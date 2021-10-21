H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover soccer blanks Trojans

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys soccer team shut out visiting Bandys 5-0 on Wednesday, receiving one goal apiece from Justin Acevedo, Jayden Felder, Chris Ramirez, Jesus Mejia and Jonathan Moreno. Brayan Maldonado-Guzman added two assists to go with one each from Felder, Julian Anota-Connor and Jared Deniz.
Newton-Conover (12-6-2, 10-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) goalkeeper Landon Williams recorded a clean sheet in goal as the Red Devils won their fourth straight contest. On the other side, the Trojans (13-7, 7-5) lost for the second time in three matches.
Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill on Monday, while Bandys visits West Caldwell.
BOYS SOCCER
Maiden 4, Bunker Hill 3
The Blue Devils slipped past the Bears on the road Wednesday in Claremont, getting three goals from Caleb Roundy and one from Max Martinez, who also had an assist. Nymeir Ramseur had the other assist for Maiden and goalkeeper Cooper Houser added six saves.
Maiden (6-10-1, 4-8 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton on Monday, while Bunker Hill (7-8-2, 5-6-1) travels to Newton-Conover.
Hickory 3, North Iredell 1
The Red Tornadoes captured a two-goal home win over the Raiders on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving goals from Gabe Palencia, Ben Howard and Lewis Tate. Tate also had an assist, as did Orlando Almanza and Spears Culpepper.
Hickory (16-2-1, 10-1-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) is at West Iredell on Monday, while North Iredell (11-5-1, 8-4) hosts Statesville.
St. Stephens 4, North Lincoln 3
The Indians earned a road victory over the Knights on Wednesday in Lincolnton, turning a 2-2 tie at the half into a one-goal triumph. St. Stephens (9-5-2, 5-4-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard today and East Lincoln on Monday, while North Lincoln (7-12, 3-9) is at Foard on Monday.
East Lincoln 3, Fred T. Foard 0
The Mustangs shut out the Tigers at home Wednesday in Denver, moving to 10-6-2 overall and 8-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 11-4 and 9-2. East Lincoln hosts St. Stephens on Monday, while the Tigers host St. Stephens today before entertaining North Lincoln on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 2 Hendersonville 5, No. 15 Newton-Conover 1
The Bearcats knocked off the Red Devils in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs at home Wednesday in Hendersonville. Only the singles matches were played, with Hendersonville receiving victories from Eliza Perry (6-1, 6-1 over Lizzie Sain), Lindsay Bull (6-1, 6-1 over Keira Hirons), Ramsey Ross (6-0, 6-0 over Ella Cecil), Ava Heffner (6-0, 6-0 over Paige Furr) and Reece Redden (6-4, 6-1 over Madeline Loy).
Alexa Allison was the only winning competitor for Newton-Conover (8-4 overall), as she defeated Olivia Pursley 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Hendersonville (14-0 overall) will face either seventh-seeded Wheatmore or 11th-seeded Mount Pleasant in the second round on Tuesday.
No. 9 Enka 7, No. 8 Hibriten 2
The Jets beat the Panthers in the first round of the 3A dual state playoffs on the road Wednesday in Lenoir. Hibriten’s only wins came from singles competitor Maddy Reid (6-4, 6-2 over Ella Wright) and the doubles team of Cassey Vaught and Kennedi Harper (8-1 over Grace Duncan and Elizabeth Smith).
Enka (8-7 overall) received singles victories from Elizabeth Anderson (6-1, 6-3 over Vaught), Duncan (6-1, 6-0 over Keira Andrews), Sophie Roswech (6-3, 6-0 over Harper), Smith (6-3, 6-4 over Charlotte Gardner) and Lauren Keith (6-3, 6-3 over Natalie Jones), while the Jets also got doubles wins from the teams of Anderson and Wright (8-5 over Andrews and Gardner) and Roswech and Keith (9-7 over Jones and Reid). The Panthers end the dual season at 10-6 overall, while Enka will visit top-seeded Forestview in the second round on Tuesday.
No. 7 A.C. Reynolds 8, No. 10 Alexander Central 1
The Rockets took down the Cougars in the opening round of the 4A dual state playoffs at home Wednesday in Asheville, winning five singles matches and all three doubles contests. Singles winners for A.C. Reynolds were Sophia Kolmel (6-0, 6-0 over Mackenzie Harper), Reilly Perry (6-0, 6-0 over Faith Zirkle), Madison Walicki (6-0, 6-0 over Cassidy Caskaddon), Lauren Talmadge (6-0, 4-6, 11-9 over Taylor Sharpe) and Hailee Lane (6-0, 6-0 over Rachel Skinner), while the Rockets also received doubles victories from the teams of Kolmel and Talmadge (8-1 over Zirkle and Caskaddon), Walicki and Amber Gier (4-4 (7-4)) and Perry and Sarah McCrea (8-0 over Skinner and Sharpe).
Alexander Central’s only win came from Rogers at No. 4 singles, where she defeated Gier 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. The Cougars end the dual season at 12-3 overall, while A.C. Reynolds (13-1 overall) will face either second-seeded Davie County or 15th-seeded Grimsley in the second round on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grandview 30, River Bend 0
The Eagles routed the Pirates at home Wednesday in Hickory, allowing only 53 yards while getting 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jaden Curtis, who scored on runs of 45, 3 and 48 yards. Javian White scored the other TD for Grandview on a 21-yard run, while the Eagles also converted a pair of 2-point conversions on a run from Curtis and a pass from Jose Chavez to Edwards.