H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling routs McMichael, East Davidson

NEWTON — The 2A West's No. 1 seed took care of business Saturday afternoon on their home mats, and now looks forward to a showdown with some old rivals.

Newton-Conover (45-1) breezed through the first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team wrestling tournament by blasting McMichael 69-9 before turning its sights on East Davidson for a 72-9 rout.

“It went the way we would have hoped it would go,” said Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark, who is looking for the program’s fourth state title. “No injuries and nothing bad happening. And we wrestled with the intensity that we're going to need for sure.”

Clark didn’t know it at the time, but the intensity his team will need in the next two rounds will come against familiar foes. In what will be an all-Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) quad, the Red Devils will take on No. 12 seed Lincolnton in the third round. The winner there will get another CVAC foe, either No. 10 West Lincoln or No. 11 seed Bandys in the 2A West final. The winner of Wednesday’s quad will go to Greensboro next Saturday for the state final.

In each of the two duals on Saturday, the Red Devils took 12 of the 14 bouts with a combined total of 21 pins on the afternoon.

Against McMichael, Isaiah Pittman (113), Phoenix Michaud (120), Wyatt Hernandez (126), Cooper Murray (132), Connor Shumate (138), Jason Brawley (152), Caiden Rowe (160), Matthew Race (182) and Owen Clark (195) nabbed pins. The lone decision for the Red Devils came from Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220), 2-1 over Michael Vazquez. Newton-Conover's remaining two victories came from Christian Garcia (via forfeit at 106) and Jordan Henze (via forfeit at 170).

Five forfeits helped the cause for East Davidson, which advanced to the second round after a 51-29 victory over West Stanly.

It was more of the same in the second round for the Red Devils. Pinfalls came from Garcia (106), Pittman (113), Michaud (120), Hernandez (126), Shumate (138), Brawley (152), Rowe (160), Henze (170), Race (182), Owen Clark (195), Lioret-Tutty (220) and Mykie Xiong (285).

WRESTLING

Bandys tops Morehead, Mount Pleasant: The 11th-seeded Trojans advanced to Wednesday's all-CVAC quad match that will determine which team reaches the 2A state final with a dual state playoff first-round victory over sixth-seeded Mount Pleasant and a second-round win over third-seeded Morehead, which hosted Saturday's festivities. Bandys is now 24-8 following the 51-27 win over Mount Pleasant and the 39-28 triumph against Morehead.

Victorious wrestlers for Bandys in the opening round were Chauncy Reese (pin at 120), Will Nix (pin at 138), Trey Ballew (forfeit at 145), Luke Burkett (11-9 sudden victory at 152), Connor Byrd (forfeit at 160), Ian Moore (pin at 170), Camden Mongene (pin at 182), Matthew Cranfill (forfeit at 195) and Andrew McCrary (pin at 285).

Against Morehead, the Trojans added wins from Reese (pin at 113), Nix (pin at 138), Byrd (pin at 160), Moore (pin at 170), Mongene (pin at 182), Cranfill (decision at 195) and McCrary (pin at 285).

St. Stephens takes down Parkwood, loses to Eastern Guilford: The 10th-seeded Indians began the 3A dual state playoffs with a 45-27 victory over sixth-seeded Parkwood before falling at the hands of host Eastern Guilford, the No. 2 seed, by a 45-35 score in Saturday's second round. St. Stephens finishes the season at 39-7.

No scores were available on MaxPreps.com from the loss to Eastern Guilford, but in the win over Parkwood, St. Stephens got victories from Cesar Chavez Alonzo (pin at 120), Maximiliano Torres (decision at 132), Will Moore (decision at 138), Dylan Herrera Luna (pin at 152), Will Fincher (pin at 170), Andrew Kehoe (pin at 182), Avery Rhymer (pin at 195), Isaac Burgin (pin at 220) and Thomas Lipford (decision at 285).