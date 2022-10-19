H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover, Hibriten nab regional girls golf titles; individuals from Hickory, St. Stephens also qualify for state

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its regional golf tournaments on Tuesday, with Newton-Conover winning the 1A/2A West Regional at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton and Hibriten winning the 3A West Regional at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

The Red Devils posted a team score of 265 thanks to 86s from Celeste Little and Sondra Uon, who tied for fourth in the individual standings, and a 93 from Hailey Hicks, who tied for 11th. Newton-Conover finished two shots ahead of runner-up Pine Lake Prep (267), which received a 77 from individual champion Caroline Johnson, a 94 from Kaitlyn Wood (tied for 13th) and a 96 from Anna Lally (tied for 16th).

Hibriten finished with a team score of 270, getting an 80 from Trinity White, a 92 from Gabby Woods and a 98 from Mabry Land. White tied Hickory’s Lillian Bowman — who qualified for the 3A state tournament as an individual — for the individual championship, while Woods tied for sixth and Land tied for 14th. Joining Bowman as an individual qualifier from Hickory was Claire Graham, who shot a 93 to finish ninth.

St. Stephens’ Eva Cronin also qualified for state after tying for 17th with a 100 at regionals, while fellow state qualifier Zoey Walker of Hibriten shot a 101 to tie for 20th. St. Stephens’ Addie Kehoe qualified as well thanks to a 103 that gave her a 23rd-place finish.

South Point came in second in the team standings on Tuesday, posting a team score of 285 to finish 15 shots behind Hibriten.

No one from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties qualified for the 4A state tournament, which will be held next week at Pinehurst No. 6. Meanwhile, the 1A/2A state tournament will be played next Monday and Tuesday on the Red Course at Foxfire Golf Club and the 3A state tournament will be held those same days at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, East Lincoln 0: The second-seeded Tigers swept the third-seeded Mustangs in the semifinals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament at home Tuesday in Newton, advancing to tonight’s championship round at top-seeded North Iredell (26-0). Set scores were 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24.

Averie Dale and Laney Craig finished with 11 kills apiece for Foard (18-6), with Dale also adding three aces, three blocks, five digs and 20 assists and Craig chipping in seven digs. The Tigers also received nine kills, two aces and 11 digs from Maya Beatty to go with 11 digs from Natigan Crutchfield.

With the loss, East Lincoln dropped to 12-8.

Bandys 3, Lincolnton 0: The top-seeded Trojans defeated the fourth-seeded Wolves in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Tuesday at West Lincoln High School. Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-17.

With the win, Bandys (17-6) advanced to tonight’s championship round against second-seeded Maiden (18-6), which will also be played at West Lincoln. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 9-13.

Maiden 3, East Burke 0: The second-seeded Blue Devils swept the third-seeded Cavaliers in the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament on Tuesday at West Lincoln High School, winning by set scores of 25-11, 27-25 and 25-10. Payton Miller had 15 kills and 15 digs for Maiden, which also got nine kills and 11 digs from Ilysa Barr, four kills and nine assists from Aleah Ikard, 12 digs and 19 assists from Annalee Smith and 11 digs from Kennedie Noble.

East Burke (15-9) received six kills and five blocks from Aubree Grigg, five kills and eight digs from Katherine Greene, four kills and 10 digs from Reese Abernethy, two kills and two aces from Trysten Hare, 10 digs and 10 assists from Addy Fortenberry and six digs and eight assists from Caroline Pruitt. Maiden (18-6) takes on top-seeded Bandys (17-6) in the championship round tonight at West Lincoln.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Stephens 3, North Lincoln 2: The Indians slipped past the Knights at home Tuesday in Hickory in a match that was originally scheduled for Monday before being postponed to Tuesday. St. Stephens improved to 12-3-1 overall and 8-3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of tonight’s home match against East Lincoln, which will be followed by Monday’s trip to Statesville.

