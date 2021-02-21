H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls cap perfect regular season

Newton-Conover (6-8, 6-8 South Fork 2A) received 24 points from Zane Redmond and 16 from Jackson Mullins. Meanwhile, the Mustangs enter the 2A state playoffs with a record of 11-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A.

North Lincoln 66, Bandys 46

The Knights topped the Trojans by 20 points during Friday’s home game in Lincolnton, building a 17-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter before enjoying advantages of 33-21 and 55-25 after the second and third quarters, respectively. The victory was North Lincoln’s sixth in a row to end the regular season.

North Lincoln enters the 2A state playoffs with a record of 12-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Trojans finish at 2-12 in both.

Lincolnton 57, Maiden 56

The Wolves slipped past the Blue Devils on the road Friday in Maiden. Lincolnton led 19-6 after the first quarter, 36-27 at the half and 53-45 heading into the fourth period.

Lincolnton finishes the season at 8-6 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden ends the season at 7-7 in both.

Hickory 61, St. Stephens 38