MAIDEN — The Newton-Conover girls soccer team defeated Maiden 1-0 in overtime on the road Wednesday, completing the regular season at 13-6 overall and 11-3 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play. The Red Devils will find out their state playoff fate when brackets are released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Friday.

On the other side, the Blue Devils finish the regular season with an overall record of 9-7-3 and a Catawba Valley 2A mark of 7-5-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans scored four times in the opening half before adding five goals in the second half of Wednesday’s road match in Claremont. Bandys (15-2-2, 10-2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell today, while the Bears end the season at 0-17 overall and 0-14 in league contests.

Hibriten 1, Alexander Central 0: The Panthers shut out the Cougars at home Wednesday in Lenoir, getting a first-half goal from Nichole Gonzalez off an assist from Bella Hawkins. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rylee Conard had six saves for Hibriten and Alexander Central keeper Abigail Bumgarner finished with 12 saves.

Hibriten (12-4-4, 8-1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) will open the 3A state playoffs on Monday, while the Cougars (12-7-1, 3-6-1) will hope to receive a postseason bid when the 4A state playoff brackets are announced on Friday.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0: The Cavaliers blanked the visiting Warriors on Wednesday in Icard, ending the regular season at 11-6-3 overall and 7-4-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A. As for West Caldwell, it enters today’s home match against Bandys at 3-17 overall and 3-10 in league play.

Ashe County 4, South Caldwell 0: The Huskies took down the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, improving to 13-5 overall and 5-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A to end the regular season. On the other side, South Caldwell finishes the year at 5-14-1 overall and 0-10 in league matches.