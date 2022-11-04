H.S. ROUNDUP: Red Devils cruise to 6-1 victory

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team returned to the Sweet 16 for the first time in three seasons with a 6-1 rout of visiting Brevard in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday at Gurley Stadium. The fifth-seeded Red Devils moved to 18-3-1 ahead of Monday’s third-round trip to fourth-seeded Hendersonville (16-2-3), which blanked No. 13 McMichael 4-0 in the second round.

On the other side, 21st-seeded Brevard finishes the season at 10-9-2.

Jesus “Chucho” Mejia, the Red Devils’ leading scorer (33 goals, 11 assists), had a big first half with two goals and an assist as his team took a 5-0 advantage into halftime. He got his first tally in the seventh minute of the match, while Christian Garcia set up Thomas Gaviria’s shot and score two minutes later to make it 2-0.

A foul put Newton-Conover’s Brayan Guzman Maldonado on the spot for a penalty kick, which he converted in the 15th minute to extend the lead. After a lull, Mejia amped up his speed to beat a defender on the left side of the box before rolling a pass to Chris Ramirez, whose shot caromed off a Brevard defender and into the net.

In the 35th minute, Mejia developed his own shot off a corner kick, whistling a blast past the Brevard goalkeeper to put the Red Devils up 5-0. Brevard scored its only goal in the 53rd when a free kick from midfield found Josiah Partin for a back-foot shot, but Newton-Conover responded with its second PK of the night in the 59th, with Lexanie Trejo putting this one in.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 4, Franklin 1 The Indians traveled to Franklin for Thursday’s 3A state playoff second-round match and came away with a three-goal victory to earn a spot in Round 3 on Monday, when they’ll visit Western Foothills 3A Conference foe East Lincoln. Twelfth-seeded St. Stephens is currently 15-4-1, while the fourth-seeded Mustangs are 17-4-3 following a 3-2 win over 13th-seeded South Point on Thursday.

As for fifth-seeded Franklin, it ends the year at 14-5-2.

Four different players scored for St. Stephens in the Round 2 win, with Isaac Zavala recording a goal and an assist to go with one goal apiece from Eliseo Coronado, Collin Buff and Carter Hessong. Evan Brooks had the other assist for the Indians, who also received 23 saves from goalkeeper Kavyn Cardona.

Hibriten 1, Fred T. Foard 0: The Panthers slipped past the visiting Tigers in a 3A state playoff second-round match on Thursday in Lenoir, with Johnny Pineda scoring the only goal off an assist from Tyler Roberts in the opening half. Kenyen Ferguson added six saves in goal for third-seeded Hibriten, which is now 18-3-3 and will host sixth-seeded Concord (21-1-3) — a 4-1 winner over No. 22 North Iredell in Round 2 — in Monday’s third round.

On the other side, 19th-seeded Foard finishes the season at 9-12-3.