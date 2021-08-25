H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover tennis tops Hickory

The Newton-Conover girls tennis team began the 2021 season with a 6-3 road win over Hickory on Tuesday. In addition to three singles victories, the Red Devils also swept the doubles matches.
Singles winners for Newton-Conover (1-0 overall) included Alexa Allison (8-0 over Elle Holtzman), Keira Hirons (8-5 over Rachel Register) and Madeline Loy (8-5 over Landon Beard, while victorious doubles teams were Allison and Paige Furr (8-6 over Holtzman and Nicole Kozischek), Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil (8-4 over Jonellis Heredia and Berkeley Geyer) and Hirons and Loy (8-7 over Register and Beard).
The Red Tornadoes (0-1 overall) received singles wins from Kozischek (8-2 over Sain), Heredia (8-2 over Furr) and Geyer (8-6 over Cecil. Hickory visits South Caldwell today before hosting the Spartans next Monday, while Newton-Conover hosts St. Stephens today before traveling to the Indians next Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hibriten 7, Fred T. Foard 2
The Panthers captured wins in five singles matches and two doubles contests at home Tuesday in Lenoir. Winning singles competitors for Hibriten were Cassey Vaught (8-3 over Anna Schmidt), Kennedi Harper (8-2 over Maria Cody), Charlotte Gardner (8-2 over Peyton Proctor), Maddy Reid (8-4 over Symone Akel) and Paige Grimbeek (8-2), while the hosts also got doubles victories from the teams of Vaught and Harper (6-0 over Akel and Proctor) and Reeid and Grimbeek (6-2 over Maddie Hetzel and Ava Bowman).
Alexis Wolgemuth earned a singles win for Foard (1-2 overall), defeating Keira Andrews 8-0. She also teamed with Schmidt to beat Gardner and Andrews by a 6-2 score.
Hibriten hosts South Lake Christian on Thursday, while the Tigers entertain South Caldwell.
South Iredell 9, Maiden 0
The Vikings won all nine matches against the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, upping their record to 2-0 this season. As for Maiden, it is now 0-2.
South Iredell is at St. Stephens on Thursday, while the Blue Devils host North Lincoln.
VOLLEYBALL
Alexander Central 3, Statesville 0
The Cougars topped the Greyhounds in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Statesville, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18. Alexander Central moved to 3-0, while Statesville dropped to 0-5.
Alexander Central visits Bandys tonight before traveling to Draughn next Monday, while Statesville is at Mooresville on Thursday.
Patton 3, Draughn 0
The Panthers defeated the Wildcats in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Valdese. Set scores were 25-16, 25-9 and 25-6.
Patton (4-0) visits South Caldwell tonight before hosting East Burke on Thursday, while Draughn (2-2) is at Freedom on Thursday.
East Lincoln 3, Maiden 1
The Mustangs beat the Blue Devils in four sets on the road Tuesday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-20, 15-25, 25-17 and 25-17.
Maiden (0-4) received 10 kills from Grace Kilby, eight kills and 17 digs from Savannah Lail, eight kills from Ilysa Barr and 17 assists and 15 digs from Annalee Smith. The Blue Devils host St. Stephens on Thursday, while East Lincoln (2-1) entertains Bandys.
Wilkes Central 3, Hibriten 0
The Eagles defeated the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 3-2 on the season. On the other side, Hibriten fell to 1-3.
Wilkes Central is at Elkin on Thursday, while Hibriten visits West Caldwell tonight before hosting North Wilkes on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hopewell 5, Alexander Central 0
The Titans shut out the Cougars at home Tuesday in Huntersville, scoring once in the first half and four times in the second half. Hopewell improved to 1-2, while Alexander Central dropped to 2-2.