H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls defeat Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team captured a 55-42 road win over Lincolnton on Tuesday, building an 18-8 advantage after the first quarter, a 32-17 lead at the half and a 44-26 advantage entering the fourth period. The Red Devils improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Wolves fell to 3-4 and 0-1.
Newton-Conover visits nonconference Lexington today before taking part in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College. The Red Devils’ first game of the tournament will be against St. Stephens on Monday at 3 p.m., with action continuing through next Wednesday.
Lincolnton will host the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash next Tuesday through Thursday, with its first contest coming against North Lincoln next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Draughn 66, Mitchell 44
The Wildcats cruised past the Mountaineers at home Tuesday in Valdese, receiving a game-high 23 points from Ella Abernathy to go with 16 from Aubrie Snyder and 11 from Jenna Abernathy. Mitchell was paced by 16 points from Reagan Sparks, who was the Mountaineers’ only double-figure scorer.
Draughn (8-3, 3-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference) visits league foe Madison on Jan. 4 before traveling to nonconference South Caldwell on Jan. 5, while Mitchell (2-2, 2-1) travels to nonconference opponent Tuscola tonight before taking part in a Christmas tournament next week.
West Lincoln 54, Maiden 50
The Rebels topped the Blue Devils in overtime during Tuesday’s home game in Lincolnton, moving to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Maiden dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Blue Devils return to action in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC — Maiden faces Alexander Central on Monday at 9 a.m. — while West Lincoln hosts nonconference Hibriten today before participating in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton beginning with a game against Forestview next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Lincoln Charter 79, Bunker Hill 48
The Eagles routed the Bears in a nonconference matchup at home Tuesday in Denver, improving to 6-4 while dropping Bunker Hill to 2-7. Lincoln Charter travels to Cannon on Jan. 5, while Bunker Hill faces South Caldwell in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC on Monday at 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central 37, Hibriten 32
The Eagles defeated the nonconference Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 5-3 while sending Hibriten to 6-2. Wilkes Central will participate in a Christmas tournament next week and so will Hibriten, which takes on Ashbrook in the first round of the Freedom Christmas Invitational on Monday at 10 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maiden 47, West Lincoln 45
The Blue Devils held off the Rebels for a two-point road win on Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 3-6 and 1-1. Maiden faces Hickory in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC on Monday at 4:30 p.m., while the Rebels face Forestview to open the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
West Caldwell 86, Bunker Hill 52
The Warriors knocked off the Bears at home Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of next week’s Freedom Christmas Invitational, in which West Caldwell is scheduled to face Franklin Prep (Charlotte) on Monday at 5:30 p.m. As for Bunker Hill (1-7, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A), it battles St. Stephens in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Hibriten 51, Wilkes Central 44
The Panthers beat the Eagles at home Tuesday in Lenoir, winning the nonconference contest to move to 4-4 and drop Wilkes Central to 2-7. Hibriten faces R-S Central in the first round of the Freedom Christmas Invitational on Monday at 1 p.m., while Wilkes Central will also participate in a Christmas tournament next week.
Draughn 80, Mitchell 45
The Wildcats easily dispatched the visiting Mountaineers on Tuesday in Valdese, led by a game-high 15 points from Zaydin Pritchard and 14 apiece from Daylin Pritchard and Luke Rector. On the other side, Mitchell received 14 points from Tyler Buchanan and 12 from Dillon Barnett.
Draughn (6-5, 2-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A) travels to league foe Madison on Jan. 4 before visiting nonconference South Caldwell on Jan. 5, while Mitchell (2-1, 2-1) visits nonconference Tuscola tonight before participating in a Christmas tournament next week.
Lincolnton 79, Newton-Conover 69
The Wolves earned a 10-point home win over the Red Devils on Tuesday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 2-6 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-7 and 0-2. Lincolnton hosts the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash next week and is scheduled to face North Lincoln in the first round next Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Newton-Conover visits nonconference Lexington today before beginning play in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against South Caldwell.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens tops Bunker Hill, West Caldwell during tri-match
The Indians earned two nonconference wins during a tri-match hosted by Bunker Hill on Tuesday in Claremont, beating the Bears by a 54-27 final and the Warriors by a 79-0 score to improve to 20-2 this season. In the other match of the night, Bunker Hill knocked off league foe West Caldwell 65-15 to improve to 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A and drop the Warriors to 0-2.
Against Bunker Hill, St. Stephens received victories from Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 pounds (first-period pin), Will Moore at 132 (first-period pin), Evan Trossi at 138 (first-period pin), William Fincher at 152 (forfeit), Andrew Kehoe at 170 (third-period pin), Andre Britt at 182 (first-period pin), Isaac Burgin at 195 (forfeit), Luke Apollonio at 220 (first-period pin) and Evan Vue at 285 (second-period pin). In the win over West Caldwell, the Indians added triumphs from Alec Petty at 106 (second-period pin), Ivan Cortez at 113 (forfeit), Logan Laws at 120 (forfeit), Alonzo at 126 (first-period pin), Moore at 132 (forfeit), Trossi at 138 (forfeit), Kymani Evans at 145 (13-4 major decision), Fincher at 152 (4-1 decision), Jacob Schwartz at 160 (second-period pin), Kehoe at 170 (first-period pin), Britt at 182 (first-period pin), Apollonio at 195 (first-period pin), Thomas Lipford at 220 (first-period pin) and Vue at 285 (forfeit).
Bunker Hill’s wins against St. Stephens came from Christian Garcia at 106 (second-period pin), Lawson Vang at 113 (second-period pin), Raul Hernandez at 126 (forfeit), Alex Betancourt at 145 (10-5 decision) and Brayden Guess at 160 (first-period pin). Meanwhile, the Bears’ victorious grapplers against the Warriors came from Garcia at 106 (25-10 technical fall), Vang at 113 (forfeit), Jacob Hedrick at 120 (forfeit), Hernandez at 126 (first-period pin), Ethan McManus at 132 (forfeit), Romeo Yang at 138 (forfeit), Betancourt at 145 (first-period pin), Guess at 160 (first-period pin), Donta Davis at 170 (first-period pin), Zeke Andrews at 182 (first-period pin) and Aaron Mora at 285 (forfeit).
West Caldwell’s wins all came in the match against Bunker Hill, with Rakeem Smith and Kasen Booker winning via forfeit at 152 and 195, respectively, and Isaiah Ferree earning a 9-3 decision at 220. The Warriors travel to Lincolnton on Thursday for the Reindeer Rumble.
St. Stephens is currently participating in the two-day Sgt. Mark Adams Holiday Classic at Cary High School, which ends on Thursday. As for Bunker Hill, it is taking part in the Blackhawk Duals today at West Wilkes before visiting West Lincoln on Jan. 4.
