H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling picks up three wins during quad match

HUDSON — The Newton-Conover wrestling team began the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 performance during a quad match at South Caldwell on Tuesday. The Red Devils defeated Bunker Hill 54-29, Freedom 61-18 and the host Spartans by a 70-12 score.
The remaining matches saw Bunker Hill defeat Freedom and South Caldwell and the Spartans earn a 54-27 victory over Freedom. Bunker Hill is now 2-1, while South Caldwell is 1-2 and Freedom is 0-3.
Newton-Conover’s winning wrestlers against Bunker Hill were Isaiah Pittman at 113 pounds (forfeit), Camden Spencer at 120 (first-period pin), Landon Williams at 132 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (third-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mason Abernathy at 285 (first-period pin).
The Red Devils’ victorious grapplers against Freedom were Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Spencer at 120 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 126 (forfeit), Shumate at 138 (forfeit), Ethan Clark at 145 (forfeit), Ryder Bush-Ivanko at 152 (25-12 major decision), Caiden Rowe at 160 (3-0 decision), Henze at 170 (forfeit), Cadwallader at 182 (forfeit), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin).
In the match against South Caldwell, Newton-Conover got wins from Alex Enriquez at 106 (17-7 major decision), Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Spencer at 120 (first-period pin), Williams at 132 (first-period pin), Shumate at 138 (first-period pin), Ethan Clark at 145 (first-period pin), Bush-Ivanko at 152 (second-period pin), Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit) and Abernathy at 285 (forfeit).
Newton-Conover travels to William A. Hough on Saturday for the Husky Invitational, while Bunker Hill will take part in a quad match at Fred T. Foard on Friday and South Caldwell is set to host the Dekota Smith Invitational on Saturday.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens finishes 2-0 during tri-match at Maiden
The Indians knocked off both Cherryville and the host Blue Devils during Tuesday’s season-opening tri-match in Maiden, while Maiden finished 1-1. St. Stephens (2-0 overall) won all but two bouts in the matchup with the Blue Devils, earning a 70-6 victory thanks to wins from Alec Petty at 106 (first-period pin), Logan Laws at 113 (first-period pin), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 (first-period pin), Ryan Brown at 126 (forfeit), Yoabdriel Ortiz at 132 (first-period pin), Evan Trossi at 138 (first-period pin), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (forfeit), Andrew Kehoe at 170 (10-0 major decision), Andre Britt at 182 (forfeit), Luke Apollonio at 195 (first-period pin), Kasen Turner at 220 (forfeit) and Evan Vue at 285 (first-period pin).
Maiden’s winning grapplers against St. Stephens were Tyrus Cobb at 145 (6-0 decision) and Zachary Beard at 152 (7-4 decision). The Blue Devils added a 39-36 win over Cherryville (0-2 overall).
St. Stephens returns to action on Saturday when the Indians travel to Forbush for the Falcon Duals, while Maiden is scheduled to compete in the Roughedge Rumble Individual Tournament on Friday at Parkwood.
Fred T. Foard posts 2-0 record at North Gaston tri
The Tigers started the season with a 2-0 record thanks to victories of 64-10 and 73-0 over Cox Mill and host North Gaston, respectively, during Tuesday’s tri-match in Dallas. Foard won all but two bouts against Cox Mill before shutting out North Gaston.
In the victory over Cox Mill, Foard’s winning wrestlers were George Coleman at 106 (forfeit), Karter Floyd at 113 (forfeit), Brayden Mejia at 126 (13-3 major decision), Hunter Clark at 132 (10-1 major decision), Brock Carey at 138 (18-2 technical fall), Dawson Cody at 145 (first-period pin), Landon Slager at 152 (forfeit), Conner Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (second-period pin), Evan Steiger at 182 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 220 (8-4 decision) and Sam Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).
Against North Gaston, the Tigers added victories from Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Floyd at 120 (12-1 major decision), Mejia at 126 (first-period pin), Clark at 132 (forfeit), Carey at 138 (first-period pin), Cody at 145 (first-period pin), Slager at 152 (10-4 decision), Weaver at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (third-period pin), Steiger at 182 (first-period pin), Colby Mace at 195 (forfeit), Smith at 220 (third-period pin) and Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).
Foard hosts a quad match against Bunker Hill, Enka and Lincoln Charter on Friday.
Alexander Central goes 2-0 during home tri
The Cougars swept a home tri-match on Tuesday in Taylorsville, earning a 60-18 win over West Caldwell and a 78-6 defeat of Lexington to move to 2-0 on the season. West Caldwell collected a 54-30 victory over Lexington in the remaining match and is currently 1-1, while Lexington is 0-2.
Winning grapplers for Alexander Central against West Caldwell included Marcus Schulth at 113 (forfeit), Carson Beal at 120 (pin), Logan Lail at 126 (pin), Christian McGalliard at 132 (forfeit), Kanon Harrington at 138 (forfeit), Elijah Peal at 160 (pin), Noah Medders at 182 (pin), Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 195 (pin), Logan Shoemaker at 220 (pin) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (pin).
In the match against Lexington, the Cougars received wins from Franklin Durmire at 106 (forfeit), Schulth at 113 (forfeit), Austin Presnell at 126 (forfeit), McGalliard at 132 (forfeit), Harrington at 138 (pin), Adam Rasiewicz at 145 (pin), Matthew Dooley at 152 (pin), Peal at 160 (pin), Giovanni White at 170 (forfeit), Medders at 182 (forfeit), Dahlstrom at 195 (pin), Shoemaker at 220 (pin) and Maynard at 285 (forfeit).
West Caldwell’s victorious wrestlers against Alexander Central were Jacob Spencer at 145 (9-2 decision), Rakeem Smith at 152 (7-0 decision), Luke Roberts at 170 (pin) and Fernando Teniente at 106 (pin). Meanwhile, the Warriors received wins from the following grapplers against Lexington: Teniente at 106 (forfeit), O’Marzria Wright at 113 (forfeit), Trent Gibbs at 126 (forfeit), Spencer at 145 (forfeit), Smith at 152 (injury default), Thaxton Dula at 160 (pin), Roberts at 170 (injury default), Juan Zayas at 182 (pin) and David Rhinehardt at 285 (pin).