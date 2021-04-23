H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls soccer gets past Knights

The Newton-Conover girls soccer team earned a 3-2 road win over North Lincoln on Wednesday in Lincolnton, turning a 2-all tie at the half into a one-goal victory. Cassidy Geddes scored two goals for the Red Devils, who also received one goal from Madeline Loy and two assists from Lilly Gargis.

Newton-Conover (7-5, 7-5 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts Maiden on Monday, while the Knights (4-6-1, 4-6-1) travel to Lincolnton.

GIRLS SOCCERBandys 6, West Lincoln 0

The Trojans shut out the Rebels on the road Wednesday in Lincolnton, improving to 3-7 both overall and in the South Fork 2A. The victory snapped a two-match losing streak for Bandys, which hosts Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.

West Lincoln (0-12, 0-12 South Fork 2A) entertains East Lincoln on Monday.

East Lincoln 4, Maiden 2

The Mustangs knocked off the Blue Devils in overtime at home Wednesday in Denver. Brittny Cabalceta had one goal for Maiden, which also got one goal from Liz Mroz and one assist from Rachel Morris.

Goalkeeper Payton Nolley added 12 saves for Maiden (5-5-1, 5-5-1 South Fork 2A), which visits Lincolnton today. As for East Lincoln (9-3, 9-3), it travels to West Lincoln on Monday.