H.S. ROUNDUP: Peoples Bank, Freedom Christmas tourney brackets released

In addition to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College — see last Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record for the full tournament schedule — two other local high school basketball tournaments are also scheduled to take place this week. The Peoples Bank Holiday Clash will be held at Lincolnton High School Tuesday through Thursday, while the Freedom Christmas Invitational will be held at Freedom High School in Morganton Monday through Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the daily schedule for each tournament:
Peoples Bank Holiday Clash(All games at Lincolnton High School)
Tuesday: East Gaston vs. Highland Tech girls (main gym) and Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys girls (auxiliary gym), 1 p.m.; East Gaston vs. Highland Tech boys (main gym) and Stuart Cramer vs. Bandys boys (auxiliary gym), 3 p.m.; Lincolnton vs. North Lincoln girls (main gym) and West Lincoln vs. Forestview girls (auxiliary gym), 5 p.m.; Lincolnton vs. North Lincoln boys (main gym) and West Lincoln vs. Forestview boys (auxiliary gym), 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Game 1 girls winner vs. Game 2 girls winner (main gym) and Game 1 girls loser vs. Game 2 girls winner (auxiliary gym), 1 p.m.; Game 1 boys winner vs. Game 2 boys winner (main gym) and Game 1 boys loser vs. Game 2 boys loser (auxiliary gym), 3 p.m.; Game 3 girls winner vs. Game 4 girls winner (main gym) and Game 3 girls loser vs. Game 4 girls loser (auxiliary gym), 5 p.m.; Game 3 boys winner vs. Game 4 boys winner (main gym) and Game 3 boys loser vs. Game 4 boys loser (auxiliary gym), 7 p.m.
Thursday: 7th-place girls game (auxiliary gym) and 5th-place girls game (main gym), 2 p.m.; 7th-place boys game (auxiliary gym) and 5th-place boys game (main gym), 4 p.m.; 3rd-place girls game (auxiliary gym) and girls championship game (main gym), 6 p.m.; 3rd-place boys game (auxiliary gym) and boys championship game (main gym), 8 p.m.
Freedom Christmas Invitational(All games at Freedom High School)
Monday: Ashbrook vs. Hibriten girls, 10 a.m.; Berry vs. Enka girls, 11:30 a.m.; Hibriten vs. R-S Central boys, 1 p.m.; Enka vs. Chase boys, 2:30 p.m.; Forbush vs. R-S Central girls, 4 p.m.; West Caldwell vs. Franklin Prep boys, 5:30 p.m.; Freedom vs. Statesville girls, 7 p.m.; Freedom vs. T.C. Roberson boys, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Game 1 girls loser vs. Game 2 girls loser, 10 a.m.; Game 3 girls game loser vs. Game 4 girls game loser, 11:30 a.m.; Game 3 boys loser vs. Game 4 boys loser, 1 p.m.; Game 1 boys loser vs. Game 2 boys loser, 2:30 p.m.; Game 1 girls winner vs. Game 2 girls winner, 4 p.m.; Game 1 boys winner vs. Game 2 boys winner, 5:30 p.m.; Game 1 girls winner vs. Game 2 girls winner, 7 p.m.; Game 3 boys winner vs. Game 4 boys winner, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 7th-place girls game, 10 a.m.; 5th-place girls game, 11:30 a.m.; 7th-place boys game, 1 p.m.; 5th-place boys game, 2:30 p.m.; 3rd-place girls game, 4 p.m.; 3rd-place boys game, 5:30 p.m.; girls championship game, 7 p.m.; boys championship game, 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketballNewton-Conover 45, Lexington 35
The Red Devils knocked off the Yellowjackets on the road Wednesday in Lexington, grabbing a 13-5 advantage after the first quarter before leading by scores of 23-14 and 36-24 through three periods. Newton-Conover improved to 6-1 ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. contest against St. Stephens in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while Lexington is now 5-2 entering the holiday tournament it will participate in this week.
Boys basketballLexington 99, Newton-Conover 77
The Yellowjackets defeated the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Lexington, outscoring them in every quarter en route to a 22-point victory. Lexington is now 6-2 entering a road game against West Davidson on Jan. 4, while Newton-Conover is 0-8 heading into Monday’s opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, where the Red Devils will face South Caldwell at 7:30 p.m.
WrestlingSt. Stephens finishes first, Bandys second during Maiden Christmas Classic
The Indians took first place with 200 points during the Maiden Christmas Classic on Wednesday in Maiden, while the Trojans finished second with 125 points despite not sending their full team to the event. South Caldwell added a sixth-place finish with 94 points, and the host Blue Devils came in 10th out of 12 teams with 56 points.
First-place finishers for St. Stephens included Alec Petty at 106 pounds, Kymani Evans at 145, Jacob Schwartz at 160 and Andre Britt at 182. The Indians also received second-place finishes from Cesar Chavez Alonzo (120) and Evan Vue (285), while third-place finishers were Ivan Cortez (113), Ryan Brown (126), Will Moore (132), Evan Trossi (138) and Andrew Kehoe (170).
Bandys had six wrestlers reach the finals, with Joey Levix (126), Trey Story (132), Trey Ballew (152) and Raydyn Brooks (170) winning championships. Meanwhile, Will Nix (145) and Trey Ballew (152) posted runner-up finishes.
For South Caldwell, LaShaun Going (106), Jonah McBurney (126) and Michael Harkey (132) came in second, while Alex Viera (120) and Damian Harkey (182) recorded third-place finishes. As for Maiden, it was led by a first-place finish from DJ Spring (285) and fourth-place finishes from Christian Wylie (120) and Ethan Bentley (160).
St. Stephens visits Alleghany for a quad match also involving North Surry and Glenn next Wednesday, while Bandys and South Caldwell will participate in the Holy Angels Invitational next Wednesday and Thursday at Ardrey Kell and Maiden hosts Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Jan. 4.