H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer rolls past Morehead

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team blanked Morehead 9-0 at home Tuesday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at Gurley Stadium. The fifth-seeded Red Devils won via mercy rule against the 28th-seeded Panthers in a match that ended after 60 minutes.

Jesus Mejia had three goals and one assist for Newton-Conover (17-3-1), which also got two goals from Jared Deniz, one goal and three assists from Brayan Guzman Maldonado, one goal and two assists from Justin Acevedo, one goal and one assist from Chris Ramirez, one goal from Thomas Gaviria and one assist from Christian Garcia. Additionally, goalkeepers Dax Shannon and Logan Williams combined for a shutout in goal.

Newton-Conover hosts 21st-seeded Brevard (10-8-2) in Thursday's second round after the Blue Devils defeated 12th-seeded Trinity 3-0 in Round 1. Meanwhile, Morehead ends the season at 9-7-3.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 4, North Lincoln 0: The 12th-seeded Indians topped the 21st-seeded Knights at home Tuesday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs in Hickory, moving to 14-4-1 ahead of Thursday’s second-round trip to fifth-seeded Franklin (14-4-2), which knocked off 28th-seeded Ashe County 4-1 in the opening round. As for North Lincoln, it finishes the year at 9-11-2.

Hibriten 6, Montgomery Central 4: The third-seeded Panthers took down the 30th-seeded Timberwolves to open the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Lenoir, with Johnny Pineda scoring four goals and dishing out one assist for Hibriten, which also received two goals and one assist from Miguel Ayala and four assists from Gerardo Rodriguez. Hibriten (17-3-3) will host 19th-seeded Fred T. Foard (9-11-3) in Thursday’s second round after the Tigers beat 14th-seeded Pisgah 2-0 on Monday.

Montgomery Central ends the season at 9-10.

Patton 2, West Caldwell 0: The 15th-seeded Panthers defeated the 18th-seeded Warriors at home Tuesday in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs in Morganton, with Collin Callahan scoring off an assist from Jacob Batz in the fifth minute before Alex Buckner registered a goal off a pass from Xavier Bernabe in the 57th. Patton also got five saves from goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna.

The Panthers (17-4-1) visit second-seeded Wheatmore (19-0-4) in Thursday’s second round after the latter knocked off 31st-seeded Monroe 5-2 in Round 1. Meanwhile, West Caldwell finishes the season at 11-9-1.

Wilkes Central 4, Bandys 2: The 19th-seeded Eagles knocked off the 14th-seeded Trojans on the road Tuesday in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Catawba, punching their ticket to Thursday’s second round. Wilkes Central (11-6-3) will travel to third-seeded Forbush (19-1-2), which blanked No. 30 West Stokes 3-0 in the opening round.

On the other side, Bandys ends the season at 17-4.

Providence 8, South Caldwell 1: The second-seeded Panthers earned a seven-goal home victory over the Spartans in Round 1 of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Charlotte, advancing to Thursday’s second round. Providence will host 15th-seeded Hickory Ridge (14-4-2), which topped 18th-seeded Garinger 1-0 in the first round.

As for South Caldwell, it finishes the year at 11-6-3.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hickory Christian, University Christian runners compete in state meet: Hickory Christian Academy and University Christian sent runners to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state championship meet last Friday at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden. During the girls’ meet, Hickory Christian finished second out of 21 teams with 145 points and University Christian came in 18th with 435.

University Christian added an 11th-place finish in the boys’ meet after totaling 306 points, while Hickory Christian came in 23rd out of 26 teams with 537.

Individually, Hickory Christian received a sixth-place finish from Cate Hata in the girls’ meet after she posted a time of 20:32.80, while teammate Savannah Huckabee came in 15th with a time of 21:38.60, Maddie Morgan finished 37th with a time of 23:18.20, Lexi Spencer took 57th with a time of 23:58.00, Emma Sparks came in 60th with a time of 24:05.10 and Jo’ann Condeelis finished 84th with a time of 25:20.50. As for the University Christian girls, they got a 38th-place time of 23:20.20 from Alex Dominguez, a 67th-place time of 24:36.20 from Madison Sledge, a 130th-place time of 28:14.40 from Addie Duke, a 135th-place time of 28:30.50 from Shea Beringer, a 144th-place time of 29:31.90 from Kaleigh Sloop and a 157th-place time of 32:26.50 from Ava Grace Noell.

On the boys’ side, University Christian was led by an eighth-place time of 17:52.30 from Connor Frizzell, with Carter Morgan adding a 40th-place time of 19:31.00, Max Haan finishing with an 80th-place time of 20:28.70, Ben Fulwood recording an 88th-place time of 20:39.10, Parker Heller-Lee posting a 91st-place time of 20:44.10, Jack Ryan Richardson finishing with a 98th-place time of 20:57.20 and Bradley Cain recording a 99th-place time of 20:58.80. Meanwhile, the Hickory Christian boys received a 41st-place time of 19:33.50 from Samuel Campbell, an 81st-place time of 20:29.50 from Samuel Yount, a 118th-place time of 21:37.80 from Andrew Maxy, a 150th-place time of 23:25.70 from Luke Devries, a 156th-place time of 23:43.80 from Ethan Digh, a 168th-place time of 25:36.90 from Trent Taylor and a 174th-place time of 26:26.60 from Hollis Morphis.