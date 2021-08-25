H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover tennis tops Hickory

The Newton-Conover girls tennis team began the 2021 season with a 6-3 road win over Hickory on Tuesday. In addition to three singles victories, the Red Devils also swept the doubles matches.

Singles winners for Newton-Conover (1-0 overall) included Alexa Allison (8-0 over Elle Holtzman), Keira Hirons (8-5 over Rachel Register) and Madeline Loy (8-5 over Landon Beard, while victorious doubles teams were Allison and Paige Furr (8-6 over Holtzman and Nicole Kozischek), Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil (8-4 over Jonellis Heredia and Berkeley Geyer) and Hirons and Loy (8-7 over Register and Beard).

The Red Tornadoes (0-1 overall) received singles wins from Kozischek (8-2 over Sain), Heredia (8-2 over Furr) and Geyer (8-6 over Cecil. Hickory visits South Caldwell today before hosting the Spartans next Monday, while Newton-Conover hosts St. Stephens today before traveling to the Indians next Monday.

Hibriten 7, Fred T. Foard 2