H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling sweeps another tri-match

Bunker Hill finishes the regular season at 10-4 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Patton caps the season at 2-12 in both.

Newton-Conover 14, Lincolnton 0

The Red Devils topped the Wolves in five innings at home Thursday in Newton, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Grace Loftin to go with two hits and five RBIs from Georgia Ingle, two hits and one RBI from Emma Fox and two hits apiece from Jamie Henze and Jaylyn Smith. Loftin also pitched five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

Newton-Conover ends the regular season at 9-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton finishes at 0-14 in both.

Girls tennis

Fred T. Foard 6, Maiden 3

The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season with a home win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Newton. Singles winners for Fred T. Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-1 over Hannah Sherrill), Claire Boger (6-2, 6-4 over Macy Sigmon), Adia Livert (6-3, 6-4 over Alyson Soumpholphakdy and Haley Johnston (6-2, 6-1 over Marcee Trouille), while singles victories for Maiden came from Maggie Sherrill (6-2, 6-0 over Maria Cody) and Allie Faldowski (6-3, 6-2 over Roxy Sylvester).

In doubles action, Foard got wins from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-3 over Hannah Sherrill and Maggie Sherrill) and Livert and Peyton Proctor (8-6 over Trouille and Faldowski), with Maiden (0-1 overall) receiving a victory from the team of Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy (8-0 over Cody and Sylvester).