H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover softball defeats winless Knights

The Newton-Conover softball team picked up its third win in a row on the road Tuesday in Huntersville, defeating Lake Norman Charter 11-5 to improve to 4-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. On the other side, the Knights remained winless at 0-7 in both and have now allowed at least 10 runs in every game this spring.

Newton-Conover scored twice in the top of the first inning before adding three runs in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth. The Red Devils had 13 hits, with Grace Loftin tallying four hits including a home run and four RBIs to go with four hits and two RBIs from Georgia Ingle, two hits and two RBIs from Jayla Woods, two hits from Sydney Stewart and one hit from Jaylyn Smith.

Loftin was also the winning pitcher after tossing 6 2/3 innings of five-run (one earned), two-hit ball with 17 strikeouts and one walk. Ingle recorded the remaining out for the Red Devils, who traveled to East Lincoln on Wednesday before hosting Lake Norman Charter today.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 11, Patton 0: The Tigers shut out the Panthers in five innings during Tuesday’s home game in Newton, outhitting them 11-2 while also benefiting from five Patton errors. Fred T. Foard scored four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and four in the fourth.