H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf comes in 2nd at regionals

SALISBURY — The Newton-Conover girls golf team was the runner-up during the 1A/2A West Regional tournament on Monday at the Country Club of Salisbury. The Red Devils finished with a team score of 259 (46-over-par), one stroke behind regional champion Pine Laker Prep (258) and six strokes ahead of third-place Hendersonville (265).
All three teams qualified for the 1A/2A state tournament, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Individually, Newton-Conover received a 10-over 81 from Sondra Uon, an 85 from Celeste Little and a 93 from Hailey Hicks.
Uon tied for seventh, while Little was ninth and Hicks finished 15th. Thirty-eight individuals participated in the match, with six teams posting team scores including the aforementioned squads, Patton (271), West Lincoln (275) and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (323).
CROSS COUNTRY
Bandys boys, West Lincoln girls win Catawba Valley 2A Conference championships
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship meet took place on Monday at Southside Park in Newton, with the Bandys boys posting 21 points to finish first and the West Lincoln girls recording 49 points to also take first place.
Newton-Conover did not participate in the meet, which saw the East Burke boys come in second with 79 points, West Lincoln take third with 85, Lincolnton finish fourth with 107, Bunker Hill come in fifth with 113, Maiden take sixth with 134 and West Caldwell finish seventh with 195. On the girls’ side, East Burke was second with 61 points, Maiden finished third with 63, Bandys took fourth with 78, Bunker Hill came in fifth with 81 and West Caldwell and Lincolnton didn’t have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
The top 15 individual finishers on the boys’ side were as follows:
1. David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys), 17:35.12
2. Grant Parham (Bandys), 17:51.55
3. Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 18:01.19
4. Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 18:06.68
5. Bryson Burkett (Bandys), 18:32.00
6. Cole Deal (Bandys), 19:08.58
7. Jake Knight (Bandys), 19:12.77
8. Evan Hartsoe (West Lincoln), 19:33.69
9. Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke), 19:41.92
10. Cody Serventi (Bandys), 19:44.05
11. Chandler Sneed (Lincolnton), 19:44.73
12. Jacob Sigmon (Lincolnton), 19:59.00
13. Jonathan Garcia (East Burke), 20:00.39
14. Jackson Spencer (East Burke), 20:08.77
15. Zachary Sanders (West Lincoln), 20:23.86
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:
1. Meah Walsh (East Burke), 20:22.90
2. Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 20:28.60
3. Kylin Wayne (Maiden), 22:08.29
4. Emily Hedrick (Bandys), 22:18.79
5. Chloe Compton (West Lincoln), 22:31.07
6. Jillian Mawyer (West Lincoln), 22:46.78
7. Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 23:41.77
8. Macy Landis (Maiden), 23:53.42
9. Abi Barkley (West Lincoln), 24:16.59
10. Adleigh Sutton (West Lincoln), 24:28.97
11. Cadence Willis (East Burke), 24:52.03
12. Elizabeth Sherwood (West Caldwell), 25:16.04
13. Alyssa Keener (Maiden), 25:51.36
14. Kyle McFalls (East Burke), 26:01.76
15. Alondra Hernandez (Bunker Hill), 26:08.65
The 2A West Regional meet will be held on Oct. 30 at Freedom High School in Morganton.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 Fred T. Foard 3, No. 8 Statesville 0
The Tigers swept the Greyhounds at home Monday in Newton to begin the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament. Set scores were 25-4, 25-3 and 25-9.
Laney Craig led Foard (21-2) with nine kills, while Martina Foster had seven kills and five blocks, Averie Dale had five kills and four blocks, Maya Beatty had five kills and five digs and Trinity Tramel had four kills and six blocks. Lyndsie Warren added seven aces and six digs to go with five aces and eight assists from Sarah Lingle and two aces, six digs and 17 assists from Haley Johnston.
Foard hosts fourth-seeded Hickory in tonight's semifinal round, with the winner facing No. 2 North Iredell or No. 3 East Lincoln in Wednesday’s championship match. Statesville ends the season at 2-20.
No. 4 Hickory 3, No. 5 West Iredell 1
The Red Tornadoes took the opening set by a 25-15 score before losing 25-23 in the second set and bouncing back with wins of 27-25 and 25-21 in the next two sets during the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Hickory. Hickory improved to 13-8 ahead of tonight's semifinal contest at top-seeded Fred T. Foard and the winner will face either No. 2 North Iredell or No. 3 East Lincoln in Wednesday's championship match, while West Iredell dropped to 6-12.
No. 2 North Iredell 3, No. 7 St. Stephens
The Raiders knocked off the Indians in straight sets in the opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament at home Monday in Olin. Set scores were 25-11, 25-12 and 25-23.
North Iredell (19-1) hosts third-seeded East Lincoln in tonight's semifinal round, with the winner facing No. 1 Fred T. Foard or No. 4 Hickory in Wednesday’s championship match. St. Stephens fell to 7-15.
No. 1 Maiden 3, No. 8 West Caldwell 0
The Blue Devils defeated the Warriors in straight sets at home Monday in Maiden, winning 25-2, 25-9 and 25-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. Savannah Lail finished with nine kills for Maiden, which also received eight kills and three aces from Grace Kilby, seven aces and 21 assists from Annalee Smith, three digs and four assists from Parker Sweet and four assists from Aleah Ikard.
Maiden (16-7) faces fourth-seeded West Lincoln in tonight's semifinal round at Bandys High School, with the winner moving on to Wednesday’s championship match against either second-seeded and tournament host Bandys or sixth-seeded Lincolnton. West Caldwell ends the season at 0-21.
