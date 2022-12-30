H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover wrestling earns four victories

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover wrestling team began its post-Christmas schedule with four wins during a home quintuplet match on Thursday. The Red Devils defeated Ashe County 58-21, Davie County 57-12, South Caldwell 69-9 and Cary 48-21, upping their overall record to 33-1 this winter.

Against Ashe, victorious Red Devils included Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (10-2 major decision), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Darius Musaeus at 126 (first-period pin), Cooper Murray at 132 (third-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (second-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (first-period pin).

In the win over Davie, Newton-Conover received victories from Garcia at 106 (forfeit), Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Musaeus at 126 (5-0 decision), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Landon Williams at 145 (6-3 decision), Brawley at 152 (second-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (second-period pin), Henze at 170 (second-period pin), Matthew Race at 182 (second-period pin) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (3-0 decision).

Newton-Conover added the following wins against South Caldwell: Garcia at 106 (forfeit), Pittman at 113 (forfeit), Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Musaeus at 126 (first-period pin), Wyatt Hernandez at 132 (first-period pin), Williams at 145 (8-7 decision), Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Henze at 170 (third-period pin), Race at 182 (first-period pin), Clark at 195 (first-period pin) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit).

Against Cary, winning grapplers for the Red Devils were Garcia at 106 (forfeit), Pittman at 113 (second-period pin), Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Shumate at 138 (first-period pin), Williams at 145 (second-period pin), Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Rowe at 160 (7-1 decision), Clark at 195 (3-2 decision) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin).

In addition to the loss to Newton-Conover, South Caldwell (6-16) also suffered a 59-21 defeat at the hands of Ashe, a 63-12 defeat at the hands of Cary and a 72-6 loss at the hands of Davie. However, the Spartans did receive two wins apiece from Alex Engle at 145 (third-period pin, forfeit) and Kevin Pereira at 285 (first-period pin, 5-4 tiebreaker) and one victory each from Cooper Adams at 126 (via injury stoppage), Michael Harkey at 132 (9-7 decision), Kaleb Martin at 138 (third-period pin), William Suddreth at 182 (first-period pin) and Payton King at 195 (forfeit).

Newton-Conover hosts a quad match against Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke and nonconference opponents East Lincoln and Kings Mountain on Tuesday, while the Spartans host Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Hibriten.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 61, North Lincoln 55: The Trojans knocked off the Knights in the third-place game of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Thursday at West Lincoln High School, with Rachel Anderson scoring 22 points to go with 13 from Kate Dutka, 12 from Haley Cross and seven from Lexi Vaughan. Bandys moved to 5-7 ahead of a home game against Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton on Tuesday, the same night North Lincoln (3-7) travels to Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent North Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 53, Stuart Cramer 46: The Trojans took down the Storm in the third-place game of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Thursday at West Lincoln High School. Bandys (7-4) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Stuart Cramer (5-8) visits Hunter Huss next Friday.