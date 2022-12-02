H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling sweeps road quad match

NEWLAND — The Newton-Conover wrestling team earned three victories during a quad match hosted by Avery County on Wednesday. The Red Devils defeated Freedom 66-9, East Burke 72-12 and Avery County 40-39, winning the latter match on the 10th tiebreaker (most near fall points) to hand the Vikings their first home loss since they lost to Mitchell and Polk County in a tri-match on Jan. 23, 2018.

The Red Devils’ 3-0 performance on Wednesday upped their record this season to 12-0. Meanwhile, Freedom is now 3-6 overall after dropping all three of its matches, East Burke is now 4-4 overall after finishing 1-2 and Avery County is now 9-1 overall after posting a 2-1 mark.

Against Freedom, Newton-Conover’s victorious grapplers included Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (3-2 decision), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Wyatt Hernandez at 126 (8-3 decision), Darius Musaeus at 132 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (first-period pin), Landon Williams at 145 (first-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Matthew Race at 182 (forfeit) and Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit).

In the win over East Burke, the Red Devils got wins from Garcia at 106 (first-period pin), Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Musaeus at 132 (second-period pin), Shumate at 138 (first-period pin), Williams at 145 (first-period pin), Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Clark at 195 (first-period pin) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin).

Against Avery County, Newton-Conover received victories from Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Shumate at 145 (8-1 decision), Brawley at 152 (second-period pin), Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (first-period pin).

Newton-Conover travels to Alexander Central today for the Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament, while Freedom will be at Burns on Saturday for the Big Dawg Tournament and East Burke and Avery County will participate in the Hampton Tuttle Invitational on Saturday at Hibriten.

BOYS BASKETBALLSt. Stephens 61, Bunker Hill 40: The Indians knocked off the Bears at home Wednesday in Hickory, receiving 19 points from Jordan Twitty to go with 11 from Noah VanBeurden and nine from Dayton Anderson. Twitty also pulled down six rebounds, while Anderson had 10 boards, five assists and two blocks.

St. Stephens (1-2) visits Bunker Hill (0-2) tonight.

Maiden 70, Fred T. Foard 53: The Blue Devils picked up a home win over the Tigers on Wednesday in Maiden. Maiden (1-0) hosts West Iredell tonight, while Foard (0-3) is at Bandys.

South Caldwell 76, McDowell 70: The Spartans moved to 4-0 on the season thanks to a six-point home victory over the Titans on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell trailed 20-15 after the opening quarter before leading 38-32 at the half and 64-51 through three periods.

The Spartans host West Caldwell tonight, while McDowell (1-3) visits Owen.

GIRLS BASKETBALLSt. Stephens 60, Bunker Hill 16: The Indians defeated the Bears at home Wednesday in Hickory, building a 26-1 advantage after the first quarter before leading 43-7 at halftime and 51-11 entering the fourth quarter. St. Stephens (1-2) is at Bunker Hill (0-2) tonight.

McDowell 48, South Caldwell 34: The Titans took down the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, carrying a 12-5 lead into the second quarter, a 27-21 advantage into halftime and a 43-26 lead into the final period. Despite the loss, South Caldwell got 15 points from Lillie Bumgarner and seven from Kristin Barber.

McDowell (4-0) is at Owen tonight, while South Caldwell (2-2) hosts West Caldwell.