WILMINGTON — The rosters for the 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games were announced on Wednesday, with Newton-Conover’s Cassidy Geddes among the 10 players selected to represent North Carolina against South Carolina in the girls’ game. The 3 p.m. contest will be followed by the boys’ game on Saturday, March 25, at John T. Hoggard High School.

A 5-foot-7 senior guard who has committed to play at the College of William & Mary after graduation, Geddes enters tonight’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament semifinal game against Maiden averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.2 steals per game. The Red Devils are 21-4 overall and were 12-2 in league play during the regular season.

“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington to not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but to be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.

Other members of the N.C. girls’ roster for the Carolinas Classic include Daneesha Briggs (Beddingfield), Reychel Douglas (Millbrook Magnet), Kirsten Lewis-Williams (Lake Norman), Navaeh Farmer (North Mecklenburg), Darrionna Howard (Clayton), Ally Hollifield (Shelby), Ka’Nyah O’Neal (Southside), Evangelia Paulk (Asheville) and Caroline Thiel (Rocky Mount). The head coach of the team will be Clayton’s Marlon Lee, while Pisgah’s Brandon Holloway will be his assistant.

Alexander Central’s Carter, Hibriten’s Mackey to coach in East-West football game

The North Carolina Coaches Association announced the coaches selected to coach in the annual East-West All-Star football game earlier this month. The contest will be played in December, and the selected coaches will be coaching seniors who will graduate in 2024.

The head coach for the West team will be Alexander Central’s Butch Carter, who is 47-29 in seven seasons as the Cougars’ coach. Among the assistant coaches on Carter’s staff will be Hibriten head coach Sam Mackey, who has posted a 32-13 record in four seasons at the helm of the Panthers’ program.

Other assistant coaches for the West squad will be Southwest Guilford’s Derek Anderson, South Point’s Adam Hodge, Andrews’ James Phillips and Western Alamance’s Jeff Snuffer.

West Caldwell boys, East Burke girls win CVAC semifinal contests

The first two semifinal games of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) basketball tournament took place on Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College, with the West Caldwell boys and East Burke girls advancing to Friday’s championship games against the winners of tonight’s semifinal contests. The top-seeded Warriors defeated fourth-seeded Lincolnton 57-42 in the boys’ semifinals, while the top-seeded Cavaliers earned a 55-31 victory over fourth-seeded West Lincoln in the girls’ semifinals.

The West Caldwell boys (23-2) were led by 22 points and 10 rebounds from Malek Patterson, with Jayden Maddox adding 13 points as the Warriors dropped the Wolves to 9-16 and earned a shot against either second-seeded Maiden or third-seeded Newton-Conover in Friday’s title game. Friday’s girls’ championship game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the boys’ contest to follow.

The East Burke girls (23-1) got 13 points from Braelyn Stilwell and 12 from Kara Brinkley during Wednesday's contest. The Cavs also received 11 points from Taylor Bostain as they moved on to Friday’s championship round against either second-seeded Newton-Conover or third-seeded Maiden, while West Lincoln fell to 15-10.