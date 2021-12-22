H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls defeat Lincolnton

Wilkes Central 37, Hibriten 32

The Eagles defeated the nonconference Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 5-3 while sending Hibriten to 6-2. Wilkes Central will participate in a Christmas tournament next week and so will Hibriten, which takes on Ashbrook in the first round of the Freedom Christmas Invitational on Monday at 10 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 47, West Lincoln 45

The Blue Devils held off the Rebels for a two-point road win on Tuesday in Lincolnton, moving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 3-6 and 1-1. Maiden faces Hickory in the opening round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC on Monday at 4:30 p.m., while the Rebels face Forestview to open the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

West Caldwell 86, Bunker Hill 52