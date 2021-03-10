H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton boys lacrosse doubles up St. Stephens

The Patton boys lacrosse team defeated St. Stephens 18-9 on the road Tuesday in Hickory, finishing the season at 5-4 overall and 4-4 in Conference 19 play. The Panthers got seven goals and two assists from Nick Corn, with Ben Stroud adding five goals and one assist.

Patton also received two goals and four assists from Anthony Hernandez, while Hunter Johnson and Keiven LeFevers each added one goal and one assist to go with one goal apiece from Chris Connelly and Orlando Ricardo. Additionally, Austin Ingram had 14 saves for the Panthers in goal.

St. Stephens caps the season at 1-6 both overall and in Conference 19 play.

BOYS SOCCER

Watauga 8, St. Stephens 1

The Pioneers led 3-1 at halftime before outscoring the Indians 5-0 in the second half of Tuesday’s road match in Hickory. The victory was the ninth straight for Watauga, which improved to 10-1 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens lost its second straight contest to fall to 3-7-1 in both.

Watauga hosts Hickory tonight in both teams’ regular-season finale, while St. Stephens entertains Freedom on Thursday.