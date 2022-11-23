H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls overcome 17-point deficit to beat Hickory

The Newton-Conover girls basketball team trailed by as many as 17 points during Tuesday’s road game against Hickory, but a furious second-half rally helped the Red Devils earn a 58-54 victory at David W. Craft Gymnasium. After scoring 37 points in the opening half, the Red Tornadoes were outscored 34-17 over the final two quarters in Alicia Abernathy’s debut as Hickory’s head coach.

Newton-Conover (2-0) was led by a game-high 24 points from Cassidy Geddes, while Lizzie Sain scored 11 and Alaysia Hewitt and Hadleigh Swagger finished with seven apiece. On the other side, Hickory (0-1) received 16 points from Addison Sisk, 14 from Lea Boyens and eight from Laken Powe.

The Red Devils visit St. Stephens next Tuesday, while the Red Tornadoes host Hickory Christian Academy.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fred T. Foard 44, Bandys 22: The Tigers doubled up the Trojans at home Tuesday in Newton, getting a game-high nine points from Samaria Tipps to go with eight from Davoney Dellinger and seven from Kinzer Abernathy. Meanwhile, Bandys received eight points from Rachel Anderson and five from Haley Cross.

Foard (1-1) travels to Maiden next Wednesday, while Bandys (1-1) hosts West Iredell next Tuesday.

South Caldwell 44, St. Stephens 43: The Spartans edged the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory behind a game-high 24 points from Lillie Bumgarner, seven from Kaylee Anderson and six from Landrie Smith. As for St. Stephens, it got 13 points from Aubrey Gibbs, 10 each from Molli Harris and Allie Reid and seven from Ava Rhymer.

South Caldwell (1-1) hosts Bunker Hill next Tuesday before entertaining McDowell the following night, while St. Stephens (0-1) hosts Newton-Conover next Tuesday before a home game against Bunker Hill the following night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hickory 70, Newton-Conover 53: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Hickory, with John Holbrook scoring a game-high 20 points to lead Hickory and teammates Izaiah Littlejohn, Jay Powell and Jamien Little adding 12, 11 and 10, respectively. Meanwhile, Javier Lineberger was the leading scorer for Newton-Conover with 16 points, while Zyon Chambers had 10 and Owen Cannon finished with nine.

Hickory (1-0) hosts Hickory Christian Academy next Tuesday, the same night Newton-Conover (1-1) visits St. Stephens.

Bandys 62, Fred T. Foard 60: The Trojans took down the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving a game-high 32 points from Bobby DelGuercio to go with 11 from Micah Slaughter and seven from Eddie Rhodes. On the other side, Foard got 24 points from Preston Neel and 14 apiece from Christian Henry and Graham Orndoff.

Bandys (2-0) hosts West Iredell next Tuesday, while Foard (0-2) is at Maiden next Wednesday.

South Caldwell 61, St. Stephens 51: The Spartans defeated the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 2-0 while dropping St. Stephens to 0-1. South Caldwell hosts Bunker Hill next Tuesday and McDowell next Wednesday.

As for St. Stephens, it hosts Newton-Conover next Tuesday and Bunker Hill next Wednesday.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover goes 3-0 at Chase: The Red Devils won all three matches of a road quad match hosted by Chase on Tuesday in Henrietta. Newton-Conover defeated the host Trojans by a 75-3 score, Burns by a 75-6 final and Gaffney (South Carolina) by a 60-13 score to move to 9-0 on the season.

Earning three victories apiece for Newton-Conover were Christian Garcia (two pins, decision at 106 pounds), Isaiah Pittman (three pins at 113), Phoenix Michaud (two pins at 120, pin at 126), Connor Shumate (two pins, forfeit at 138), Jason Brawley (three pins at 152), Caiden Rowe (two pins, forfeit at 160) and Jordan Henze (two pins, forfeit at 170) and Owen Clark (pin, two forfeits at 195). The Red Devils also got two wins each from Darius Musaeus (two pins at 132), Landon Williams (two decisions at 145), Joseph Lioret-Tutty (two pins at 220) and Mason Abernethy (pin, forfeit at 285).

Picking up one victory apiece for the Red Devils were Wyatt Hernandez (forfeit at 126), Matthew Race (decision at 182), Caleb Louchez (pin at 182), Nicholas Cadwallader (forfeit at 182) and Mykie Xiong (pin at 285).

Newton-Conover travels to Avery County next Wednesday for a quad match also involving Freedom and Elizabethton (Tennessee).