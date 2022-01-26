H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls, East Burke boys win league swim meet

West Caldwell 63, Bunker Hill 53

The Warriors topped the Bears by 10 points on the road Tuesday, moving to 11-7 overall and 8-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 3-11 and 1-4. West Caldwell travels to Maiden on Friday, while Bunker Hill hosts Bandys tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Friday and Maiden on Saturday.

North Iredell 62, St. Stephens 44

The Raiders knocked off the Indians at home Tuesday in Olin, outscoring them 20-8 in the third quarter and 15-9 in the fourth to break a halftime tie. North Iredell improved to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens dropped to 12-5 and 3-4 despite 16 points from Ji Ikard and 10 from Dayton Anderson.

Ikard also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals for St. Stephens, which visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to Hickory on Friday. On the other side, North Iredell hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting North Lincoln on Friday.

East Burke 65, Bandys 59