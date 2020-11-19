H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes open season with sweep of Spartans

The Hickory volleyball team collected its third consecutive season-opening victory with a straight-set win over South Caldwell on the road Wednesday in Hudson. Set scores were 25-11, 25-17 and 25-11.
The Red Tornadoes improved to 1-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play entering Monday’s home opener against Alexander Central. Meanwhile, the Spartans fell to 1-1 and 1-1 ahead of Monday’s road contest at St. Stephens.
VOLLEYBALL
Support Local Journalism
Alexander Central 3, St. Stephens 1
The Cougars lost the opening set of Wednesday’s home match in Taylorsville by a 25-22 score, but bounced back to take the final three sets from visiting St. Stephens by tallies of 25-17, 25-20 and 26-24. Alexander Central’s offense combined for 40 kills and 13 blocks in the four-set victory, while its defense totaled 90 digs.
Brianna Abernathy finished with nine kills, six blocks and three aces for the Cougars (1-1, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), while Gracie Harrington had nine kills, two blocks, one ace and 21 digs to go with seven kills from Macy Fairchild. Additionally, Alexander Central’s Bryanna Payne registered three aces and 20 assists, Emily Brown notched 16 assists, Shelby Coffey had 19 digs and Layna West tallied 18 digs.
Alexander Central travels to Hickory on Monday, whereas St. Stephens (0-2, 0-2) hosts South Caldwell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!