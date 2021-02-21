H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover girls cap perfect regular season

The Newton-Conover girls basketball team completed its third consecutive unbeaten conference season with a 51-45 road win over East Lincoln on Friday in Denver. The Red Devils led 14-7 after the first quarter, 28-21 at the half and 38-26 through three periods.
Newton-Conover received 18 points from Grace Loftin to go with 16 from Emma Fox. On the other side, East Lincoln was paced by Taliyah Thomas’ game-high 20 points and 11 from Ginny Overbay.
Newton-Conover heads into the 2A state playoffs — brackets are set to be released today — with a record of 14-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. The Mustangs will be the league’s No. 2 seed after finishing 10-4 in both.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 62, North Lincoln 40
The Trojans grabbed a 22-point road win over the Knights in both squads’ season finale on Friday in Lincolnton. Bandys was up 21-10 after the opening quarter, 36-24 at halftime and 46-32 entering the fourth frame.
Bandys (8-6, 8-6 South Fork 2A) was led by Logan Dutka’s game-high 24 points, while Cailyn Huggins had 18. Meanwhile, North Lincoln (3-11, 3-11) got 15 points from Ashlyn White and 10 from Haley Klein.
Maiden 40, Lincolnton 29
The Blue Devils notched an 11-point home victory over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton. Maiden trailed 6-4 after the opening quarter before outscoring Lincolnton 19-4 in the second quarter and carrying a 31-18 advantage into the final period.
Seniors Maggie Andrews, Lainee Hentschel and Marley Mingus scored 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils (6-8, 6-8 South Fork 2A), who handed the Wolves (1-13, 1-13) their third consecutive loss to end the season.
Alexander Central 67, Hickory 52
The Cougars completed the regular season with a 15-point road win over the Red Tornadoes on Saturday in Hickory, avenging a home loss earlier this month. Alexander Central also won a home game over South Caldwell on Friday, winning 55-51 in double overtime.
As for Hickory (8-2, 7-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), it defeated St. Stephens (3-9, 2-9) 63-37 on the road Friday before losing to the Cougars (11-3, 8-3) on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln 70, Newton-Conover 64
The Mustangs were outscored in each of the first three quarters before scoring 31 points in the fourth period of a six-point home victory over the Red Devils on Friday in Denver. Drew Bean was East Lincoln’s leading scorer with 20 points, while Logan Craig had 13, Jeremiah Jones finished with 11 and Tyler Mizzell had 10.
Newton-Conover (6-8, 6-8 South Fork 2A) received 24 points from Zane Redmond and 16 from Jackson Mullins. Meanwhile, the Mustangs enter the 2A state playoffs with a record of 11-3 both overall and in the South Fork 2A.
North Lincoln 66, Bandys 46
The Knights topped the Trojans by 20 points during Friday’s home game in Lincolnton, building a 17-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter before enjoying advantages of 33-21 and 55-25 after the second and third quarters, respectively. The victory was North Lincoln’s sixth in a row to end the regular season.
North Lincoln enters the 2A state playoffs with a record of 12-2 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Trojans finish at 2-12 in both.
Lincolnton 57, Maiden 56
The Wolves slipped past the Blue Devils on the road Friday in Maiden. Lincolnton led 19-6 after the first quarter, 36-27 at the half and 53-45 heading into the fourth period.
Lincolnton finishes the season at 8-6 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden ends the season at 7-7 in both.
Hickory 61, St. Stephens 38
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Indians by 23 points on the road Friday in Hickory. The game was tied at 8-all entering the second quarter before Hickory outscored St. Stephens 19-10, 22-13 and 12-7 over the final three periods.