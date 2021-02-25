H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover, Hickory girls among opening-round winners

No. 13 West Caldwell 66, No. 4 Ashe County 54

The Warriors (8-2) upset the Huskies (10-4) on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson. West Caldwell was down 15-10 after the opening quarter and 31-30 at halftime before outscoring Ashe County 16-9 in the third period and 20-9 in the fourth to earn a trip to No. 5 Mountain Heritage (12-0) in the second round tonight.

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 Freedom 48, No. 16 North Buncombe 35

The Patriots (10-0) protected home court with a 13-point victory over the Blackhawks (11-4) on Tuesday in Morganton. A winner of 39 of its past 40 games, Freedom hosts No. 9 Asheville (12-2) in the second round tonight.

No. 12 Hickory 53, No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 38

The Red Tornadoes (9-2) led 25-12 at the half on their way to a 15-point road win over the Trojans (11-3) on Tuesday in Concord. Hickory moves on to the second round, where it will face No. 4 Ashbrook (13-1) on the road tonight in Gastonia.

No. 4 Ashbrook 55, No. 13 Alexander Central 48