H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling picks up three wins during quad match

Alexander Central goes 2-0 during home tri

The Cougars swept a home tri-match on Tuesday in Taylorsville, earning a 60-18 win over West Caldwell and a 78-6 defeat of Lexington to move to 2-0 on the season. West Caldwell collected a 54-30 victory over Lexington in the remaining match and is currently 1-1, while Lexington is 0-2.

Winning grapplers for Alexander Central against West Caldwell included Marcus Schulth at 113 (forfeit), Carson Beal at 120 (pin), Logan Lail at 126 (pin), Christian McGalliard at 132 (forfeit), Kanon Harrington at 138 (forfeit), Elijah Peal at 160 (pin), Noah Medders at 182 (pin), Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 195 (pin), Logan Shoemaker at 220 (pin) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (pin).

In the match against Lexington, the Cougars received wins from Franklin Durmire at 106 (forfeit), Schulth at 113 (forfeit), Austin Presnell at 126 (forfeit), McGalliard at 132 (forfeit), Harrington at 138 (pin), Adam Rasiewicz at 145 (pin), Matthew Dooley at 152 (pin), Peal at 160 (pin), Giovanni White at 170 (forfeit), Medders at 182 (forfeit), Dahlstrom at 195 (pin), Shoemaker at 220 (pin) and Maynard at 285 (forfeit).