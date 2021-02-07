H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls rally from early deficit

(Editor's note: Look for results from this weekend's regional swim meets in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)
The Newton-Conover girls basketball team fell behind by nine points after the first quarter, but outscored West Lincoln in each of the final three periods to win by a 64-46 final at home Friday in Newton. The Red Devils are now 10-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Rebels are 4-6 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, while West Lincoln visits Lincolnton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 61, Lincolnton 30
The Trojans earned a 31-point home win over the Wolves on Friday in Catawba. Logan Dutka led all scorers with 25 points for Bandys, which also received 11 from Cailyn Huggins and seven apiece from Macy Rummage and Caroline McIntosh.
Lincolnton (0-10, 0-10 South Fork 2A), which hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, was paced by 10 points from Alexis Hough to go with nine from Mackenzie Sand-Odom and seven from Emma Rhyne. Meanwhile, Bandys (6-4, 6-4) entertains East Lincoln on Tuesday.
Maiden 59, Lake Norman Charter 44
Maggie Andrews’ 35 points helped the Blue Devils win their second game in a row on the road Friday in Huntersville. Lainee Hentschel added nine points for Maiden and Marley Mingus scored seven.
The Knights (7-3, 7-3) were paced by double-digit efforts from Kailyn Kilpatrick (12 points) and Alese Kerr (11). Lake Norman Charter travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden hosts North Lincoln.
Alexander Central 67, St. Stephens 32
The Cougars cruised past the Indians at home Friday in Taylorsville, getting a game-high 22 points and five steals from Gracie Harrington as they moved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. Nikki Hagy added 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the hosts, who also received seven points and 10 assists from Chesney Stikeleather.
St. Stephens (3-4, 2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) received nine points and 11 rebounds from Kaylee McGlamery, with Ella Pilkenton adding eight points. The Indians at are Watauga on Tuesday, while Alexander Central travels to McDowell.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 68, West Lincoln 49
The Red Devils knocked off the Rebels at home Friday in Newton, running their winning streak to three. Newton-Conover is now 6-4 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while West Lincoln is 0-10 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, while West Lincoln visits Lincolnton.
Lincolnton 54, Bandys 39
The Wolves defeated the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, handing Bandys its fifth consecutive loss. Lincolnton improved to 6-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Trojans fell to 1-9 in both.
Lincolnton hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while Bandys entertains East Lincoln.
Lake Norman Charter 76, Maiden 60
The Knights snapped the Blue Devils’ three-game winning streak with a 16-point home win on Friday in Huntersville. Maiden led 22-17 after the opening quarter, but was outscored in each of the final three frames.
Both teams are now 6-4 both overall and in South Fork 2A play. Lake Norman Charter visits Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Maiden entertains North Lincoln.
Alexander Central 65, St. Stephens 34
The Cougars won by 31 on Friday at home, outscoring the Indians in all four quarters in Taylorsville. Evan Presnell had 18 points and four rebounds for Alexander Central, which also got 13 points from Avery Cook.
St. Stephens (2-7, 2-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) was paced by 12 points from JL Ikard. The Indians are at Watauga on Tuesday, while the Cougars (5-1, 4-1) traveled to South Caldwell on Saturday before visiting McDowell on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 1
The Bears notched their first win of the season on Friday at home, beating the Warriors by two goals in Claremont. A. Moua, Kevin Gonzalez and Diego Paz scored one goal apiece for Bunker Hill, which also got two assists from Paz and one from Thomas Gaviria.
Connor Mejia added five saves in goal for the Bears (1-3, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), who host Fred T. Foard on Monday. On the other side, West Caldwell (1-1, 1-1) visits Hibriten on Monday.