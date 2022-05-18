H.S. ROUNDUP: Peissel, St. Stephens shut out Ledford by 10-0 final

THOMASVILLE — The St. Stephens baseball team blanked Ledford 10-0 on the road Tuesday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs. The 10th-seeded Indians received a two-run home run from Silas Isenhour in the top of the fourth inning, while Josh Barkley had a game-high three hits to go with one hit apiece from Elec Marvin, Peyton Young and Julien Peissel.

Speaking of Peissel, he pitched all seven innings for St. Stephens (23-6), allowing two hits with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman. Seventy of the 108 pitches the senior right-hander threw were strikes.

Lucas Glover started for second-seeded Ledford (20-4) and lasted 6 1/3 innings. He gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks, with three other pitchers also seeing time on the mound for the Panthers.

The Indians, who scored six runs in the seventh on Tuesday to pull away from the Panthers, will host 11th-seeded East Lincoln (19-6) in Friday's fourth round after the Mustangs beat 14th-seeded Jesse Carson 4-2 in Round 3. St. Stephens has faced East Lincoln three times this season and has two wins over its Western Foothills 3A Conference foes.

SOFTBALL

No. 1 Alexander Central 4, No. 8 Providence 1

The Cougars won their eighth straight game in the third round of the 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central outhit the Panthers 6-3 behind a home run from Kenzie Church and one hit apiece from Faith Carrigan, Kirstyn Herman, Kaylin Marlowe, Laney Wike and Abby Teague.

Carrigan, who is now 22-2 on the season, tossed a complete game for Alexander Central (25-2). The senior right-hander struck out 11 and issued no walks while totaling 87 pitches.

The Cougars will host fifth-seeded East Forsyth (24-1) in Friday’s fourth round after the Eagles knocked off fourth-seeded Mooresville 4-2 on Tuesday. East Forsyth enters Friday’s contest with 23 consecutive victories.

Providence completes the year at 19-8.

No. 1 East Lincoln 2, No. 8 Hibriten 1

The Mustangs slipped past the Panthers in the third round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Denver. East Lincoln’s Leah Correll was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of one-run, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and six walks, while Hibriten’s Anna Reeves took the loss despite seven innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks.

East Lincoln (24-0) received two singles from Madison Currence to go with base hits from Tatum Martin and Hailey McFadden. On the other side, Hibriten’s Parker Boggs legged out an infield single.

The Mustangs will host fourth-seeded Central Davidson (16-5) in Friday’s fourth round after the Spartans shut out fifth-seeded Central Cabarrus 1-0 in Round 3, while the Panthers finish the year at 17-10.