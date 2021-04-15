H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls soccer blanks Rebels

The Newton-Conover girls soccer team climbed above .500 with a 6-0 home win over West Lincoln on Wednesday in Newton. The victory was the third in a row for the Red Devils, who are now 5-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.

Newton-Conover led 4-0 at halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Cassidy Geddes had three goals for the Red Devils, while Ellen Williams and Madeline Loy each finished with one goal and two assists to go with one goal from Briseyda Vasquez and one assist from Lilly Gargis.

Taylor Lackey and Loy combined for a shutout in goal for Newton-Conover, which visits Lincolnton on Friday. Meanwhile, the Rebels (0-9, 0-9 South Fork 2A) host North Lincoln today before traveling to Lincolnton on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 0

The Blue Devils were blanked during Wednesday’s road match in Huntersville, allowing five goals in the opening half and four in the second half. Maiden fell to 5-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Lake Norman Charter improved to 10-0 in both.