H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls soccer blanks Rebels

The Newton-Conover girls soccer team climbed above .500 with a 6-0 home win over West Lincoln on Wednesday in Newton. The victory was the third in a row for the Red Devils, who are now 5-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Newton-Conover led 4-0 at halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Cassidy Geddes had three goals for the Red Devils, while Ellen Williams and Madeline Loy each finished with one goal and two assists to go with one goal from Briseyda Vasquez and one assist from Lilly Gargis.
Taylor Lackey and Loy combined for a shutout in goal for Newton-Conover, which visits Lincolnton on Friday. Meanwhile, the Rebels (0-9, 0-9 South Fork 2A) host North Lincoln today before traveling to Lincolnton on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lake Norman Charter 9, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils were blanked during Wednesday’s road match in Huntersville, allowing five goals in the opening half and four in the second half. Maiden fell to 5-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Lake Norman Charter improved to 10-0 in both.
Maiden, which received 14 saves from goalkeeper Payton Nolley and three from Emma Shokes, hosts North Lincoln on Monday. On the other side, Lake Norman Charter visits Newton-Conover on Monday.
SOFTBALL
North Lincoln 5, Maiden 4
The Knights defeated the Blue Devils on a walk-off home run by Morgan McCaslin during Wednesday’s home contest in Lincolnton, with CG Dellinger and Lilly Stump also hitting solo homers for North Lincoln. Nevertheless, Maiden outhit the Knights 9-5 behind three hits from Bailey Crafton and two from Ashlyn White.
Maiden (5-3, 5-3 South Fork 2A) visits East Lincoln tonight before hosting North Lincoln on Monday, while the Knights travel to Newton-Conover tonight before visiting Maiden on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
East Lincoln 7, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils lost to the Mustangs on the road Wednesday in Denver, but Maiden did manage to win a pair of singles matches. Singles winners for the Blue Devils were Warner Laxton (6-2, 6-2 over Connor Hall) and Cooper Houser (6-2, 6-4 over Nicholas Swaim).
East Lincoln travels to Lincolnton on Monday, while both the Mustangs and Blue Devils will participate in the South Fork 2A tournament beginning on Tuesday in Maiden.