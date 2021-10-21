H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer blanks Trojans

The Bearcats knocked off the Red Devils in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs at home Wednesday in Hendersonville. Only the singles matches were played, with Hendersonville receiving victories from Eliza Perry (6-1, 6-1 over Lizzie Sain), Lindsay Bull (6-1, 6-1 over Keira Hirons), Ramsey Ross (6-0, 6-0 over Ella Cecil), Ava Heffner (6-0, 6-0 over Paige Furr) and Reece Redden (6-4, 6-1 over Madeline Loy).

Alexa Allison was the only winning competitor for Newton-Conover (8-4 overall), as she defeated Olivia Pursley 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Hendersonville (14-0 overall) will face either seventh-seeded Wheatmore or 11th-seeded Mount Pleasant in the second round on Tuesday.

No. 9 Enka 7, No. 8 Hibriten 2

The Jets beat the Panthers in the first round of the 3A dual state playoffs on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Hibriten’s only wins came from singles competitor Maddy Reid (6-4, 6-2 over Ella Wright) and the doubles team of Cassey Vaught and Kennedi Harper (8-1 over Grace Duncan and Elizabeth Smith).