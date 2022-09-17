H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Devils knock off West Caldwell

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover football team put up 50 points in the opening half, scored at least one touchdown in each quarter and totaled 520 total yards of offense in a 64-6 home win over West Caldwell on Friday. Junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot ran for 165 yards and a TD and passed for 145 yards and an additional score, while Trey Stinson carried the ball 10 times for 100 yards and three TDs and Ty Miller finished with 85 yards on five receptions.

Dax Shannon converted all eight of his extra point attempts for Newton-Conover (2-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which visits Lincolnton next Friday, the same night the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) host Bunker Hill.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Maiden 47, East Burke 27: The Blue Devils protected home field with a 20-point victory over the Cavaliers on Friday in Maiden, with Chris Culliver hauling in six catches for 191 yards and three TDs and Ben Gibbs adding 232 yards (187 rushing, 45 receiving) including two TDs on the ground and one through the air. Maiden’s Wesley Thompson completed 9 of 20 passes for 253 yards, while Caron McDaniel (four carries for 29 yards) scored the remaining TD for the hosts.

Kenneth Byrd had 10 carries for 151 yards and a TD and Jacob Dellinger had 18 carries for 104 yards and two TDs to lead East Burke (2-2, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A), while Cannon Morrison returned an interception 98 yards for the Cavs’ other score. The Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) host West Lincoln next Friday, while East Burke hosts Bandys.

South Caldwell 35, Hibriten 34: Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes faced off in a nonconference contest on Friday as the Spartans topped the visiting Panthers in Hudson. Trailing by six points entering the fourth quarter, South Caldwell emerged victorious thanks to a late TD followed by the go-ahead extra point from Andrew Pruette.

South Caldwell’s Anderson Raynor completed 7 of 10 passes for 192 yards while carrying the ball 12 times for 31 yards, with Suan Moore (23 carries for 167 yards) leading the Spartans (4-1) on the ground and JB Robbins (three catches for 106 yards) and Tyler Eggers (four receptions for 86 yards) doing all of the damage through the air. South Caldwell and Hibriten (1-4) both have byes next week before the Spartans host Watauga and the Panthers entertain Freedom on Sept. 30.

West Lincoln 35, Bandys 28: The Rebels knocked off the Trojans at home Friday in Lincolnton, overcoming a 21-7 deficit at the half with four second-half scores. West Lincoln (4-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Maiden next Friday, while Bandys (1-3, 0-1) is at East Burke.

East Lincoln 28, Hickory 12: The Mustangs took down the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Denver, with both of Hickory’s TDs coming in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass from Brady Stober to Tyquan Hill and an East Lincoln fumble that was recovered by Tristian Williams in the end zone. East Lincoln (4-0, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) travels to Statesville next Friday, while Hickory (2-2, 0-1) hosts North Lincoln.

North Iredell 28, Fred T. Foard 7: The Raiders defeated the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, overcoming a 9-yard TD run from Foard’s Chris Mazo in the first quarter with 28 unanswered points the rest of the way. North Iredell (1-3, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens next Friday, while the Tigers (0-4, 0-1) have a road game against West Iredell.

Marvin Ridge 41, Alexander Central 3: The Mavericks handed the Cougars their third consecutive loss in a nonconference game at home Friday in Waxhaw. Alexander Central’s only points came on a 32-yard field goal from Corey Lawson midway through the fourth quarter.

Marvin Ridge (2-3) has a bye next week before traveling to Porter Ridge on Sept. 30, the same night Alexander Central (2-3) begins Northwestern 3A/4A play with a trip to Ashe County.