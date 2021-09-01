H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover volleyball sweeps West Caldwell in league opener

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover volleyball team swept visiting West Caldwell in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Tuesday. Set scores were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-12.

The Red Devils (2-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) were particularly effective from the service line, registering 15 aces in the second set and seven in the third set to close out the Warriors (0-5, 0-1). Valerie Vang finished with 10 aces to pace Newton-Conover, while Zaydah Reid had six and Katie Foster had four.

Emma Huffman recorded six kills to lead Newton-Conover, which travels to Lincolnton on Thursday. On the other side, West Caldwell hosts nonconference South Caldwell tonight before entertaining league foe Bunker Hill on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Maiden 3, East Burke 0

The Blue Devils earned their first win of the season on the road Tuesday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12. Savannah Lail finished with 11 kills for Maiden, which also received six kills and two blocks from Callie Stamey, six kills and 14 assists from Annalee Smith, nine digs from Parker Sweet and 13 assists from Aleah Ikard.