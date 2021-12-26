H.S. ROUNDUP: Peoples Bank, Freedom Christmas tourney brackets released

Girls basketballNewton-Conover 45, Lexington 35

The Red Devils knocked off the Yellowjackets on the road Wednesday in Lexington, grabbing a 13-5 advantage after the first quarter before leading by scores of 23-14 and 36-24 through three periods. Newton-Conover improved to 6-1 ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. contest against St. Stephens in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while Lexington is now 5-2 entering the holiday tournament it will participate in this week.

Boys basketballLexington 99, Newton-Conover 77

The Yellowjackets defeated the Red Devils at home Wednesday in Lexington, outscoring them in every quarter en route to a 22-point victory. Lexington is now 6-2 entering a road game against West Davidson on Jan. 4, while Newton-Conover is 0-8 heading into Monday’s opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, where the Red Devils will face South Caldwell at 7:30 p.m.

WrestlingSt. Stephens finishes first, Bandys second during Maiden Christmas Classic