while the Cavs host Freedom on Friday.
Hibriten 9, Wilkes Central 0
The Panthers shut out the Eagles at home Monday in Lenoir thanks to four goals in the opening half and five in the second half. Hibriten improved to 3-0, while Wilkes Central fell to 1-2.
The Panthers visit West Caldwell on Thursday in a match that was postponed from tonight, while the Eagles travel to Starmount next Tuesday.
Pine Lake Prep 2, Newton-Conover 2
The Red Devils tied the Pride at home Monday in Newton, scoring both of their goals in the first half while allowing a goal in each half. Newton-Conover is now 0-4-1, while Pine Lake Prep is 1-3-1.
Newton-Conover hosts Lincoln Charter on Wednesday, while Pine Lake Prep entertains Cox Mill.
Statesville 2, Alexander Central 2
The Cougars tied the Greyhounds at home Monday in Taylorsville, getting goals from Eli Kerley and Ethan Teague and assists from Corey Lawson and Oscar Romero. Alexander Central is now 2-3-1, while Statesville is 1-2-1.
The Cougars travel to West Wilkes on Wednesday before hosting Hickory on Thursday, while Statesville visits Enka on Wednesday.
West Iredell 4, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils suffered a road loss at the hands of the Warriors on Monday in Statesville, with Davis Higgins scoring both of their goals and goalkeeper Cooper Houser recording nine saves. Maiden is now 1-1-1, while West Iredell is 1-1.
Maiden is idle until a road match at East Burke on Sept. 13, while West Iredell visits South Iredell on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker Hill 3, South Caldwell 2
The Bears defeated the Spartans in five sets on the road Monday in Hudson, moving to 1-3 while dropping South Caldwell to 1-4. Bunker Hill hosts Lincolnton tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Friday, while South Caldwell travels to West Caldwell on Wednesday.
North Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 1
The Tigers had their 34-match winning streak dating back to 2019 snapped on the road Monday in Olin. Nevertheless, they did become the first team to hand the Raiders a set loss this season, doing so by a 25-19 score in the second set after losing the first set by a 25-15 tally.
Foard (4-1, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) also lost 25-19 and 25-13 in the third and fourth sets, respectively, despite eight kills and three blocks from Averie Dale, seven kills and 13 digs from Maya Beatty and six kills from Laney Craig. Martina Foster added four blocks for the Tigers, who also got 19 digs from Lyndsey Warren, 15 digs and 16 assists from Haley Johnston and three blocks and 12 assists from Sarah Lingle.
North Iredell (6-0, 1-0) became the first team to hand Foard a conference loss since 2017, when the Tigers were members of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. After losing in three sets during a home match against West Iredell on Oct. 11, 2017, Foard went 40-0 in league play during the 2018, 2019 and 2020-21 seasons before Monday’s four-set loss to the Raiders.
The Tigers host aforementioned West Iredell on Wednesday, while North Iredell is at St. Stephens.
Freedom 3, East Burke 1
The Cavaliers lost to the Patriots in four sets on the road Monday, losing 25-21 in the opening set before taking the second set 26-24 and losing the next two by scores of 25-14 and 25-11. Freedom improved to 3-4, while East Burke fell to 0-6.
The Patriots host Patton on Thursday, while East Burke hosts Maiden tonight before traveling to Bandys on Thursday.
East Wilkes 3, Hibriten 1
The Cardinals beat the Panthers in four sets at home Monday in Ronda, evening their record at 1-1 on the season. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
Hibriten (3-4) hosts Corvian Community School from Charlotte on Thursday, while East Wilkes hosts Mount Airy tonight before traveling to Elkin on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
West Lincoln 9, Draughn 0
The Rebels shut out the Wildcats at home Monday in Lincolnton, moving to 3-0 while dropping Draughn to 0-1. West Lincoln visits St. Stephens today before traveling to Burns on Thursday, the same day the Wildcats visit South Caldwell.
JV FOOTBALL
East Burke 24, Freedom 6
The Cavaliers knocked off the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, upping their record to 1-1 while dropping Freedom to 0-1. East Burke received 160 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries from Caden Buff, while Levi Coble had seven carries for 60 yards and a score and Asher Gebhard finished with 10 carries for 32 yards.
Defensively, the Cavs got six tackles from Gavon Franklin, five tackles from Avery Fraley, four tackles and a fumble recovery from Hayden Parker and two tackles and an interception from Mason Robison. East Burke is scheduled to host Draughn on Thursday, while Freedom visits Forestview.