H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer rolls past West Lincoln

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team shut out visiting West Lincoln 9-0 on Monday at Gurley Stadium, scoring eight times in the opening half before ending the match via mercy rule with a second-half goal. Jesus Mejia had two goals and one assist for the Red Devils, who also got two goals apiece from Christian Garcia and Antony Osio-Aguilar, one goal and one assist from Diego Almaraz, one goal each from Chris Ramirez and Lexanie Trejo, four assists from Brayan Guzman Maldonado and one assist from Justin Acevedo.

Newton-Conover (13-3-1, 11-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) visits Bandys on Wednesday, while the Rebels (3-14-1, 0-9-1) travel to West Caldwell.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 5, Maiden 1: The Trojans defeated the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, building a 4-1 lead at the half before winning by a four-goal final margin. Bandys (16-1, 10-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while Maiden (8-10, 4-7) hosts Bunker Hill.

Hickory 3, North Iredell 1: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Raiders on the road Monday in Olin, improving to 14-1-3 overall and 10-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Iredell. As for North Iredell, it dropped to 8-10 overall and 4-7 in league play prior to Wednesday’s trip to Statesville.

East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 1: The Cavaliers took down the Bears on the road Monday in Icard, moving to 5-13-1 overall and 4-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Wednesday’s home match against Lincolnton. On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 4-12 overall and 2-8 in league action prior to Wednesday’s trip to Maiden.

Freedom 2, South Caldwell 2: The Patriots and host Spartans played to a tie on Monday in Hudson. Freedom (5-9-3, 0-5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Ashe County on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (9-4-3, 3-3-1) is at Alexander Central.

Lincolnton 4, West Caldwell 2: The Wolves outlasted the Warriors in overtime on the road Monday in Lenoir, improving to 6-11-1 overall and 5-5 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of Wednesday’s road match against East Burke. As for West Caldwell, it fell to 7-8-1 overall and 6-4 in league contests heading into Wednesday’s home contest against West Lincoln.

Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0: The Pioneers blanked the Cougars at home Monday in Boone, upping their record to 8-8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to Wednesday’s visit to Hibriten. Meanwhile, Alexander Central dropped to 4-7-3 overall and 3-3-1 in league play entering Wednesday’s home match against South Caldwell.

East Lincoln 4, Fred T. Foard 0: The Mustangs shut out the Tigers on the road Monday in Newton, moving to 13-4-3 overall and 10-1-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Wednesday’s trip to St. Stephens. On the other side, Foard is now 8-8-3 overall and 4-6-2 in league matches entering Wednesday’s road contest against North Lincoln.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 0: The second-seeded Tigers swept the seventh-seeded Knights in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-18. Foard’s Taylor Ramseur finished with 12 kills and three blocks, while Maya Beatty had nine kills, four aces, two blocks and 13 digs, Averie Dale had nine kills, two aces, two blocks, seven digs and 24 assists, Laney Craig had eight kills, two aces, two blocks and seven digs and Natigan Crutchfield tallied 19 digs.

Foard (17-6) hosts third-seeded East Lincoln (12-7) in tonight’s semifinal round, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship round at the site of the conference’s highest remaining seed. As for North Lincoln, it fell to 8-14 following Monday’s loss.

West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 2: The fourth-seeded Warriors topped the fifth-seeded Indians in five sets in the first round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Statesville. St. Stephens won the first two sets by scores of 26-24 and 25-21 before falling 25-23, 25-17 and 15-11 in the final three sets.

West Iredell (15-7) travels to top-seeded North Iredell (25-0) in tonight’s semifinal round, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship round at the site of the conference’s highest remaining seeded. On the other side, St. Stephens will wait for Thursday’s reveal of the 3A state playoff brackets after dropping to 13-10 on Monday.

East Lincoln 3, Hickory 0: The third-seeded Mustangs defeated the sixth-seeded Red Tornadoes in straight sets in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Denver, collecting set victories of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17 to improve to 12-7 ahead of tonight’s semifinal contest at second-seeded Fred T. Foard (17-6). The winner will move on to Wednesday’s championship round at the site of the conference’s highest remaining seed.

Following Monday’s defeat, Hickory is currently 10-13.

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 0: The top-seeded Trojans swept the eighth-seeded Warriors in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Catawba, winning by set scores of 25-5, 25-10 and 25-10. Bandys (16-6) will take on fourth-seeded Lincolnton (9-12) in tonight’s semifinal round at West Lincoln, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship round, also to be held at West Lincoln.

West Caldwell ends the season at 1-20.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 1: The second-seeded Blue Devils defeated the seventh-seeded Red Devils in four sets in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Maiden. Set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-21, with Maiden receiving 21 kills and 15 digs from Payton Miller, nine kills and 21 digs from Ilysa Barr, 15 digs and 17 assists from Aleah Ikard and 24 assists from Annalee Smith.

Maiden (17-6) will face third-seeded East Burke (15-8) in tonight’s semifinal round at West Lincoln to determine who advances to Wednesday’s championship round, also to be held at West Lincoln. As for Newton-Conover, it ends the season at 2-17 after having to forfeit six wins that bumped the Red Devils from the conference’s No. 4 seed to seventh due to a self-reported violation of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association rule.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0: The third-seeded Cavaliers swept the sixth-seeded Rebels in the first round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 26-24. East Burke got 12 kills and eight digs from Katherine Greene, 10 kills from Trysten Hare, eight kills and two blocks from Aubree Grigg, six kills and 13 digs from Reese Abernethy and four kills, nine digs and 20 assists from Addy Fortenberry.

East Burke (15-8) also received 20 digs from Janiyah Reinhardt Phillips and eight digs and 15 assists from Caroline Pruitt as the Cavs advanced to tonight’s semifinal round against second-seeded Maiden (17-6) at West Lincoln, with the winner moving on to Wednesday’s championship round at the same location. Meanwhile, West Lincoln is now 6-16 following Monday’s loss.

Lincolnton 3, Bunker Hill 1: The fourth-seeded Wolves took down the fifth-seeded Bears in four sets in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament at home Monday in Lincolnton. Set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-20.

Lincolnton (9-12) takes on top-seeded Bandys (16-6) in a semifinal matchup tonight at West Lincoln, with the winner moving on to Wednesday’s championship round, also to be held at West Lincoln. With Monday’s loss, Bunker Hill ends the season at 6-15.

Hibriten 3, South Caldwell 2: The Panthers earned a road victory over the Spartans in five sets on Monday in Hudson. Set scores were 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 18-25 and 15-13.

Hibriten caps the regular season at 12-10 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while South Caldwell finishes 10-11 and 2-8.

Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0: The Cougars swept the Patriots at home Monday in Taylorsville, winning by set scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-20 to finish the regular season at 8-11 overall and 5-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. On the other side, Freedom dropped to 1-21 overall and 1-9 in league play.