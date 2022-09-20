H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes knock off Indians in tennis

The Hickory girls tennis team defeated St. Stephens 7-2 on the road Monday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Ellie Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Anna Spatz), Berkeley Geyer (6-0, 6-0 over Sarah Starr), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Sanderson), Sarah Oetting (6-4, 7-6 (7-1) over Gabby Spatz) and Carlee Baer (6-1, 6-0 over Morgan Correll) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Geyer (8-1 over Anna Spatz and Starr) and Heredia and Oetting (8-4 over Sanderson and Kenzie Lail). On the other side, the Indians got a singles victory from Addison Cox (3-6, 6-2, 10-7 over Landon Beard) and a doubles win from the team of Cox and Gabby Spatz (8-1 over Beard and Kate Banks).

Hickory (5-1 overall, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts North Iredell on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (0-9 overall, 0-2 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, Hickory 1: The Indians topped the Red Tornadoes in four sets at home Monday in Hickory, winning the opening set by a 25-21 score before falling 25-22 in the second set and winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-19 and 25-16. St. Stephens received 20 kills, seven digs and two assists from Julia Gnida, with Olivia Edwards registering 11 kills and 11 digs, Kelsey Plumley notching 11 kills and three aces, Sarah Hemphill finishing with three aces, Taylor Kelly tallying 23 digs and Cassi Edwards recording seven digs.

St. Stephens (11-4, 4-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Lincoln on Wednesday, while Hickory (6-9, 2-5) hosts North Iredell.

Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0: The Tigers swept the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville, winning by set scores of 25-5, 25-10 and 25-16. Foard got 11 kills and four blocks from Maya Beatty to go with seven kills, five blocks, three aces, seven digs and 17 assists from Averie Dale and seven kills, two aces and nine digs from Laney Craig.

Taylor Ramseur added five kills and five blocks for Foard (9-3, 5-2 Western Foothills 3A), which also received 10 digs from Natigan Crutchfield. The Tigers visit East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Statesville (2-10, 0-7) is at West Iredell.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 7, Lincolnton 1: The Trojans defeated the Wolves at home Monday in Catawba, building a 5-1 lead at the half before adding two goals in the second half. Bandys (9-0, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Maiden on Wednesday, while Lincolnton (1-7-1, 1-2) hosts West Caldwell.

Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 1: The Red Devils beat the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, moving to 5-3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping East Burke to 1-9-1 and 0-3. Newton-Conover visits West Lincoln on Wednesday, while the Cavs travel to Bunker Hill on Thursday.

West Caldwell 4, Maiden 1: The Warriors defeated the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, scoring twice in each half while holding Maiden to a single second-half goal. West Caldwell (3-5-1, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Lincolnton on Wednesday, while Maiden (6-4, 2-1) travels to Bandys.

GIRLS GOLF

Hibriten takes first at Orchard Hills: The Panthers finished first during a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match hosted by South Caldwell on Monday at Orchard Hills Golf Course in Granite Falls, totaling 142 strokes behind a 39 from Trinity White, a 47 from Mabry Land and a 56 from Zoey Walker. Coming in second was Ashe County with 151 strokes, while Alexander Central (158) finished third, South Caldwell (168) came in fourth, Watauga (174) finished fifth and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

The top three scorers for Ashe County were Paige Roten (47), Chloe Neal (49) and Addie Shaw (55), with Alexander Central’s top three consisting of Meredith Wike (50), Chelsea Arney (54) and Kendra Potter (54) and South Caldwell’s top three including Rylee Farr (48), Rachel Jetton (58) and Caroline Ingle (61). Meanwhile, Watauga’s top three scorers were Aidan Stroud (54), Ariail Lewis (56) and Theresa Copenhaver (64) and Freedom’s lone finisher was Hana Piercy (57).

The next Northwestern 3A/4A match takes place at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton next Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bandys boys finish second during Lincolnton meet: Lincolnton hosted Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A meet at Betsy G. Ross Park, with the Wolves finishing first on the boys’ side with 65 points and East Burke taking first in the girls’ race with 47. The rest of the team standings in the boys’ race were as follows: Bandys in second with 78 points, Bunker Hill in third with 79, East Burke in fourth with 94, Maiden in fifth with 123, West Lincoln in sixth with 145, Newton-Conover in seventh with 156, West Caldwell in eighth with 164 and Pinnacle Classical Academy in ninth with 222.

On the girls’ side, the rest of the team standings saw West Lincoln finish second with 64 points, Lincolnton come in third with 81, Maiden take fourth with 88, Pinnacle Classical finish fifth with 109, Bandys come in sixth with 110 and Newton-Conover take seventh with 185.

Individually, the top 10 on the boys’ side was made up of Maiden’s Hunter Smathers (first; 18:14.14), Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin (second; 18:32.77), West Lincoln’s Andy Saine (third; 19:15.79), Bandys’ Winford Batten (fourth; 19:47.94), Lincolnton’s Chandler Sneed (fifth; 19:49.96), Bunker Hill’s James Skeens (sixth; 19:51.36), East Burke’s Elijah Baker (seventh; 19:52.90), East Burke’s Marc Denton (eighth; 19:54.08), Lincolnton’s Will Simonton (ninth; 20:20.31) and Bandys’ Cole Deal (10th; 20:24.22).

In the girls’ race, the top 10 individual finishers were East Burke’s Meah Walsh (first; 22:01.81), Maiden’s Kylin Wayne (second; 22:45.96), Bandys’ Emily Hedrick (third; 23:56.38), West Lincoln’s Jillian Mawyer (fourth; 24:38.51), West Lincoln’s Adleigh Sutton (fifth; 24:40.80), East Burke’s Ashley Hernandez (sixth; 24:49.46), Bandys’ Lexi Matthews (seventh; 25:20.05), Bunker Hill’s Kaylee Nelson (eighth; 25:21.11), Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (ninth; 25:24.48) and East Burke’s Piper Strong (10th; 26:11.41).