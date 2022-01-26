H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls, East Burke boys win league swim meet

The Catawba Valley 2A Conference held its championship swim meet on Tuesday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. Newton-Conover finished first on the girls’ side with 152 points, while East Burke came in first on the boys’ side with 198.
Finishing second through fifth in the girls’ competition were East Burke (151 points), West Caldwell (116), West Lincoln (68) and Lincolnton (43). On the boys’ side, West Lincoln was second with 87 points, West Caldwell was third with 78 and Lincolnton was fourth with 46.
Of the 20 events with a winner, East Burke captured 10 victories. Newton-Conover earned six wins, while West Caldwell nabbed three and Lincolnton won a single event.
Event winners were as follows:
• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Newton-Conover (Chloe Hedrick, Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Abigail Walters, June Gordon), 2:12.22
• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: East Burke (Robbie Stringfield, Dalton Parker, Landon Lennex, Jeremy Gray), 2:06.67
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: June Gordon (Newton-Conover), 2:31.77
• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 2:08.72
• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Valeria Hernandez-Pena (Newton-Conover), 2:24.58
• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Ellis Waitz (West Caldwell), 3:36.01
• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (West Caldwell), 27.67
• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Zander Harrison (Lincolnton), 27.63
• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Landon Lennex (East Burke), 1:05.83
• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Valeria Hernandez-Pena (Newton-Conover), 58.19
• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Tristan Carswell (East Burke), 1:07.45
• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Gracie Stamey (East Burke), 10:23.82
• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Taylor Lennex (East Burke), 6:48.54
• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: West Caldwell (Zoie Miller, Maddison Eaches, Jazmin Robles Guerro, Jaylie Gragg), 2:23.71
• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Chloe Hedrick (Newton-Conover), 1:07.54
• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Robbie Stringfield (East Burke), 1:09.60
• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Angelica Aragon-Zamora (Newton-Conover), 1:24.10
• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Jacob Gersh (East Burke), 1:27.85
• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Gracie Hall, Grace Hammack, Ella Beth Oxentine, Marabeth Huffman), 5:33.54
• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: East Burke (Landon Lennex, Tristan Carswell, Jeremy Gray, Robbie Stringfield), 4:25.19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maiden 45, West Lincoln 43
The Blue Devils collected their second straight win during Tuesday’s home game in Maiden, rallying past the Rebels to improve to 5-11 overall and 3-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Maiden led 6-5 after the first quarter before trailing 25-15 at the half and 34-27 through three periods, but the Blue Devils outscored West Lincoln 18-9 in the final frame to drop the Rebels to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in league play.
Maiden hosts nonconference Tabernacle Christian on Friday, while West Lincoln entertains Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bunker Hill.
Newton-Conover 69, Lincolnton 31
The Red Devils routed the Wolves at home Tuesday in Newton, outscoring them in every quarter behind a game-high 27 points from Cassidy Geddes, who also dished out eight assists to go with six rebounds and three steals. Emma Fox added 11 points and 18 rebounds for Newton-Conover, which also got eight points apiece from Lizzie Sain and Hannah Watkins.
Sain also pulled down nine boards, while Watkins supplied five assists. Newton-Conover (14-2, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Friday, while Lincolnton (4-11, 0-5) is at East Burke tonight before traveling to Bandys on Friday.
Fred T. Foard 81, West Iredell 32
The Tigers jumped out to a 31-7 lead after the opening quarter on the road Tuesday in Statesville, also holding advantages of 52-23 at halftime and 72-26 entering the fourth quarter. Foard (11-5, 5-1 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts St. Stephens tonight before entertaining Statesville on Friday, while the Warriors (0-16, 0-7) visit North Iredell tonight before traveling to East Lincoln on Friday.
East Burke 50, Bandys 36
The Cavaliers knocked off the Trojans at home Tuesday in Icard, receiving 19 points from Aubree Grigg, nine apiece from Braelyn Stilwell and Taylor Bostain and eight from Serenity Powell in the 14-point win. On the other side, Bandys got 10 points from Macy Rummage, nine from Annie Andrews and eight from Logan Dutka.
East Burke (7-5, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Lincolnton tonight before entertaining Newton-Conover on Friday, while the Trojans (9-7, 3-3) visit Bunker Hill tonight before hosting Lincolnton on Friday.
North Iredell 60, St. Stephens 38
The Raiders defeated the Indians at home Tuesday in Olin, building a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, a 27-22 advantage at the half and a 46-30 lead through three frames. North Iredell (8-6, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting North Lincoln on Friday and Hickory on Saturday, while St. Stephens (9-6, 3-2) visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to Hickory on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maiden 64, West Lincoln 56
The Blue Devils nabbed an eight-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Maiden, moving to 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 6-11 and 3-4. Maiden hosts West Caldwell on Friday, while West Lincoln entertains Bunker Hill.
Fred T. Foard 50, West Iredell 44
The Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak on the road Tuesday in Statesville, improving to 3-14 overall and 2-5 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of tonight’s home game against St. Stephens and Friday’s home contest against Statesville. As for West Iredell, it fell to 0-15 overall and 0-7 in league action entering tonight’s road game at North Iredell, which will be followed by a trip to East Lincoln on Friday.
West Caldwell 63, Bunker Hill 53
The Warriors topped the Bears by 10 points on the road Tuesday, moving to 11-7 overall and 8-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bunker Hill to 3-11 and 1-4. West Caldwell travels to Maiden on Friday, while Bunker Hill hosts Bandys tonight before traveling to West Lincoln on Friday and Maiden on Saturday.
North Iredell 62, St. Stephens 44
The Raiders knocked off the Indians at home Tuesday in Olin, outscoring them 20-8 in the third quarter and 15-9 in the fourth to break a halftime tie. North Iredell improved to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, while St. Stephens dropped to 12-5 and 3-4 despite 16 points from Ji Ikard and 10 from Dayton Anderson.
Ikard also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals for St. Stephens, which visits Fred T. Foard tonight before traveling to Hickory on Friday. On the other side, North Iredell hosts West Iredell tonight before visiting North Lincoln on Friday.
East Burke 65, Bandys 59
The Cavaliers beat the Trojans at home Tuesday in Icard, receiving 21 points from Logan Coffey to go with 16 from Carter Crump and 15 from Christian Primm. As for Bandys, it go 21 points each from Parker Styborski and Terick Bumgarner to go with eight from Grant Parham.