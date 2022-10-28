H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer caps unbeaten league season

MAIDEN — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team finished the regular season with a 10-1 road win over Maiden on Wednesday, improving to 16-3-1 overall and 14-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of next week’s 2A state playoffs. On the other side, the Blue Devils dropped to 9-12 overall and 5-9 in league play.

The Red Devils received three goals and two assists from Jesus Mejia during Wednesday’s match, with Brayan Guzman Maldonado and Chris Ramirez each adding two goals and two assists to go with two goals from Luis Correa, one goal from Jared Deniz and two assists from Justin Acevedo. As for Maiden, it got a goal from Christian Rodriguez and an assist from Davis Higgins.

State playoff brackets are scheduled to be revealed today.

BOYS SOCCERBandys 9, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans shut out the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, building a 4-0 lead at the half before adding five goals in the second half. Bandys moved to 17-3 overall and 11-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bunker Hill fell to 4-16 and 2-12.

Hibriten 4, South Caldwell 1: The Panthers defeated the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, getting two goals from Johnny Pineda and one apiece from Palmer Tucker and Gerardo Rodriguez. Hibriten improved to 16-3-3 overall and 8-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell ends the regular season at 11-5-3 and 5-4-1.

West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1: The Warriors knocked off the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday in Icard, breaking a 1-1 tie at the half with two goals in the second half. West Caldwell moved to 10-8-1 overall and 9-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Thursday’s road match against West Lincoln, while East Burke fell to 6-15-1 and 5-9 as it completed its regular-season schedule.

Alexander Central 2, Freedom 1: The Cougars protected home field with a victory over the Patriots on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Alexander Central rallied in the second half to improve to 5-9-3 overall and 4-5-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A play.

Freedom finishes the regular season at 5-12-3 overall and 0-8-2 in Northwestern 3A/4A contests.

GIRLS GOLFGolfers from Hibriten, Hickory, St. Stephens compete at 3A state tournament: Area golfers participated in the 3A state tournament this past Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Of the 10 schools that posted team scores, Hibriten came in fifth with 554 total strokes, finishing behind champion Fike (521), runner-up South Central (534), third-place South Point (544) and fourth-place Oak Grove (552).

The individual champion was Eastern Alamance’s Emily Mathews, who posted a two-day total of 139 (5-under-par) thanks to a 73 in Round 1 and a 66 in Round 2. Hibriten’s Trinity White was the top area finisher as she came in sixth with a two-day total of 155 (74, 81), while the Panthers’ Mabry Land took 45th in the 78-player field with 193 total strokes (95, 98), Hibriten’s Zoey Walker tied for 61st with 210 total strokes (103, 107) and the Panthers’ Gabby Woods tied for 64th with 212 total strokes (109, 103).

Individual competitors from the area included Hickory’s Lillian Bowman in a tie for 14th (171 – 84, 87), the Red Tornadoes’ Claire Graham in a tie for 27th (186 – 98, 88), St. Stephens’ Addie Kehoe in 57th (205 – 105, 100) and the Indians’ Eva Cronin in 66th (213 – 114, 99).

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Northview 28, Grandview 6: The 65th annual All-American City Classic took place on Wednesday at Hickory High’s Frank Barger Stadium, with the Northview Hawks defeating the Grandview Eagles to finish undefeated for a third consecutive season. Northview improved to 8-0, while Grandview dropped to 2-6.

Following a scoreless opening quarter, the Hawks scored first on an 18-yard touchdown pass from J.B. Young to Zach Rose in the second period. Another TD pass, this time from Young to Jazaden McCathern from 50 yards out, gave Northview a 12-0 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Hawks made it 20-0 on a 69-yard TD run from Jaheem Jenkins and the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Young to Rose. The Eagles responded with a 42-yard scoring scamper from Javarian Brice on their subsequent possession, but Northview’s Wyatt Everman countered with a 3-yard TD run and the Hawks also converted the 2-point try to account for the final score.

Jenkins led the Hawks with 83 rushing yards, while Young completed 3 of 5 passes for 97 yards. On the other side, Brice had 105 rushing yards.

Rose, Landon Vazquez and Damian Le led Northview’s defensive effort, while Brice, Young and Marcus Streeter were defensive standouts for Grandview.