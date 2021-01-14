H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls cruise past Wolves

The Newton-Conover girls basketball team nabbed its 24th consecutive win dating back to last season, improving this season’s record to 3-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play thanks to a 70-33 home victory over Lincolnton on Wednesday in Newton. Cassidy Geddes scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, while Grace Loftin added 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting including 2-of-4 from behind the arc.

Emma Fox was also in double figures with 13 points for the Red Devils, adding four rebounds. Loftin collected nine rebounds to finish one shy of a double-double, while Geddes recorded nine of Newton-Conover’s 21 steals to go with six rebounds and five assists.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the opening quarter before extending their advantage to 33-13 at the half and 49-26 entering the fourth period. Newton-Conover is at Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while the Wolves (0-1, 0-1 South Fork 2A) visit West Lincoln.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Heritage 59, Freedom 55