North Lincoln (7-8-2, 3-6-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard tonight before visiting West Iredell and Statesville next Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bandys boys win Catawba Valley 2A championship: The Trojans finished first in the boys’ race during the Catawba Valley 2A championship meet on Tuesday at Southside Park in Newton, totaling 59 points to finish ahead of runner-up Bunker Hill (64), third-place Lincolnton (66), fourth-place East Burke (98), fifth-place Maiden (128), sixth-place West Lincoln (153), seventh-place Newton-Conover (168) and eighth-place West Caldwell (177). On the girls’ side, East Burke totaled 43 points to finish first, while West Lincoln came in second with 49, Lincolnton took third with 77, Maiden finished fourth with 82, Bandys came in fifth with 89 and Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover and West Caldwell didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team scores.

The top 10 individual finishers in the boys’ race were Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin with a first-place time of 17:45.35, Maiden’s Hunter Smathers with a second-place time of 17:50.87, Bandys’ Isaac Caroll with a third-place time of 18:32.83, Bunker Hill’s Jackson Brown with a fourth-place time of 18:36.48, West Lincoln’s Andy Saine with a fifth-place time of 18:37.15, East Burke’s Elijah Baker with a sixth-place time of 18:46.73, Bunker Hill’s James Skeens with a seventh-place time of 18:48.87, Bandys’ Cole Deal with an eighth-place time of 18:50.73, Bandys’ Winford Batten with a ninth-place time of 18:58.30 and Lincolnton’s Chandler Sneed with a 10th-place time of 19:03.51.

In the girls’ race, the individual first-place finisher was Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins (18:51.86), with the rest of the top 10 consisting of second-place Meah Walsh of East Burke (20:37.47), third-place Kylin Wayne of Maiden (21:29.87), fourth-place Emily Hedrick of Bandys (21:33.38), fifth-place Jillian Mawyer of West Lincoln (22:13.17), sixth-place Ashley Hernandez of East Burke (22:25.73), seventh-place Kaylee Nelson of Bunker Hill (22:42.39), eighth-place Adleigh Sutton of West Lincoln (22:56.32), ninth-place Cadence Willis of East Burke (23:34.38) and 10th-place Lexi Matthews of Bandys (23:47.15).

The 2A West Regional meet is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Swannanoa.

Alexander Central boys take second at Northwestern 3A/4A meet: Host Watauga won both the boys’ and girls’ titles during the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet on Tuesday in Boone. The Pioneers posted 23 points in the boys’ race to finish ahead of second-place Alexander Central (77), third-place South Caldwell (91), fourth-place Ashe County (101), fifth-place Hibriten (109) and sixth-place Freedom (123).

On the girls’ side, first-place Watauga had 17 points to finish ahead of runner-up Ashe County (65), third-place Freedom (73), fourth-place Alexander Central (106), fifth-place South Caldwell (130) and sixth-place Hibriten (132).

Individually, the top 10 finishers in the boys’ race, in order, were Watauga’s Will Bradbury (17:04.00) and Collin Anderson (17:35.00), Hibriten’s Rylan Sedlacek (17:40.00), Watauga’s Roman Sibaja (17:47.00), Freedom’s Colby Anderson (17:59.00), Watauga’s Sam Nixon (17:59.00), Ashe County’s Noah Farmer (18:00.00), Alexander Central’s Thomas Campbell (18:07.00), South Caldwell’s Parker Bowman (18:16.00) and Watauga’s Elliott Taft (18:20.00).

The top 10 individual finishers on the girls’ side, in order, were Watauga’s Gwendolyn Anderson (19:48.00), Brianna Anderson (19:59.00) and Savannah Duvall (20:27.00), Freedom’s Katie Deacon (20:51.00), Watauga’s Virginia St. Clair (21:03.00), Andriana Rink (21:10.00), Rachel Cathey (21:14.00) and Sullivan McAulay (21:16.00), Ashe County’s Sherry Billings (21:19.00) and Watauga’s Janie Beach-Verhay (21:31.00).

The 3A West Regional meet takes place on Oct. 29 in Morganton, while the 4A West Regional meet will be held the same day in Charlotte.