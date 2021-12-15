H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling sweeps West Caldwell quad

On the other side, South Iredell (2-6) received 15 points and five boards from Braydon Watson-Jones, with MJ Chambers scoring seven points and pulling down six rebounds. Alexander Central (7-1) travels to nonconference Pine Lake Prep on Friday, while the Vikings begin Greater Metro 4A play with a trip to Hickory Ridge.

Statesville 70, Hibriten 63

The Greyhounds knocked off the Panthers at home Tuesday in Statesville, overcoming a 29-24 deficit at halftime to improve to 2-2 on the season. As for Hibriten, it fell to 3-3 ahead of tonight’s nonconference road game against Patton, which will be followed by next Tuesday’s nonconference home contest against Wilkes Central.

Statesville visits Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville on Friday.

Patton 55, East Burke 21

The Panthers easily dispatched the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, getting a game-high 14 points from Connor Rudisill to go with eight from Randan Clarke and seven apiece from Lansing Butler and Waylon Rutherford. On the other side, East Burke was led by five points each from Devenaire Hill and Logan Coffey.

Patton (5-2) hosts nonconference Hibriten tonight before entertaining Mountain Foothills 7 2A opponent Polk County on Friday, while East Burke (0-6) hosts Catawba Valley 2A for Maiden on Friday.