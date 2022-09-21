H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf finishes 1st at Rock Barn; Little posts top individual score

CONOVER — The Newton-Conover girls golf team continued to find success during Tuesday’s nine-hole match at Rock Barn Country Club, finishing first during an event that also included golfers from West Lincoln and East Burke. The Red Devils totaled 119 strokes as a team, while West Lincoln finished second with 137 and East Burke only had one golfer compete.

Newton-Conover’s Celeste Little was the individual medalist with a 34, while Sondra Uon shot a 39 and Hailey Hicks fired a 49. West Lincoln’s top three scorers were Reese Coltrane (39), Melony Hoffman (48) and Gracie Campbell (50), with East Burke’s Reagan Austin shooting a 69.

All three teams will face off again next Wednesday at Deer Brook Golf Club in Shelby.

VOLLEYBALL

Bandys 3, Bunker Hill 0: The Trojans swept the Bears at home Tuesday in Catawba, winning by set scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-23 to improve to 9-4 overall and 7-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Thursday’s trip to West Lincoln. As for Bunker Hill, it dropped to 3-10 overall and 2-5 in league play entering Thursday’s home match against Lincolnton.

Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0: The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Red Devils in straight sets on Tuesday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.

Maiden (8-6, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A) received 15 kills from Payton Miller, seven kills from Illysa Barr, 13 assists from Annalee Smith and 12 assists from Aleah Ikard. The Blue Devils host nonconference Crest tonight before visiting league foe East Burke on Thursday, while Newton-Conover (3-8, 3-4) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Thursday.

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0: The Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, winning by set scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15. Katherine Greene had seven kills for East Burke, which also got six kills and two blocks from Aubree Grigg, four kills from Roxy Taylor, 11 assists from Caroline Pruitt and two aces, four digs and 10 assists from Addy Fortenberry.

East Burke (9-6, 5-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-12, 0-7) is at Newton-Conover.

BOYS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 1, Statesville 0: The Tigers shut out the Greyhounds on the road Tuesday in Statesville, winning for the sixth time in seven matches to improve to 7-3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. On the other side, Statesville fell to 5-5 overall and 0-3 in league contests.

Foard visits East Lincoln tonight before hosting North Lincoln on Monday, while the Greyhounds host West Iredell tonight before traveling to North Iredell on Monday.

South Caldwell 3, Hickory Christian Academy 0: The Spartans blanked the Knights at home Tuesday in Hudson, moving to 6-1-2 ahead of Monday’s home match against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga. As for Hickory Christian Academy, it dropped to 2-6 prior to Friday’s trip to Foothills Athletic Conference opponent Statesville Christian School.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Burke 6, Bandys 3: The Cavaliers knocked off the Trojans at home Tuesday in Icard. Singles winners for East Burke included Taylor Bostain (6-2, 7-5 over Emma Newman), Braelyn Stillwell (6-1, 6-0 over Elizabeth Poteat), Marabeth Huffman (6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Wolfe), Gracie Hall (6-4, 3-6, 11-9 over Olivia Belk) and Joselyn Olvera-Salgado (6-3, 6-0 over Haven Helton), while the Cavs’ doubles victory came from the team of Bostain and Stillwell (8-2 over Newman and Wolfe).

Bandys (0-2 overall, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A) got a singles victory from Rachel Anderson (7-5, 6-4 over Ally Mace) and doubles wins from the teams of Poteat and Belk (8-4 over Huffman and Hall) and Helton and Adellyn Goble (8-2 over Olvera-Salgado and Ally Mace). East Burke (2-2 overall, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Newton-Conover on Thursday, while the Trojans host Lincolnton.

West Lincoln 5, Maiden 4: The Rebels slipped past the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden. Maiden’s singles victories came from Addison Fuller (7-5, 6-1 over Kaitlyn Ballenger), Miranda Valerio (7-5, 6-0 over Laura Willis) and Neeley Campbell (6-0, 6-1 over Jada Willis), while the Blue Devils also received a doubles win from the team of Emma Shokes and Valerio (8-2 over Addison Sain and Ballenger).

West Lincoln (9-2 overall, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Maiden (4-4 overall, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Stephens takes second during North Iredell meet:

The Indians came in second during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A meet hosted by North Iredell in Statesville. The St. Stephens girls tallied 43 points to finish second behind North Iredell (19) and ahead of third-place East Lincoln (67) and fourth-place Statesville (115), while the St. Stephens boys had 57 points to finish second behind North Iredell (36) and ahead of third-place Forbush (63), fourth-place East Lincoln (78) and fifth-place West Iredell (120).

The top 10 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:

• 1. Natalia Nieto (North Iredell), 21:37.03

• 2. Mia Sohovich (North Iredell), 22:17.07

• 3. Breanna Sturtevant (North Iredell), 22:41.25

• 4. Julia Hollar (North Iredell), 22:47.05

• 5. Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 23:22.63

• 6. Evan Cronin (St. Stephens), 23:23.96

• 7. Mckenzie Benfield (East Lincoln), 23:37.98

• 8. Jade Gonzales-Cardena (St. Stephens), 24:18.52

• 9. Valentina Celi (North Iredell), 24:22.45

• 10. Marina Zavala-Medina (St. Stephens), 24:26.01

The top 10 individual finishers on the boys’ side were as follows:

• 1. Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 17:42.77

• 2. Maddox Gant (North Iredell), 18:26.38

• 3. Ashley Odom (East Lincoln), 18:59.98

• 4. Jackson VanBeurden (St. Stephens), 19:08.24

• 5. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 19:21.50

• 6. Parker Anderson (North Iredell), 19:29.00

• 7. Sachit Patel (East Lincoln), 19:52.27

• 8. Drake Parker (Forbush), 19:59.96

• 9. Jose Pina-Velasquez (Forbush), 20:09.97

• 10. Elijah Brown (Forbush), 20:20.76

West Iredell will host a Western Foothills 3A meet next Tuesday.