No. 2 Bandys 3, No. 7 East Burke 0
The Trojans swept the Cavaliers at home Monday in Catawba, collecting set victories of 25-11, 25-12 and 30-28 to advance to the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. Bandys (16-6) hosts sixth-seeded Lincolnton in tonight's semifinal round, with the winner facing either top-seeded Maiden or fourth-seeded West Lincoln in Wednesday’s championship match at Bandys.
No. 6 Lincolnton 3, No. 3 Newton-Conover 1
The Wolves upset the Red Devils on the road Monday in Newton, winning 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25 in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. Lincolnton moved to 9-11 ahead of tonight's semifinal match at second-seeded Bandys, with the winner facing either top-seeded Maiden or fourth-seeded West Lincoln in Wednesday’s championship contest at Bandys.
On the other side, Newton-Conover dropped to 9-9.
No. 4 West Lincoln 3, No. 5 Bunker Hill 0
The Rebels topped the Bears at home Monday in Lincolnton, winning 25-18, 25-22 and 25-14 in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A tournament. West Lincoln improved to 14-10 entering tonight's semifinal match against top-seeded Maiden at Bandys High School, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s championship contest against either second-seeded Bandys or sixth-seeded Lincolnton at Bandys.
As for Bunker Hill, it fell to 7-13.
South Caldwell 3, Hibriten 1
The visiting Spartans beat the Panthers in four sets on Monday in Lenoir, winning 25-22 in the first set and 25-17 in the second set before losing the third set 26-24 and winning the fourth set 25-20. South Caldwell improved to 4-13 overall and 3-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Hibriten dropped to 13-10 and 4-6.
Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0
The Cougars swept the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, notching set wins of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-14. Alexander Central moved to 14-3 overall and 8-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Freedom dropped to 5-17 and 0-10.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 3, St. Stephens 2
The Red Tornadoes earned a road win over the Indians on Monday in Hickory, outscoring them 2-1 in the second half to collect the victory. Justin Ortiz, Gabe Palencia and Lewis Tate scored for Hickory, which also got assists from Ben Howard and Spears Culpepper.
Hickory (15-2-1, 9-1-1 Western Foothills 3A) goalkeeper Will Braun added seven saves including one on a penalty kick with the score tied at 2-all in the second half. The Red Tornadoes hosts North Iredell on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (8-5-2, 4-4-2) is at North Lincoln.
Fred T. Foard 5, Statesville 4
The Tigers overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville. Foard improved to 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Wednesday’s road match at East Lincoln, while Statesville dropped to 1-14-1 and 0-11 ahead of Wednesday’s home contest against West Iredell.
Newton-Conover 9, West Lincoln 0
The Red Devils shut out the Rebels on the road Monday in Lincolnton, getting four goals from Julian Anota-Connor, two goals and one assist from Jesus Mejia, one goal and three assists from Benjamin Soto, one goal apiece from Jared Deniz and Josiah Cordes and one assist each from Justin Acevedo and Brayan Maldonado-Guzman. Additionally, Landon Williams recorded a clean sheet in goal for Newton-Conover.
Newton-Conover (11-6-2, 9-1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (2-16, 0-11) entertains West Caldwell.
Bunker Hill 3, East Burke 0
The Bears blanked the Cavaliers at home Monday in Claremont, scoring twice in the first half before adding another goal in the second half. Christian Garcia, Raul Hernandez and Thomas Gaviria scored for Bunker Hill, which also received assists from Kevin Gonzalez and Lucas Cha to go with five saves from goalkeeper Conner Mejia and one save from Hernandez.
Bunker Hill (7-7-2, 5-5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Wednesday, while East Burke (3-12-2, 2-8-1) visits Lincolnton.
Hibriten 7, Ashe County 0
The Panthers protected home field with a shutout of the Huskies on Monday in Lenoir, receiving two goals from Tyler Roberts and one apiece from Eric Meza, Kevin Rivera-Rios, David Franquiz, Erwin Guzman and Gerardo Rodriguez. Johnny Pineda added two assists to go with one each from Guzman and Rodriguez, while goalkeepers Kendal Bryant and JT Goudas combined for three saves.
Hibriten (15-0, 7-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga on Wednesday, while Ashe County (4-12-2, 0-7) hosts Freedom.
South Caldwell 1, Freedom 1
The Spartans tied the Patriots on the road Monday in Morganton, moving to 1-9-1 overall and 1-5-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Alexander Central. On the other side, Freedom is now 7-6-4 overall and 3-3-1 in league play entering Wednesday’s road contest at Ashe County.
Watauga 6, Alexander Central 2
The Pioneers defeated the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s goals coming from Austin Sink and Ethan Teague. The Cougars (7-10-1, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visit South Caldwell on Wednesday, while Watauga (9-6-4, 6-1) hosts Hibriten.
Lincolnton 3, West Caldwell 0
The Wolves shut out the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, upping their record to 12-0-3 overall and 10-0-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of tonight's nonconference home match against Forestview and Wednesday’s home contest against league foe East Burke. As for West Caldwell, it is now 8-10 overall and 6-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A heading into Wednesday’s league match at West Lincoln.
Madison 3, Draughn 0
The Patriots blanked the Wildcats at home Monday in Marshall, improving to 6-5-1 overall and 5-1 in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference while dropping Draughn to 0-10 and 0-8. Madison hosts league opponent Avery County on Wednesday, with the Wildcats next set to visit nonconference Patton on Thursday.