H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover volleyball sweeps West Caldwell in league opener

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover volleyball team swept visiting West Caldwell in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener on Tuesday. Set scores were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-12.
The Red Devils (2-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) were particularly effective from the service line, registering 15 aces in the second set and seven in the third set to close out the Warriors (0-5, 0-1). Valerie Vang finished with 10 aces to pace Newton-Conover, while Zaydah Reid had six and Katie Foster had four.
Emma Huffman recorded six kills to lead Newton-Conover, which travels to Lincolnton on Thursday. On the other side, West Caldwell hosts nonconference South Caldwell tonight before entertaining league foe Bunker Hill on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, East Burke 0
The Blue Devils earned their first win of the season on the road Tuesday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12. Savannah Lail finished with 11 kills for Maiden, which also received six kills and two blocks from Callie Stamey, six kills and 14 assists from Annalee Smith, nine digs from Parker Sweet and 13 assists from Aleah Ikard.
Maiden (1-7, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference Highland Tech tonight before returning to league action with a home game against West Lincoln on Thursday. Meanwhile, East Burke (0-7, 0-1) — which got two kills and six digs from Katherine Greene, two kills and three digs from Claire Cook and three assists from Caroline Pruitt during Tuesday’s match — visits Bandys on Thursday.
Bandys 3, West Lincoln 0
The Trojans topped the Rebels in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-12, 25-7 and 25-8.
Bandys (3-3, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts East Burke on Thursday, while West Lincoln (3-3, 0-1) is at Maiden.
Owen 3, Draughn 2
The Warlassies outlasted the Wildcats in five sets at home Tuesday in Black Mountain. Owen moved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 3-3 and 0-1.
Owen travels to Mitchell on Thursday, while Draughn hosts Avery County.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Iredell 6, Bandys 0
The Vikings defeated the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, emerging victorious in all six of the singles matches that were contested between the nonconference opponents. Winning players were Niyati Kandekar (8-0 over Jayden Lineberger), Catherine Jones (8-0 over Emma Newman), Paige Sarver (8-1 over Haylee Potter), Preston Jones (8-0 over Jordan Wolfe), Grace Lowder (8-2 over Annaliese Andrews) and Alli McIntyre (8-2 over Elizabeth Poteat).