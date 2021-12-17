H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Tornadoes finish first during four-team swim meet at Hickory YMCA

Four teams participated in a swim meet hosted by Fred T. Foard on Thursday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. Hickory posted first-place finishes in both girls’ and boys’ action with 156 and 154 points, respectively.
Finishing second through fourth on the girls’ side were St. Stephens (141 points), Draughn (106) and Foard (78), while the second- through fourth-place finishers on the boys’ side were Draughn (134), St. Stephens (126) and Foard (21). Hickory earned victories in 12 events, with St. Stephens capturing six wins, Draughn winning three events and Foard nabbing one victory.
Event winners were as follows:
• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Hickory (Denise Olguin-Abreu, Emma Pitts, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Colby Fields), 2:06.69
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: Hickory (Jason Chapman, Charles Fields, Joseph Mogray, Taylor Day), 1:58.57
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 2:01.24
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Kevin Isenhour (St. Stephens), 2:37.99
• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 2:23.22
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Elijah Godfrey (St. Stephens), 2:04.92
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Katie Parmenter (St. Stephens), 27.06
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Trey Jensen (Draughn), 24.28
• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:02.41
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Taylor Day (Hickory), 1:04.98
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Colby Fields (Hickory), 59.60
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Joseph Mogray (Hickory), 54.55
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 5:55.71
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Jake Hudson (Draughn), 5:46.59
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: St. Stephens (Riley Caudle, Ava Gruber, Jovie Lee, Katie Parmenter), 1:57.25
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Draughn (Jake Hudson, William Abernathy, Brady Carswell, Trey Jensen), 1:47.73
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Ella Brett Hitchcock (Hickory), 1:08.49
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Elijah Godfrey (St. Stephens), 58.45
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Emma Pitts (Hickory), 1:17.34
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Charles Fields (Hickory), 1:13.09
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Colby Fields, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Stephanie Negrete-Perez, Emma Pitts), 4:18.69
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Hickory (Joseph Mogray, Charles Fields, David Olguin-Abreu, Taylor Day), 4:05.19
Hickory, St. Stephens, Foard and Draughn will all return to the pool in January.
SWIMMING
Watauga wins three-team meet vs. South Caldwell, Alexander Central
The Pioneers took first place during a three-team meet hosted by Alexander Central on Thursday at the Wilkes Family YMCA in Wilkesboro. The Watauga girls finished with 132 points to finish first, while Watauga also took the top spot on the boys’ side with 118.
South Caldwell finished second in girls’ and boys’ action with 89 and 85 points, respectively, while third-place Alexander Central received 37 points from the girls and 21 from the boys. Watauga won 12 events, with South Caldwell grabbing victories in the remaining 10 events.
Event winners were as follows:
• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Watauga (Lola Herring, Mary-Kathryn Riddle, Lauren Patterson, Emma Kent), 2:00.19
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: Watauga (Vaughn Ladd, Summit Allan, Anson Ross, Henryk Kosmala), 1:58.96
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Virginia St. Clair (Watauga), 2:07.81
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Luke Powell (South Caldwell), 1:55.47
• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Maggie Cheves (Watauga), 2:30.24
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Ben Tomberlin (South Caldwell), 2:06.223
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Lauren Patterson (Watauga), 25.46
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Henryk Kosmala (Watauga), 24.28
• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Nora Williams (Watauga), 1:12.79
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Avery Annas (South Caldwell), 1:03.82
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Virginia St. Clair (Watauga), 57.52
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Henryk Kosmala (Watauga), 54.76
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Greer Bolick (South Caldwell), 6:15.00
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Luke Powell (South Caldwell), 5:16.49
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Watauga (Maggie Cheves, Lindsey Williams, Emma Kent, Lauren Patterson), 1:48.26
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: South Caldwell (Avery Annas, Skylar Shew, Luke Powell, Ben Tomberlin), 1:40.77
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Scout Bolick (South Caldwell), 1:19.82
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Avery Anna (South Caldwell), 1:07.68
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Mary-Kathryn Riddle (Watauga), 1:19.55
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Ben Tomberlin (South Caldwell), 1:07.25
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Watauga (Lyndsey Whitehead-Price, Nora Williams, Maggie Cheves, Lola Herring), 4:23.60
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: South Caldwell (Luke Powell, Peyton Chester, Avery Annas, Ben Tomberlin), 3:55.95
Watauga, South Caldwell and Alexander Central will all return to the pool in January.
WRESTLING
Foard beats Piedmont, Robbinsville during home tri-match
The Tigers took down visiting Piedmont and Robbinsville during a tri-match on Thursday in Newton, defeating Piedmont by a 64-9 score and Robbinsville by a 53-16 final. Foard is now 23-2 this season.
Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia, Brock Carey, Dawson Cody, Landon Slager, Conner Weaver, Zane Birtchet and Dylan Smith each earned two wins for the Tigers on Thursday, while Parker Johns, Hunter Clark, Colby Mace, Andrew Jackson, George Coleman and Sam Bolch added one win apiece. Foard hosts the 22nd annual Tigerland Classic on Saturday.
Hibriten wins Caldwell County Championship
The Panthers knocked off Caldwell County rivals West Caldwell and South Caldwell during a tri-match on Thursday inside the Spartans’ gym in Hudson. Hibriten beat West Caldwell by a 69-6 score and South Caldwell by a 75-6 final to improve to 11-3 on the season, while South Caldwell (5-11) defeated West Caldwell (8-10) 42-39 in the remaining match.
Hibriten received two wins apiece from Brian Reid, Miguel Angel Ayala, Josiah Honer, Chase Trivette, Ross Watts, Carter Hinton, Dalton Ball, Sadharri Moore, Dillan Earp, Rylan Davidson, Elijah Amaya-Perez and Daniel Baker, with Jesse Tester adding one victory for the Panthers. Meanwhile, Brighton Deal was the only grappler to earn two wins for South Caldwell, which also got one win each from Holden Fulcher, Jonah McBurney, Michael Harkey, Nolan Litton, Damian Harkey and Kevin Pereira.
West Caldwell got one win apiece from O’marzria Wright, Fernando Teniente, Brian Chavez, Jacob Spencer, Rakeem Smith, Luke Roberts, Kasen Booker and Isaiah Ferree. The Warriors travel to Bunker Hill for a quad match on Tuesday, while Hibriten will participate in the Foothill Duals at East Wilkes on Saturday and South Caldwell will take part in the Maiden Christmas Classic on Wednesday.