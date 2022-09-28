H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover volleyball sweeps Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — The Newton-Conover volleyball team defeated Lincolnton in straight sets on the road Tuesday, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-13. The victory was the second in a row for the Red Devils, who improved to 5-8 overall and 5-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Thursday’s home match against East Burke.

The Wolves (4-11, 3-6 Catawba Valley 2A) host Bandys on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, East Burke 0: The Trojans knocked off the Cavaliers in straight sets at home Tuesday in Catawba. Set scores were 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17.

Bandys (11-5, 9-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Thursday, while East Burke (9-8, 5-4) is at Newton-Conover.

Maiden 3, West Lincoln 0: The Blue Devils swept the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden, collecting set victories of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-18. Payton Miller led Maiden with 17 kills and she also had 10 digs, while Ilysa Barr finished with five kills and five aces, Parker Sweet had 10 digs, Aleah Ikard had eight digs and seven assists and Annalee Smith had seven digs and 21 assists.

The Blue Devils (11-6, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travel to West Caldwell on Thursday, while West Lincoln (4-10, 3-6) hosts nonconference Patton today before traveling to league foe Bunker Hill on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Maiden 9, Bandys 0: The Blue Devils blanked the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, getting singles wins from Emma Shokes (6-1, 6-1 over Emma Newman), Maggie Sherrill (6-4, 6-1 over Elizabeth Poteat), Addison Fuller (6-0, 6-0 over Jordan Wolfe), Miranda Valerio (6-0, 6-2 over Haven Helton), Rachel Grissom (3-6, 7-5, 10-7 over Rachel Anderson) and Neeley Campbell (6-0, 6-0 over Olivia Belk) and doubles victories from the teams of Sherrill and Fuller (8-0 over Newman and Wolfe), Shokes and Valerio (8-3 over Poteat and Belk) and Grissom and Campbell (8-3 over Helton and Adellyn Goble). Maiden (6-4 overall, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Bandys (1-4 overall, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Newton-Conover today before hosting West Caldwell next Tuesday.

East Burke 8, Bunker Hill 1: The Cavaliers took down the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, receiving singles victories from Taylor Bostain (6-2, 6-2 over Kaylee Connor), Braelyn Stillwell (6-0, 6-0 over Erandi Sanchez), Marabeth Huffman (6-2, 6-0 over Jaymie Helms), Gracie Hall (2-6, 7-5, 10-3 over Brenda Silva) and Joselyn Olvera-Salgado (6-2, 6-3 over London Ramsey) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Bostain and Stillwell (8-3 over Connor and Sanchez), Huffman and Hall (8-0 over Helms and Ramsey) and Olvera-Salgado and Ally Mace (8-3 over Silva and Genesis Salgado). As for Bunker Hill, its only win came from No. 6 singles player Amy Soto-Salgado (6-3, 6-4 over Mace).

East Burke (3-3 overall, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Lincoln next Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-6 overall, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden on Thursday.

West Lincoln 6, Newton-Conover 3: The Rebels defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton. Despite the loss, Newton-Conover got singles wins from Alexa Allison (6-1, 6-2 over Chloe Norman) and Abby Dehart (4-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Laura Willis) and a doubles victory from the team of Allison and Dehart (8-1 over Kaitlyn Ballenger and Addison Sain).

West Lincoln (11-2, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts nonconference North Carolina School of Science and Math in Morganton today before traveling to league opponent West Caldwell on Thursday, while Newton-Conover (5-3, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys today before continuing league play with a trip to Bunker Hill next Tuesday.

GIRLS GOLF

Alexander Central wins at Mimosa Hills: The Cougars won a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet hosted by Freedom on Tuesday at Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton. Alexander Central posted a team score of 135, while Hibriten (139) came in second, South Caldwell (154) finished third, Ashe County (164) took fourth, Watauga (177) came in fifth and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Alexander Central’s Parker Matlock was the individual medalist with a score of 40, while teammates Meredith Wike and Kendra Potter shot a 46 and a 49, respectively. Meanwhile, Hibriten was led by a 45 from Gabby Woods, a 46 from Trinity White and a 48 from Mabry Land and South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Rylee Farr (42), Rachel Jetton (53) and Kaylee Anderson (59).

The top three scorers for Ashe County included Addie Shaw (52), Chloe Neal (52) and Paige Roten (60), with Watauga getting a 55 from Aidan Stroud, a 59 from Theresa Copenhaver and a 63 from Ariail Lewis and Freedom being represented by Hana Piercy (52) and Kaylen Best (58).

The next Northwestern 3A/4A meet will be hosted by Hibriten next Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Stephens girls finish first, boys second at West Iredell: The St. Stephens girls cross country team posted a first-place finish during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A meet in Statesville, totaling 55 points. In addition, the St. Stephens boys finished second with 62 points.

On the girls’ side, North Iredell finished second with 59 points, East Lincoln came in third with 74, North Lincoln took fourth with 76, Fred T. Foard finished fifth with 92, Hickory came in sixth with 127 and Statesville came in seventh with 210. Meanwhile, the first place team in the boys’ race was North Iredell with 48 points, while Foard was third with 85, Hickory was fourth with 87, East Lincoln was fifth with 92, North Lincoln was sixth with 133 and West Iredell was seventh was 169.

Individually, the top 10 finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:

1. Macy Parks (North Lincoln), 20:18.22

2. Natalie Nieto (North Iredell), 22:23.35

3. Mia Sohovich (North Iredell), 23:07.57

4. Mckenzie Benfield (East Lincoln), 23:19.19

5. Julia Hollar (North Iredell), 23:33.32

6. Eva Cronin (St. Stephens), 23:36.50

7. Kayla Leslie (North Lincoln), 23:44.71

8. Marina Zavala-Medina (St. Stephens), 24:06.97

9. Emmalyn Buskirk (Foard), 24:13.57

10. Lindsey Cook (Foard), 24:18.52

In the boys’ race, the top 10 individual finishers were as follows:

1. Maddox Gant (North Iredell), 18:09.37

2. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 18:22.42

3. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 18:24.66

4. Carson Bess (Foard), 19:02.44

5. Ashley Odom (East Lincoln), 19:15.81

6. Clint Powers (Hickory), 19:25.45

7. Parker Anderson (North Iredell), 19:41.30

8. Tommy Moyer (West Iredell), 19:46.80

9. Samuel Soden (Hickory), 19:55.47

10. Sachit Patel (East Lincoln), 20:08.04