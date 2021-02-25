H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover, Hickory girls among opening-round winners

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association basketball playoffs began on Tuesday, with several teams from area conferences — the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — participating in postseason action. Below is a look at how those teams fared, as well as results from other local sporting events.
A full preview of the second-round basketball matchups involving squads from area conferences is currently available at www.hickoryrecord.com.
2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 9 Newton-Conover 57, No. 8 Pisgah 46
The Red Devils (15-0) earned an 11-point road victory over the Bears (12-2) on Tuesday in Canton, extending their overall winning streak to 36 games. Newton-Conover visits No. 1 West Stokes (12-0) in the second round tonight.
No. 6 Shelby 56, No. 11 East Lincoln 24
The Golden Lions (15-0) were too much for the Mustangs (10-5) during Tuesday’s home game in Shelby. Madison Self had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort for East Lincoln, while Shelby remains unbeaten entering tonight’s second-round contest at No. 3 Salisbury (14-1).
No. 3 Salisbury 53, No. 14 Patton 37
The Hornets (14-1) stung the Panthers (8-6) on Tuesday in Salisbury, moving to 9-1 at home this season. Salisbury will try to protect home court again against No. 6 Shelby (15-0) in the second round tonight.
2A BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 3 North Lincoln 77, No. 14 Forbush 55
The Knights (13-2) ran past the Falcons (9-4) at home Tuesday in Lincolnton. North Lincoln trailed 14-13 after the first quarter and 28-27 at the half before outscoring Forbush 24-8 and 26-19 over the final two periods to advance to the second round tonight at home against No. 6 North Davidson (13-0).
No. 6 North Davidson 62, No. 11 East Lincoln 59
The Black Knights (13-0) slipped past the Mustangs (11-4) during Tuesday’s home contest in Lexington. East Lincoln was led by 18 points from Logan Craig and 16 from Nyckolas Clarke and will return all of its players next season, while North Davidson is at No. 3 North Lincoln (13-2) in the second round tonight.
No. 10 Shelby 89, No. 7 Patton 75
Following a perfect regular season, the Panthers (8-1) lost to the Golden Lions (14-1) by a 14-point final margin during Tuesday’s home game in Morganton. Shelby will visit No. 2 R-S Central (13-1) for the third time this season tonight in the second round after splitting a pair of regular-season contests.
No. 13 West Caldwell 66, No. 4 Ashe County 54
The Warriors (8-2) upset the Huskies (10-4) on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson. West Caldwell was down 15-10 after the opening quarter and 31-30 at halftime before outscoring Ashe County 16-9 in the third period and 20-9 in the fourth to earn a trip to No. 5 Mountain Heritage (12-0) in the second round tonight.
3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Freedom 48, No. 16 North Buncombe 35
The Patriots (10-0) protected home court with a 13-point victory over the Blackhawks (11-4) on Tuesday in Morganton. A winner of 39 of its past 40 games, Freedom hosts No. 9 Asheville (12-2) in the second round tonight.
No. 12 Hickory 53, No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 38
The Red Tornadoes (9-2) led 25-12 at the half on their way to a 15-point road win over the Trojans (11-3) on Tuesday in Concord. Hickory moves on to the second round, where it will face No. 4 Ashbrook (13-1) on the road tonight in Gastonia.
No. 4 Ashbrook 55, No. 13 Alexander Central 48
The Green Wave (13-1) ended the season for the Cougars (11-4) on Tuesday at home in Gastonia. Alexander Central was led by 12 points apiece from Gracie Harrington and Hallie Jarrett to go with 10 points from Nikki Hagy but came up short against Ashbrook, which hosts No. 12 Hickory (9-2) in second-round action tonight.
4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 South Caldwell 45, No. 15 West Forsyth 38
The Spartans (7-6) grabbed a seven-point home win over the Titans (10-4) on Tuesday in Hudson. Kaitlyn Propst, Olivia Miller and Faith Curtis all had 10 points for South Caldwell, which hosts No. 10 Lake Norman (10-1) in the second round tonight.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 2, East Burke 1
The Bears (3-4, 3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) got two goals from Aiden Avila and one assist apiece from Raul Hernandez and A. Moua during Tuesday’s road win over the Cavaliers (2-5-1), while Connor Mejia added seven saves in goal. Bunker Hill hosted West Caldwell on Wednesday before entertaining Hibriten on Monday, while East Burke traveled to Draughn on Wednesday before hosting West Caldwell on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 18, Watauga 3
The Indians (5-1, 5-1 Conference 15) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a convincing home win over the Pioneers (2-4, 2-4) on Tuesday in Hickory. Ella Brannock had eight goals and two assists for St. Stephens, which also received five goals from Kaylee McGlamery, two from Peyton Beiland and one apiece from Kadence Ramseyer, Katelyn McGlamery and Kenzie Lee ahead of next Wednesday’s road contest at Asheville.
Hickory 17, Patton 3
Led by seven goals and one assist from Ellie Rumbaugh, the Red Tornadoes (2-0, 2-0 Conference 15) defeated the Panthers (0-4, 0-4) on the road Tuesday in Morganton, also getting three goals and one assist from Ella Richardson, two goals apiece from Lauren Lyerly and Maggi Nichols, one goal and one assist from both Ellie Eichman and Delaney Deffke and one goal from Addie Barrier. Hickory visited Watauga on Wednesday before traveling to Asheville on Friday, while Patton hosts South Iredell on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hickory 9, Patton 8
The Red Tornadoes (2-1, 2-1 Conference 19) picked up their second consecutive win on the road Tuesday in Morganton, slipping past the Panthers (3-2, 3-2) behind two goals and one assist each from Drew O’Malley, Miles Schramm and Peter Zagarolli to go with two goals from Caden Paradine, one goal from Jeremiah Johnson and one assist from Paul Fogleman. Hickory travels to Asheville on Friday, while Patton hosts South Iredell on Tuesday.