H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf wins state championship

SOUTHERN PINES — The Newton-Conover girls golf team captured the 1A/2A state championship on Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, totaling 536 strokes during the two-day tournament to finish 104-over-par. The Red Devils defeated runner-up Raleigh Charter by 16 strokes, while Pine Lake Prep came in third at 18 strokes off the lead.
Newton-Conover’s top finisher was Sondra Uon with a two-day total of 174 (30-over). She shot an 82 on Monday and a 92 on Tuesday to tie for 13th individually.
The Red Devils also received 181s from Hailey Hicks and Celeste Little as they tied for 18th out of 78 total golfers. Hicks shot a 90 in the first round and a 91 in the second, while Little shot an 88 and a 93.
Gray Stone Day’s Katelyn Griggs finished with a 153 after shooting a 74 in the opening round and a 79 in the second to take the individual state title. Hayesville’s Madison Logan was the runner-up with a 156 (75, 81), with East Carteret’s Jenna Rutledge (81, 80) and West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page (76, 85) tying for third with 161s.
Full team results were as follows:
1. Newton-Conover, 536
2. Raleigh Charter, 552
3. Pine Lake Prep, 554
4. Gray Stone Day, 556
5. West Lincoln, 559
6. Hendersonville, 561
7. NC School of Science & Math, 599
8. West Stanly, 601
9. East Wake Academy, 681
10. Union Academy, 688
VOLLEYBALL
No. 3 West Rowan 3, No. 14 Hickory 0
The Falcons eliminated the Red Tornadoes in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Mount Ulla, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-16. West Rowan improved to 26-2 ahead of Thursday’s third-round home contest against 11th-seeded North Henderson (22-5), while Hickory ends the season at 14-10.
Taylor Rose led Hickory with eight kills, while Sage Boston had five and Ellie Eichman and Sophia Parrish finished with four apiece. Ali Rose and Angela Castillo each had one ace to go with five blocks and 22 assists from Sami Gambill and 12 digs from Ali Rose.
No. 1 East Surry 3, No. 17 Bandys 0
The Cardinals swept the Trojans in the second round of the 2A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Pilot Mountain, moving to 24-1 on the season after earning set victories of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-16. Bandys finishes the season at 19-7.
East Surry will host ninth-seeded Maiden (19-8) in Thursday’s third round.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
East Burke 36, Bandys 32
The Cavaliers topped the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, earning their first victory over Bandys in six all-time meetings. East Burke moved to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Trojans are now 3-5 and 1-5.
Senior Blane Fulbright led the Cavs with 160 yards and five touchdowns on 33 carries, tying former East Burke running backs Robbie McGee and Brandon Clark for the school record in single-game rushing yards. Fulbright also surpassed East Burke alumnus Tyler Shatley for sixth in career rushing yards.
East Burke outgained Bandys 263-134, including a 252-129 edge in rushing yards. The Cavs also had three takeaways (two fumble recoveries, one interception) while playing turnover-free football.
East Burke’s Carter Crump added 18 carries for 82 yards while completing 2 of 5 passes for 11 yards, while Bandys’ Terick Bumgarner had 11 carries for 59 yards and a TD to go with 105 passing yards and 18 rushing yards from Parker DeHart. DeHart was 9-of-17 passing for 105 yards and a score, with Nolan Jones hauling in a game-high three catches for 52 yards and a TD.
Caleb Moore added a 13-yard TD run for the Trojans, who also got a 21-yard field goal from Fletcher Harris, a safety and a 65-yard kickoff return for a score from Parker Styborski. Bandys completes the regular season with a home contest against Bunker Hill on Friday, while East Burke travels to West Caldwell.