H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling sweeps West Caldwell quad

LENOIR — The Newton-Conover wrestling team collected three more wins during a quad match at West Caldwell on Tuesday, defeating the host Warriors by a 72-4 score while adding a 72-9 victory over Freedom and an 83-0 win over Draughn. The Red Devils improved to 24-5 on the season and are now 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference thanks to the victory over West Caldwell.
Newton-Conover only lost three bouts the entire night, earning 39 wins including 17 via pinfall, 19 via forfeit, one via technical fall and two via decision. Individually, the Red Devils received three victories apiece from Isaiah Pittman, Camden Spencer, Phoenix Michaud, Connor Shumate, Ethan Clark, Jason Brawley, Caiden Rowe, Jordan Henze, Nicholas Cadwallader, Owen Clark, Joseph Lioret-Tutty and Dean Berrymore, two wins from Darius Musaeus and one from Cody Ingle.
Newton-Conover travels to the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Friday for the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, which Freedom is also scheduled to attend. West Caldwell will participate in the Caldwell County Championship on Thursday at South Caldwell, while Draughn will take part in the Burke Brawl on Thursday at Patton.
WRESTLING
South Caldwell finishes 2-1 during Lincolnton quad
The Spartans posted a 2-1 record during a quad match at Lincolnton on Tuesday, defeating North Carolina School for the Deaf 66-6 and Shelby 42-36 but falling to the host Wolves by a 66-12 final. South Caldwell is now 4-10 this season.
Finishing with three victories apiece for the Spartans were Brighton Deal and Damian Harkey, while LaShaun Going, Holden Fulcher, Jonah McBurney, Larry Breeden and Ethan Xiong each registered one win. Austin Hoffman, Braeden Miller, Nolan Litton and William Suddreth added one win apiece for South Caldwell.
South Caldwell will host the Caldwell County Championship against West Caldwell and Hibriten on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 57, South Iredell 35
The Cougars moved to 8-0 following a 22-point road win over the Vikings on Tuesday in Troutman, getting a game-high 21 points from Chesney Stikeleather, who also pulled down eight rebounds. Nine other players also scored for Alexander Central, with Julianna Walter finishing with seven points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Emily Hapes and Grace Hutchens scored seven points apiece for South Iredell (2-6), with Hapes also adding seven boards. Alexander Central is at nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Friday, while the Vikings travel to Hickory Ridge for a Greater Metro 4A Conference battle.
Hibriten 62, Statesville 24
The Panthers routed the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville, improving to 5-1 while dropping Statesville to 1-3. Hibriten visits nonconference Patton tonight before hosting nonconference Wilkes Central next Tuesday, while the Greyhounds are at Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent East Lincoln on Friday.
East Burke 50, Patton 27
The Cavaliers topped the Panthers at home Tuesday in Icard, moving to 3-3 while keeping Patton winless at 0-7. East Burke hosts Maiden on Friday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener, while Patton hosts nonconference Hibriten tonight before entertaining Polk County in a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference matchup on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 44, South Iredell 30
The Cougars defeated the Vikings on the road Tuesday in Troutman, giving head coach Ed Wills his 250th career win. Alexander Central was led by Evan Presnell’s game-high 22 points, while Grove Lowrance added six points and four rebounds for the Cougars.
On the other side, South Iredell (2-6) received 15 points and five boards from Braydon Watson-Jones, with MJ Chambers scoring seven points and pulling down six rebounds. Alexander Central (7-1) travels to nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Friday, while the Vikings begin Greater Metro 4A play with a trip to Hickory Ridge.
Statesville 70, Hibriten 63
The Greyhounds knocked off the Panthers at home Tuesday in Statesville, overcoming a 29-24 deficit at halftime to improve to 2-2 on the season. As for Hibriten, it fell to 3-3 ahead of tonight’s nonconference road game against Patton, which will be followed by next Tuesday’s nonconference home contest against Wilkes Central.
Statesville visits Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville on Friday.
Patton 55, East Burke 21
The Panthers easily dispatched the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, getting a game-high 14 points from Connor Rudisill to go with eight from Randan Clarke and seven apiece from Lansing Butler and Waylon Rutherford. On the other side, East Burke was led by five points each from Devenaire Hill and Logan Coffey.
Patton (5-2) hosts nonconference Hibriten tonight before entertaining Mountain Foothills 7 2A opponent Polk County on Friday, while East Burke (0-6) hosts Catawba Valley 2A for Maiden on Friday.