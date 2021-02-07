H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls rally from early deficit

Maggie Andrews’ 35 points helped the Blue Devils win their second game in a row on the road Friday in Huntersville. Lainee Hentschel added nine points for Maiden and Marley Mingus scored seven.

The Knights (7-3, 7-3) were paced by double-digit efforts from Kailyn Kilpatrick (12 points) and Alese Kerr (11). Lake Norman Charter travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts North Lincoln.

Alexander Central 67, St. Stephens 32

The Cougars cruised past the Indians at home Friday in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 22 points and five steals from Gracie Harrington as they moved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. Nikki Hagy added 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the hosts, who also received seven points and 10 assists from Chesney Stikeleather.

St. Stephens (3-4, 2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) received nine points and 11 rebounds from Kaylee McGlamery, with Ella Pilkenton adding eight points. The Indians at are Watauga on Tuesday, while Alexander Central travels to McDowell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 68, West Lincoln 49