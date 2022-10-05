H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer earns 11-2 win over Maiden

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team cruised to an 11-2 home victory over Maiden on Tuesday. In the process, the Red Devils extended their winning streak to seven matches.

Newton-Conover (9-3-1, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) received three goals apiece from Jared Deniz and Jesus Mejia, with Deniz also supplying a pair of assists. Justin Acevedo added two goals, with Brayan Guzman Maldonado notching one goal and four assists, Christian Garcia tallying one goal and one assist and Leo Olivera scoring one goal.

Davis Higgins and Michael Ly were the goal scorers for the Blue Devils (7-7, 3-4), while Higgins also dished out an assist. Both teams return to action today, with Newton-Conover visiting West Caldwell and Maiden traveling to East Burke.

VOLLEYBALL

Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 1: The Red Devils defeated the Rebels in four sets at home Tuesday in Newton. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-16.

Newton-Conover (7-8, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys on Thursday, while West Lincoln (4-13, 3-8) hosts West Caldwell.

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Cavaliers swept the Bears at home Tuesday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-10. East Burke improved to 10-9 overall and 6-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Thursday’s home match against Lincolnton, while Bunker Hill fell to 5-12 and 4-7 prior to hosting Maiden on Thursday.

Lincolnton 3, West Caldwell 0: The Wolves took down the Warriors in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 5-12 overall and 4-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Thursday’s road match against East Burke. On the other side, West Caldwell dropped to 0-16 overall and 0-11 in league play prior to Thursday’s trip to West Lincoln.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bandys 9, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans shut out the Warriors at home Tuesday in Catawba, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the Catawba Valley while dropping West Caldwell to 0-6 both overall and in league matches. Bandys and West Caldwell travel to Bunker Hill and East Burke, respectively, on Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF

Newton-Conover defeats West Lincoln at Lincoln Country Club: The Red Devils completed the regular season with an 8-0 record thanks to a victory over the Rebels on Tuesday at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover posted a team score of 139 to finish 14 strokes ahead of West Lincoln, which totaled 153 strokes.

Newton-Conover received a 43 from Sondra Uon, a 45 from Celeste Little and a 51 from Hailey Hicks. The Red Devils will return to action on Oct. 18 when they compete in the 1A/2A West Regional tournament at Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton.

Hibriten wins Northwestern 3A/4A match at Cedar Rock: The Panthers hosted and won a Northwestern 3A/4A match on Tuesday at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir, finishing with a team score of 134 behind individual medalist Trinity White (40), Gabby Woods (45) and Mabry Land (49). Meanwhile, Alexander Central posted a second-place score of 147, South Caldwell posted a third-place score of 153, Watauga posted a fourth-place score of 168, Ashe County posted a fifth-place score of 174 and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Individually, Alexander Central got a 45 from Parker Matlock, a 50 from Chelsea Arney and a 52 from Kendra Potter. As for South Caldwell, it received a 45 from Rylee Farr, a 53 from Caroline Ingle and a 55 from Rachel Jetton.

Watauga was led by a 55 from Aidan Stroud, a 56 from Theresa Copenhaver and a 57 from Ariail Lewis, while Ashe County received a 53 from Chloe Neal, a 60 from Sydney Perry and a 61 from Paige Roten. Additionally, Freedom was represented by Hana Piercy and Kaylen Best, who shot a 55 and 57, respectively.

The final Northwestern 3A/4A match of the regular season will be played on Monday at Boone Golf Club.