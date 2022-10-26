H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls golf captures another state championship

JACKSON SPRINGS — For the second straight season, the Newton-Conover girls golf team is the 1A/2A state champion. The Red Devils cruised to the title during the two-day tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Foxfire Resort’s Red Fox Course, posting a team score of 516 that was 22 strokes better than runner-up Pine Lake Prep (538).

Nine schools recorded team scores, while 78 individuals competed. Pine Lake Prep’s Caroline Johnson was the individual champion with a two-day total of 148 (4-over-par) that included a 76 on Monday and a 72 on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover’s top individual finisher was Celeste Little with a fifth-place score of 166 (80, 86). Sondra Uon added a seventh-place score of 169 (87, 82), while Hailey Hicks tied for 13th with a 181 (95, 86).

The winners of the 1A/2A Girls Golf North Carolina Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards were Uon and Pine Lake Prep’s Anna Lally.

John Echerd is the head coach for the Newton-Conover girls golf team.

VOLLEYBALL

Fred T. Foard 3, Oak Grove 0: The 10th-seeded Tigers defeated the seventh-seeded Grizzlies in straight sets on the road Tuesday in Winston-Salem to advance to the third round of the 3A state playoffs, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16. Laney Craig finished with 13 kills and five digs during Tuesday’s second-round match, while Averie Dale added 11 kills, four blocks, two aces, 12 digs and 22 assists and Maya Beatty had 10 kills and 16 digs.

Taylor Ramseur chipped in five kills and three blocks for Foard (20-7), which travels to second-seeded West Rowan (23-3) in Thursday’s third round after the Falcons swept 18th-seeded Hickory in Round 2. The Tigers also received 18 digs from Natigan Crutchfield and 14 assists from Camryn Partin on Tuesday.

Oak Grove finishes the season at 17-9.

University Christian 3, Caldwell Academy 0: The third-seeded Barracudas swept sixth-seeded Caldwell Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Hickory, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-15. Host University Christian moved to 23-3 ahead of Thursday’s semifinal trip to second-seeded Fayetteville Christian (24-1), which took down seventh-seeded Freedom Christian Academy in straight sets on Tuesday, while Caldwell Academy ends the year at 22-3.

Maddie Smith finished with 27 kills for the Barracudas on Tuesday, while Mackenzie Haworth and Sophie Deese each had three aces. Megan McNeely added 23 digs, with Deese and Smith recording 14 digs apiece, Layla Dameron notching 13 digs and Deese dishing out 29 assists.

Prior to Tuesday’s victory, University Christian also swept Statesville Christian (8-12) in the third round after receiving byes in each of the first two rounds. Set scores in the victory over Statesville Christian were 25-10, 25-12 and 25-15.

West Rowan 3, Hickory 0: The second-seeded Falcons swept the 18th-seeded Red Tornadoes in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at home Tuesday in Mount Ulla. West Rowan (23-3) will host 10th-seeded Fred T. Foard (20-7) in Thursday’s third round following the Tigers’ Round 2 sweep of seventh-seeded Oak Grove.

Hickory finishes the season at 11-14.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hendersonville 5, Maiden 2: The sixth-seeded Bearcats took down the 14th-seeded Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Hendersonville, earning four singles victories and a win in the only doubles match that was played during the 2A state playoff second-round contest. Maiden’s Miranda Valerio was victorious at No. 4 singles, beating Reese Redden 2-6, 6-3, 10-8, while Neeley Campbell added a 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 win for the Blue Devils over Katherine Graham in the No. 6 singles match.

Hendersonville (14-1) hosts seventh-seeded West Lincoln (17-2) in Monday’s third round after the Rebels defeated second-seeded Lincoln Charter 5-2 on Tuesday. As for Maiden, it ends the season at 10-5.