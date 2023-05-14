BURLINGTON — For the second time in three years, Hickory High’s Griffin Lovern is a 3A state doubles champion in boys tennis. After winning the 2021 doubles title with Costen Holtzman, with whom he also finished second at state last season, Lovern captured the 2023 championship alongside Graham Powers on Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center.

Lovern is a senior and Graham Powers is a freshman for the Red Tornadoes, who also sent the doubles team of juniors Clint Powers and Will Moore to the state tournament. However, Clint Powers and Will Moore lost to Luke and Sam Durham of Western Alamance 6-4, 6-1 in Friday’s opening round, while Lovern and Graham Powers defeated Rocky Mount’s William Broderick and Stone Ramey 6-0, 6-0 in Round 1 before knocking off West Carteret’s Adam Cummings and Moksh Thakore 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

After earning a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Carrboro’s Jonathan Baddour and Theo Buchholtz in the semifinal round, Lovern and Graham Powers defeated another Carrboro duo, Jonas Miyagawa and Wesley Hanes, by a 6-1, 6-1 score in the state title match.

St. Stephens’ doubles team of senior Jackson VanBeurden and junior Bradley Markland lost to Baddour and Buchholtz by a 6-2, 6-0 final in the opening round of the 3A state tournament, while Indians senior Ajay Swisher made it to the semifinals in the singles bracket. Swisher knocked off Lee County’s Jacob Womble 6-1, 6-1 in Round 1, then defeated J.H. Rose’s Stockton Rouse 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to Cedar Ridge’s Josh Mayhew by a 6-0, 6-1 score in the semifinal round.

Elsewhere, Maiden junior Cooper Houser lost to eventual state champion Alphonso Sison of Franklin Academy by a 6-0, 6-1 score in the first round of the 2A singles tournament at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bandys girls finish first, Bunker Hill boys take third at 2A West Regionals: The Trojans’ girls team posted a first-place finish during the 2A West Regional championship meet on Saturday at East Burke High School, while the Bears’ boys squad finished third. Charles D. Owen was the boys’ champion and East Burke came in second, with Pine Lake Prep and R-S Central finishing second and third, respectively, on the girls’ side.

Other participating teams from Catawba and Caldwell counties included the Bandys boys (sixth), the Maiden girls (tied for 11th) and boys (tied for 12th), the Newton-Conover girls (tied for 13th) and boys (tied for 15th), the Bunker Hill girls (17th) and the West Caldwell boys (tied for 12th) and girls (19th).

Individual top-10 finishers from Catawba and Caldwell counties were as follows:

• Girls’ shot put: Bandys’ Kaylee Cutshaw (fifth; 32 feet 3 inches); Maiden’s Annalee Smith (sixth; 30 feet 11.5 inches); Maiden’s Payton Miller (seventh; 30 feet 2.5 inches); Bandys’ Brooklyn Fisher (eighth; 29 feet 3 inches); Bandys’ Ashlyn Cline (ninth; 28 feet 3.5 inches)

• Boys’ shot put: Maiden’s Jackson Hensley (seventh; 41 feet 10 inches); Bunker Hill’s Xzavier Rinehardt (eighth; 41 feet 6.5 inches)

• Girls’ discus throw: Bandys’ Kaylee Cutshaw (first; 113 feet 11 inches); Maiden’s Makayla Little (sixth; 86 feet 1 inch); Bandys’ Ashlyn Cline (eighth; 83 feet 8 inches); Bandys’ Lizzie Avey (10th; 77 feet 11 inches)

• Boys’ discus throw: Bandys’ Aries Sigmon (fourth; 130 feet 10 inches); Bandys’ Avery Miller (10th; 111 feet 6 inches)

• Girls’ long jump: Maiden’s Grace White (fourth; 15 feet 11 inches); Bandys’ Mika Langdon (fifth; 15 feet 8.75 inches); Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller (ninth; 14 feet 9.75 inches)

• Boys’ long jump: Bunker Hill’s NaHeaven Banks (first; 22 feet); Bunker Hill’s Devin Brice (second; 21 feet 2 inches)

• Girls’ triple jump: Maiden’s Grace White (third; 32 feet); Bunker Hill’s Kaylee Nelson (fifth; 31 feet 4.5 inches); West Caldwell’s Omarzria Wright (seventh; 29 feet 6.5 inches); Bandys’ Chase Anderson (ninth; 27 feet 4.75 inches)

• Boys’ triple jump: West Caldwell’s Thaxton Dula (fourth; 40 feet 9.5 inches); Bunker Hill’s Elijah Boston (seventh; 38 feet 10 inches)

• Girls’ high jump: Bandys’ Lydia Fisher (tied for second; 4 feet 10 inches); Bandys’ Mika Langdon (sixth; 4 feet 8 inches); Maiden’s Grace White (seventh; 4 feet 6 inches); Maiden’s Isabella Woloshuk (eighth; 4 feet 4 inches); Maiden’s Sophie Seeger (ninth; 4 feet 2 inches)

• Boys’ high jump: Bunker Hill’s Riley Killian (seventh; 5 feet 6 inches)

• Girls’ pole vault: Bandys’ Geneva Lynch (second; 8 feet); Bunker Hill’s Agatha Cane (third; 8 feet); Bandys’ Kaylin Foster (fourth; 7 feet 6 inches); Bunker Hill’s Morgan Workman (fifth; 7 feet 6 inches); Bandys’ Oliiva Wesson (seventh; 7 feet)

