CATAWBA — The Newton-Conover boys basketball team earned a 55-46 road win over Bandys on Friday, getting a game-high 20 points from Zyon Chambers to go with nine from Zion White and six apiece from Owen Cannon and Javier Lineberger. On the other side, the Trojans received 15 points from Micah Slaughter, nine from Dominic Robinson and six each from Bobby DelGuercio, Landon Vaughan and Easton Ledford.

Newton-Conover (13-9, 8-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Bandys (10-11, 5-7) hosts West Caldwell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 77, Bunker Hill 63: The Blue Devils topped the Bears at home Friday in Maiden, moving to 19-3 overall and 10-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 5-16 overall and 3-9 in league play prior to hosting Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

Hickory 75, West Iredell 31: The Red Tornadoes routed the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, receiving 18 points from Jamien Little go with 16 from John Holbrook, 13 from Jay Powell and eight from George Neal. Hickory (21-1, 12-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) visits Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, the same night West Iredell (3-19, 1-11) is at North Lincoln.

Hibriten 62, Watauga 51: The Panthers defeated the Pioneers at home Friday in Lenoir, improving to 9-13 overall and 2-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while dropping Watauga to 11-11 and 4-4. Hibriten travels to Alexander Central on Tuesday, the same night Watauga visits Freedom.

West Caldwell 69, West Lincoln 67: The Warriors slipped past the Rebels at home Friday in Lenoir despite trailing 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-26 at the half. West Caldwell (19-2, 12-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bandys on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (6-15, 3-9) hosts East Burke.

Alexander Central 60, South Caldwell 46: The Cougars notched a 14-point home win over the Spartans on Friday in Taylorsville, receiving 28 points and four rebounds from Avery Cook to go with 14 points and 10 boards from Chad Lasher, six points and eight assists from Grayson Presnell and six points and four rebounds from Carter Fortner. On the other side, South Caldwell was led by 12 points from Lawson Wilks, 11 points and five rebounds from Caleb Greene, eight points and four assists from Tyler Cline and six points and four rebounds from Connor Setzer.

Alexander Central (15-6, 6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Hibriten on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (10-12, 3-5) visits Ashe County.

East Lincoln 73, St. Stephens 53: The Mustangs knocked off the Indians at home Friday in Denver, receiving a game-high 23 points from Jackson Fannon to go with 12 from Keandre Walker and 11 from Palmer Crichton. Meanwhile, double-digit scorers for St. Stephens included Dayton Anderson with 15 points and Dalton Pyatte with 11.

East Lincoln (18-4, 9-3 Western Foothills 3A) travels to North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (9-13, 4-8) hosts Statesville.

North Lincoln 65, Fred T. Foard 52: The Knights took down the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, building a 17-12 lead at the end of the opening quarter, a 37-21 advantage at the half and a 51-33 lead through three periods. North Lincoln (15-6, 9-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night Foard (4-18, 4-8) has a home game against Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 62, Bandys 20: The Red Devils knocked off the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba, with Cassidy Geddes scoring 39 points for Newton-Conover to go with eight from Lizzie Sain. As for Bandys, its leading scorer was Haley Cross with five points.

Newton-Conover (18-4, 10-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Trojans (10-12, 5-7) host West Caldwell.

Maiden 55, Bunker Hill 28: The Blue Devils collected a home victory over the Bears on Friday in Maiden, carrying a 13-7 lead into the second quarter, a 35-11 advantage into halftime and a 42-22 lead into the final period. Maiden (10-12, 7-5 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (3-18, 2-10) hosts Newton-Conover.

Hickory 60, West Iredell 26: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, with Hickory’s Gabby Bryant scoring 12 points to go with 10 apiece from Léa Boyens and Havyn Dula and eight from Addison Sisk. Hickory (11-10, 7-5 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while West Iredell (2-20, 0-12) is at North Lincoln.

Fred T. Foard 54, North Lincoln 37: The Tigers defeated the Knights at home Friday in Newton, with Foard’s Davoney Dellinger scoring 20 points to go with five rebounds and eight steals. Kinzer Abernathy added 12 points, five boards, four assists and four steals, while Taylor Ramseur had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Foard (11-11, 5-7 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (4-17, 2-10) has a home game against West Iredell.

Hibriten 64, Watauga 50: The Panthers beat the Pioneers at home Friday in Lenoir, improving to 19-3 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Watauga to 16-6 and 6-2. Hibriten travels to Alexander Central on Tuesday, the same night the Pioneers visit Freedom.

South Caldwell 30, Alexander Central 26: The Spartans defeated the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, getting 17 points and 14 rebounds from Lillie Bumgarner and eight points and four assists from Kaylee Anderson. On the other side, Alexander Central was led by six points and six rebounds from Hallie Jarrett and six points from Sydney Hayes.

South Caldwell (10-12, 1-7 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Ashe County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central (17-5, 3-5) hosts Hibriten.

East Lincoln 73, St. Stephens 33: The Mustangs knocked off the Indians at home Friday in Denver behind 18 points from Hailey McFadden, 13 from Kiara Anderson, 12 apiece from Emma Montanari and Madison Self and nine from Madison Bissinger. Meanwhile, St. Stephens received 12 points from Molli Harris and nine from Kennedy Blevins.

East Lincoln (22-0, 12-0 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (15-7, 9-3) has a home game against Statesville.