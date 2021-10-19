H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover golf comes in 2nd at regionals

SALISBURY — The Newton-Conover girls golf team was the runner-up during the 1A/2A West Regional tournament on Monday at the Country Club of Salisbury. The Red Devils finished with a team score of 259 (46-over-par), one stroke behind regional champion Pine Laker Prep (258) and six strokes ahead of third-place Hendersonville (265).

All three teams qualified for the 1A/2A state tournament, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Individually, Newton-Conover received a 10-over 81 from Sondra Uon, an 85 from Celeste Little and a 93 from Hailey Hicks.

Uon tied for seventh, while Little was ninth and Hicks finished 15th. Thirty-eight individuals participated in the match, with six teams posting team scores including the aforementioned squads, Patton (271), West Lincoln (275) and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (323).

CROSS COUNTRY

Bandys boys, West Lincoln girls win Catawba Valley 2A Conference championships

The Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship meet took place on Monday at Southside Park in Newton, with the Bandys boys posting 21 points to finish first and the West Lincoln girls recording 49 points to also take first place.