• Boys’ pole vault: Bandys’ Trey Story (second; 13 feet); Bandys’ Kage Hefner (third; 13 feet); Bandys’ Jayden Albores (fifth; 10 feet 6 inches); Bunker Hill’s Alan Morales (eighth; 8 feet 6 inches)

• Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys (fifth; 10:52.82); Bunker Hill (eighth; 11:52.36)

• Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill (fourth; 8:38.72); Bandys (ninth; 9:06.83)

• Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Bandys’ Raelle Brown (second; 16.65 seconds); Bandys’ Ashanti Williams (fifth; 18.11 seconds); West Caldwell’s Maddy Eaches (eighth; 19.77 seconds)

• Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Bunker Hill’s Ayden Thompson (first; 14.66 seconds)

• Girls’ 100-meter dash: Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller (first; 12.47 seconds)

• Boys’ 100-meter dash: Newton-Conover’s Michael Sifford (first; 11.06 seconds); West Caldwell’s Nigel Ransby (second; 11.13 seconds); Maiden’s Jacob Sifford (sixth; 11.27 seconds)

• Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Bandys (fourth; 1:52.44); West Caldwell (seventh; 1:58.02); Maiden (eighth; 1:58.25)

• Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: Bunker Hill (second; 1:30.56); Bandys (third; 1:33.39): West Caldwell (sixth; 1:34.73)

• Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Newton-Conover’s Karsyn Osbourne (ninth; 6:31.77)

• Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Maiden’s Hunter Smathers (fifth; 4:46.93); Bandys’ Winford Batten (10th; 5:22.63)

• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Newton-Conover (fourth; 52.07 seconds); Bandys (sixth; 53.38 seconds); West Caldwell (10th; 55.75 seconds)

• Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Bunker Hill (third; 43.05 seconds); Bandys (sixth; 45.35 seconds)

• Girls’ 400-meter dash: Bandys’ Kaylin Foster (ninth; 1:06.29); Maiden’s Madison Whittaker (10th; 1:07.36)

• Boys’ 400-meter dash: Maiden’s Nymeir Ramseur (fourth; 52.62 seconds)

• Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Bandys’ Raelle Brown (first; 49.46 seconds); Bandys’ Haley Cross (fourth; 54.03 seconds); Bandys’ Ashanti Williams (sixth; 55.66 seconds)

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Bunker Hill’s Luke Kelly (sixth; 42.69 seconds); Bunker Hill’s Cole Lineberger (ninth; 44.17 seconds)

• Girls’ 800-meter run: Bandys’ Emily Hedrick (sixth; 2:38.50)

• Boys’ 800-meter run: Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin (eighth; 2:10.66); Bandys’ Isaac Carroll (ninth; 2:11.52)

• Girls’ 200-meter dash: Newton-Conover’s Saniya Miller (third; 27.05 seconds)

• Boys’ 200-meter dash: Newton-Conover’s Michael Sifford (fourth; 22.80 seconds); West Caldwell’s Nigel Ransby (fifth; 22.96 seconds); Maiden’s Jacob Sifford (10th; 23.69 seconds)

• Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Bandys’ Lexi Matthews (fifth; 13:36.77); Bandys’ Amy Cordoba (10th; 17:09.70)

• Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Maiden’s Hunter Smathers (third; 10:24.59)

• Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys (third; 4:27.56); Bunker Hill (seventh; 4:51.00)

• Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys (sixth; 3:34.82); Bunker Hill (eighth; 3:37.42)

The 2A state meet is scheduled for next Saturday.

Alexander Central, South Caldwell athletes compete at 4A West Regionals: The Cougars and Spartans were among the participating schools during the 4A West Regional championship meet on Saturday at Watauga High School. The top three finishers on the girls’ side were first-place Olympic, second-place Mallard Creek and third-place Asheville, while Mallard Creek came in first on the boys’ side with Ardrey Kell coming in second and T.C. Roberson recording a third-place finish.

The Alexander Central boys came in 18th and the Cougars' girls team tied for 23rd, while the South Caldwell boys were 21st and the Spartans didn’t record a team score on the girls’ side.

Individual top-10 finishers from Alexander Central and South Caldwell were as follows:

• Girls’ long jump: Alexander Central’s Malayah Adams (ninth; 16 feet 8 inches)

• Boys’ long jump: Alexander Central’s Kellun Triplett (seventh; 21 feet 9 inches)

• Boys’ triple jump: Alexander Central’s Kellun Triplett (ninth; 44 feet 6 inches)

• Boys’ high jump: Alexander Central’s Kellen Hartman (tied for seventh; 6 feet 2 inches)

• Boys’ pole vault: South Caldwell’s Ricky Flores (eighth; 11 feet)

• Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Alexander Central (eighth; 50.20 seconds)

• Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: South Caldwell’s Suan Moore (seventh; 41.16 seconds)

• Boys’ shot put: Alexander Central’s Garison Millsaps (eighth; 46 feet 8.75 inches); Alexander Central’s Chad Lasher (10th; 43 feet 4 inches)

• Boys’ discus throw: Alexander Central’s Chad Lasher (third; 136 feet 4 inches); Alexander Central’s Garison Millsaps (ninth; 122 feet 1 inch)

The 4A state meet will take place next Saturday.