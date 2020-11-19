H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes open season with sweep of Spartans

The Hickory volleyball team collected its third consecutive season-opening victory with a straight-set win over South Caldwell on the road Wednesday in Hudson. Set scores were 25-11, 25-17 and 25-11.

The Red Tornadoes improved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play entering Monday’s home opener against Alexander Central. Meanwhile, the Spartans fell to 1-1 and 1-1 ahead of Monday’s road contest at St. Stephens.

VOLLEYBALL

Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 1

The Cougars lost the opening set of Wednesday’s home match in Taylorsville by a 25-22 score, but bounced back to take the final three sets from visiting St. Stephens by tallies of 25-17, 25-20 and 26-24. Alexander Central’s offense combined for 40 kills and 13 blocks in the four-set victory, while its defense totaled 90 digs.