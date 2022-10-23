H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover’s Allison wins 2A West tennis title

BOILING SPRINGS — Newton-Conover girls tennis player Alexa Allison collected her second straight 2A West Regional singles championship on Saturday at Gardner-Webb University, capping the two-day tournament with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Pine Lake Prep’s Kailey Patel in the title match.

To advance to the finals, Allison defeated Hendersonville’s Anna MacDowell 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, Patton’s Faith Webb 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Pine Lake Prep’s Madison Utz 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Allison’s teammate with the Red Devils, Abby Dehart, lost 6-0, 6-2 to R-S Central’s Alexis Nanney in the opening round of the 2A West singles tournament, while Maiden’s Miranda Valerio and Emma Shokes also suffered first-round defeats. Valerio lost to Shelby’s Anna Schweppe by a 6-0, 6-2 score, with Shokes losing to Shelby’s Caroline Curtis by a 6-0, 6-0 final.

In the 2A West doubles tournament, Newton-Conover’s Lizzie Sain and Ella Cecil were defeated by Hendersonville’s Eliza Perry and Ramsey Ross in Round 1, falling by a 6-0, 6-2 score. Maiden’s Rachel Grissom and Neeley Campbell lost to Shelby’s Ella Hensley and Delaney Pless 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, while the Blue Devils’ Maggie Sherrill and Addison Fuller were also defeated in Round 1, falling 6-4, 7-5 at the hands of Lincoln Charter’s Ansley Johnson and Emma Kennedy.

In the 4A West doubles tournament at William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, Alexander Central’s Emmy Rogers and Taylor Sharpe lost their opening-round match by a 6-6 (7-2), 6-2 score. Meanwhile, no results had been reported from the 3A West doubles tournament at Hickory City Park as of presstime. Hickory’s Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer were scheduled to play there.

Allison will compete in the 2A state tournament next weekend at Ting Park in Holly Springs. Play begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and continues through Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, South Rowan 0: The 10th-seeded Tigers defeated the 23rd-seeded Raiders in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs at home Saturday in Newton. Set scores were 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13.

Foard (19-7) received 13 kills, three aces and eight digs from Maya Beatty to go with 12 kills, six digs and 19 assists from Averie Dale, nine kills and 10 digs from Laney Craig, five kills and two blocks from Taylor Ramseur, five kills from Samaria Tipps, two aces and 11 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and two aces, seven digs and 18 assists from Camryn Partin. The Tigers visit seventh-seeded Oak Grove (17-8) on Tuesday, while South Rowan ends the season at 15-8.

Maiden 3, Hendersonville 1: The seventh-seeded Blue Devils took down the 26th-seeded Bearcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs at home Saturday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-21, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-21.

Maiden (20-6) was led by 17 kills and 15 digs from Payton Miller, with Ilysa Barr adding 17 kills and 12 digs, Callie Stamey finishing with eight kills and two blocks, Annalee Smith garnering 16 digs and 35 assists, Parker Sweet supplying 14 digs and Aleah Ikard recording 11 digs and 11 assists. The Blue Devils host No. 23 North Stanly (14-10) on Tuesday, while Hendersonville caps the season at 7-14.

Hickory 3, West Iredell 2: After splitting two regular-season meetings with the 15th-seeded Warriors, the 18th-seeded Red Tornadoes knocked off their Western Foothills 3A Conference foes in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Saturday in Statesville. In doing so, Hickory won its 10th opening-round match in a row.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25 and 17-15. The Red Tornadoes (11-13) visit second-seeded West Rowan (22-3) on Tuesday, while West Iredell finishes the year at 15-9.

Randleman 3, Bandys 1: The 13th-seeded Tigers topped the 20th-seeded Trojans in four sets to open the 2A state playoffs at home Saturday in Randleman. Set scores were 14-25, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-22.

Randleman (17-5) travels to fourth-seeded East Surry (22-3) on Tuesday, while Bandys completes the season at 17-8.

Ashe County 3, Hibriten 1: The fifth-seeded Huskies defeated the 28th-seeded Panthers in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs at home Saturday in West Jefferson, rebounding from a 27-25 loss in the first set to win the next three sets by respective scores of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-13. Ashe County (15-2) hosts 12th-seeded Forestview (15-3) on Tuesday, while Hibriten finishes the season at 12-11.

East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 0: The 14th-seeded Mustangs swept the 19th-seeded Indians to begin the 3A state playoffs at home Saturday in Denver. East Lincoln (13-8) is at third-seeded Kings Mountain (25-2) on Tuesday, while St. Stephens ends the year at 13-11.

Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0: The second-seeded Pioneers beat the 31st-seeded Cougars in straight sets in the first round of the 4A state playoffs at home Saturday in Boone, earning set victories of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-20. Watauga (21-2) hosts No. 18 Mallard Creek (18-8) on Tuesday, while Alexander Central completes the season at 8-12.