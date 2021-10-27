H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf wins state championship

SOUTHERN PINES — The Newton-Conover girls golf team captured the 1A/2A state championship on Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, totaling 536 strokes during the two-day tournament to finish 104-over-par. The Red Devils defeated runner-up Raleigh Charter by 16 strokes, while Pine Lake Prep came in third at 18 strokes off the lead.

Newton-Conover’s top finisher was Sondra Uon with a two-day total of 174 (30-over). She shot an 82 on Monday and a 92 on Tuesday to tie for 13th individually.

The Red Devils also received 181s from Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little as they tied for 18th out of 78 total golfers. Hicks shot a 90 in the first round and a 91 in the second, while Little shot an 88 and a 93.

Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs finished with a 153 after shooting a 74 in the opening round and a 79 in the second to take the individual state title. Hayesville’s Madison Logan was the runner-up with a 156 (75, 81), with East Carteret’s Jenna Rutledge (81, 80) and West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page (76, 85) tying for third with 161s.

Full team results were as follows:

1. Newton-Conover, 536

2. Raleigh Charter, 552

3. Pine Lake Prep, 554