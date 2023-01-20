H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover grapplers take down West Caldwell

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover wrestling team earned a 63-12 home win over West Caldwell on Thursday, notching victories in 12 of 14 weight classes. The Red Devils improved to 41-1 overall and 6-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Warriors dropped to 17-13 and 1-4.

Christian Garcia was victorious for the Red Devils at 106 pounds, as he earned an 11-6 decision. Isaiah Pittman and Phoenix Michaud added first-period pins at 113 and 120, respectively, while Darius Musaeus earned a 4-0 decision at 126.

Other winning wrestlers for Newton-Conover included Cooper Murray at 132 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (6-0 decision), Caiden Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (first-period pin).

For West Caldwell, Rakeem Smith was victorious at 145 (second-period pin) and Jonathon Cox won at 182 (first-period pin).

Newton-Conover travels to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday for a tri-match that will also include nonconference West Mecklenburg, while West Caldwell hosts a quad match against league foes Bunker Hill and Hibriten and nonconference William A. Hough.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hibriten 49, South Caldwell 28: The Panthers defeated the Spartans at home Thursday in Lenoir, getting 14 points from Zoey Walker and 13 from Alley Oliver. On the other side, South Caldwell was led by 10 points from Lillie Bumgarner.

Hibriten (17-2, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Freedom next Friday, while South Caldwell (9-10, 0-5) travels to Watauga.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 65, Hibriten 45: The Spartans topped the Panthers on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 10-9 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of next Friday’s trip to Watauga. As for Hibriten, it fell to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in league contests prior to Wednesday’s road game against nonconference Enka.