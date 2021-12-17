H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes finish first during four-team swim meet at Hickory YMCA

The Tigers took down visiting Piedmont and Robbinsville during a tri-match on Thursday in Newton, defeating Piedmont by a 64-9 score and Robbinsville by a 53-16 final. Foard is now 23-2 this season.

Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia, Brock Carey, Dawson Cody, Landon Slager, Conner Weaver, Zane Birtchet and Dylan Smith each earned two wins for the Tigers on Thursday, while Parker Johns, Hunter Clark, Colby Mace, Andrew Jackson, George Coleman and Sam Bolch added one win apiece. Foard hosts the 22nd annual Tigerland Classic on Saturday.

Hibriten wins Caldwell County Championship

The Panthers knocked off Caldwell County rivals West Caldwell and South Caldwell during a tri-match on Thursday inside the Spartans’ gym in Hudson. Hibriten beat West Caldwell by a 69-6 score and South Caldwell by a 75-6 final to improve to 11-3 on the season, while South Caldwell (5-11) defeated West Caldwell (8-10) 42-39 in the remaining match.