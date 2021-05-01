H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling sweeps another tri-match

Following a pair of wins in a tri-match earlier this week, the Newton-Conover wrestling team grabbed another tri-match sweep at home Thursday in Newton. The Red Devils defeated Hibriten 63-18 and Patton 60-12 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Winning wrestlers for the Red Devils against Hibriten (3-1) included Nick Grynkiv at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Vania Martinez-Ramirez at 113 (forfeit victory), Camden Spencer at 126 (forfeit victory), Connor Shumate at 138 (pinned John Patterson), Charlie Pettery at 145 (pinned Landon Elliot), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Carter Hinton), Jordan Henze at 160 (pinned Chandler Wyke), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Colten Caldwell), Owen Clark at 195 (7-0 decision over Azariah Moore), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Rylan Davidson) and Ryan Walker at 285 (pinned Jose Romero).
Against Patton (0-3), Newton-Conover got victories from Grynkiv at 106 (forfeit victory), Cohen Smith at 120 (pinned Sarah Maillett), Spencer at 126 (pinned Luiz Hernandez), Shumate at 138 (forfeit victory), Pettery at 145 (forfeit victory), Brawley at 160 (pinned Kegan Burris), Henze at 170 (5-3 decision over Danny Marshall), Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Kamden Stephens), Owen Clark at 195 (5-0 decision over Kaleb Spann), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Sheldon Jordan) and Walker at 285 (pinned Jesus Blas).
Newton-Conover hosts a tri-match against R-S Central and East Gaston on Tuesday, while Hibriten visits West Caldwell for a tri-match also involving South Iredell.
Wrestling
Bunker Hill beats Ashe County, North Wilkes
The Bears swept a home tri-match against Ashe County and North Wilkes on Thursday, evening their record at 2-2 this season. In the 42-39 victory over Ashe County, Bunker Hill received wins from Lawson Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Christian Garcia at 113 (pinned Bryson Trivette), Jacob Hedrick at 120 (forfeit victory), Raul Hernandez at 126 (forfeit victory), Alex Betancourt at 145 (pinned Luke Sheets), Brian Bouttavong at 160 (pinned Phoenix Miller) and Brayden Guess at 170 (pinned Nathan Herman).
In the other match, a 54-30 win over North Wilkes, the Bears got victories from Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Garcia at 113 (pinned Simitrio Hernandez), Ean Looney at 120 (forfeit victory), Raul Hernandez at 126 (pinned Benjamin South), Betancourt at 145 (pinned Parker Wells), Tyler Fox at 152 (pinned Dawson Faw), Bouttavong at 160 (pinned Trent Dillard), Guess at 170 (pinned Nicholas Szekely) and Johan Chavez at 220 (forfeit victory).
Bunker Hill travels to Statesville next Thursday for a tri-match also involving East Forsyth.
Baseball
Fred T. Foard 13, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers defeated the Warriors in five innings at home Thursday in Newton, no-hitting them for the second time this week as Fred T. Foard pitchers Josh Swink and Zac Martin combined for eight strikeouts. At the plate, the Tigers were led by two hits and six RBIs from Braxton Tramel and two hits and two RBIs from Lane Essary.
Foard (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) hosts Draughn on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-2, 0-2) is at Patton.
Bunker Hill 10, East Burke 0
The Bears nabbed a five-inning home victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday in Claremont, with Jordan Yoder earning the win on the mound thanks to five frames of scoreless, four-hit ball with seven strikeouts. Yoder also had two hits including a two-run home run, while Kaden Robinsin added two hits and a double.
Bunker Hill (2-0, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-2, 0-2) travels to Hibriten.
Softball
Fred T. Foard 6, East Burke 1
The Tigers earned a five-run home win over the Cavaliers on Thursday in Newton, getting three hits and four RBIs from Breanna Minton and two hits apiece from Madison Moser and Kennedy Thompson. Minton also pitched a complete game, allowing an unearned run on two hits with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Fred T. Foard ends the regular season at 10-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while East Burke finishes at 4-10 in both.
Bunker Hill 11, Patton 1
The Bears beat the Panthers in five innings during Thursday’s home contest in Claremont, receiving three hits apiece from Addie Wray, Camryn Bryant and Ava Hamlett with Bryant adding three RBIs and Hamlett knocking in four runs. Makayla Herman tossed all five innings for Bunker Hill in the pitcher’s circle, allowing an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Bunker Hill finishes the regular season at 10-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Patton caps the season at 2-12 in both.
Newton-Conover 14, Lincolnton 0
The Red Devils topped the Wolves in five innings at home Thursday in Newton, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Grace Loftin to go with two hits and five RBIs from Georgia Ingle, two hits and one RBI from Emma Fox and two hits apiece from Jamie Henze and Jaylyn Smith. Loftin also pitched five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Newton-Conover ends the regular season at 9-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton finishes at 0-14 in both.
Girls tennis
Fred T. Foard 6, Maiden 3
The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season with a home win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Newton. Singles winners for Fred T. Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-1 over Hannah Sherrill), Claire Boger (6-2, 6-4 over Macy Sigmon), Adia Livert (6-3, 6-4 over Alyson Soumpholphakdy and Haley Johnston (6-2, 6-1 over Marcee Trouille), while singles victories for Maiden came from Maggie Sherrill (6-2, 6-0 over Maria Cody) and Allie Faldowski (6-3, 6-2 over Roxy Sylvester).
In doubles action, Foard got wins from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-3 over Hannah Sherrill and Maggie Sherrill) and Livert and Peyton Proctor (8-6 over Trouille and Faldowski), with Maiden (0-1 overall) receiving a victory from the team of Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy (8-0 over Cody and Sylvester).