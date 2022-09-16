H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf wins at Rock Barn

CONOVER — The Newton-Conover girls golf team remained undefeated in 2022 with a first-place finish at Rock Barn Country Club on Thursday. The Red Devils posted a team score of 118 to finish ahead of runner-up West Lincoln (182) and third-place East Burke (203).

Newton-Conover’s Hailey Hicks and Sondra Uon tied for medalist honors with individual scores of 39, while teammate Celeste Little shot a 40. All three teams will compete at Rock Barn again on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, West Caldwell 0: The Trojans swept the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-13 to improve to 8-4 overall and 6-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference prior to Tuesday’s home match against Bunker Hill. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-11 overall and 0-6 in league play entering Tuesday’s home contest against East Burke.

Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0: The Blue Devils topped the Wolves at home Thursday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-16.

Maiden (7-6, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) received eight kills and five aces from Ilysa Barr, eight kills and nine digs from Payton Miller, 11 digs from Kennedie Noble, 15 assists from Annalee Smith and 10 assists from Aleah Ikard. The Blue Devils host Newton-Conover on Tuesday before stepping out of conference play for a home match against Crest on Wednesday, while Lincolnton (2-10, 1-5) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Red Devils swept the Bears at home Thursday in Newton, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-13. Newton-Conover (3-7, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-9, 2-4) is at Bandys.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 4, North Lincoln 2: The Red Tornadoes doubled up the Knights on the road Thursday in Lincolnton behind two goals from Orlando Almanza and one apiece from Ben Howard and Cesar Rangel, with Rangel and David Escobedo each adding one assist. Hickory (6-0-3, 2-0-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits St. Stephens on Monday, while North Lincoln (4-3-1, 0-2) travels to North Iredell.

Bunker Hill 7, Draughn 0: The Bears blanked the Wildcats at home Thursday in Claremont, receiving two goals each from Charles Murray, Gavin Cline and Kevin Gonzalez to go with one goal from Adrian Avila, two assists from Aiden Avila and one assist apiece from David Lee, Giovanni Vargas, Murray, Cline and Gonzalez. Julio Corona finished with seven saves in goal for his first shutout of the season.

Bunker Hill (2-6) visits Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln on Monday, while Draughn (0-7-1) hosts Owen on Wednesday.

South Caldwell 3, Hickory Christian Academy 2: The visiting Spartans slipped past the Knights on Thursday in Hickory, with Pedro Guevara, Ricky Flores and Andrew Pruette scoring goals for South Caldwell to go with three assists from Tristan Mearns. South Caldwell (5-1-2) hosts a rematch against Hickory Christian Academy (2-5) on Tuesday.

Hopewell 3, Alexander Central 1: The Titans defeated the Cougars on the road Thursday in Taylorsville to move to 7-1-2 and drop Alexander Central to 1-4-2. Jony Gutierrez scored the only goal for Alexander Central off an assist from Orlando Castillo, while goalkeeper Branson Lowe had 12 saves.

Hopewell hosts West Mecklenburg on Monday, while the Cougars begin Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Sept. 26 at Ashe County.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 20, Marvin Ridge 14: The Cougars led 14-0 at the half before the Mavericks scored 14 points in the third quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run from Sawyer Chapman-Mays with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth resulted in a six-point home victory for Alexander Central on Thursday in Taylorsville. Chapman-Mays was the game’s leading rusher with 20 carries for 101 yards, while Jeremiah Whitaker finished with 60 yards and a TD on 17 carries and Jamison Rowe returned an interception 35 yards for the Cougars’ first score in the opening quarter.

Alexander Central (3-2) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County on Sept. 29, while Marvin Ridge (3-2) hosts Porter Ridge the same night.

Newton-Conover 36, West Caldwell 0: The Red Devils shut out the Warriors on the road Thursday in Lenoir, improving to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping West Caldwell to 0-4 and 0-1. Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton next Thursday, the same night the Warriors visit Bunker Hill.

Maiden 26, East Burke 6: The Blue Devils’ Grant Lawing completed 10 of 11 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, hooking up with Thunder Wells (three catches for 59 yards) for two TDs while connecting with Ethan Whitaker (two catches for 53 yards) for the other during Thursday’s road win over the Cavaliers in Icard. Zane Williams was Maiden’s leading rusher with 53 yards on 12 carries as the Blue Devils moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Thursday’s trip to West Lincoln.

East Burke (1-2, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bandys next Thursday.

Hickory 24, East Lincoln 14: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Mustangs at home Thursday in Hickory, upping their record to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A entering next Thursday’s visit to North Lincoln. On the other side, East Lincoln fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league action heading into next Thursday’s home game against Statesville.

Tylar Johnson returned a punt 91 yards for a TD and scored on another short run to spark the Red Tornadoes on Thursday, while Maddox McCree threw for 150 yards including a 30-yard TD pass to Woody Clark and Brett Rowland hauled in 106 yards on four receptions. Johnson also ran for a pair of 2-point conversions to go with a completed pass on another 2-point try.

Bandys 41, West Lincoln 20: The Trojans earned a three-TD victory over the visiting Rebels on Thursday in Catawba, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next Thursday’s home contest against East Burke. Meanwhile, West Lincoln dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play entering next Thursday’s home game against Maiden.

Hibriten 37, South Caldwell 32: The Panthers defeated the Spartans in a shootout at home Thursday in Lenoir. Hibriten (3-2) travels to Freedom on Sept. 29, while South Caldwell (3-2) visits Watauga.

North Iredell 28, Fred T. Foard 0: The Raiders shut out the Tigers at home Thursday in Olin. North Iredell (2-2, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at St. Stephens next Thursday, while Foard (0-4, 0-1) hosts West Iredell.