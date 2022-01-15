H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover boys beat Bears for 3rd win

CLAREMONT — The Newton-Conover boys basketball team earned its third victory of the season on the road Friday, topping Bunker Hill 60-44 to move to 3-13 overall and 1-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Red Devils were led by Owen Cannon’s game-high 17 points, while Jay Powell added 14, Rakim Moore had 12 and Trey Stinson finished with 11.
On the other side, the Bears (3-10, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) were paced by 11 points from Quentin Hoover, 10 from Devin Brice and nine from Kaden Bolick. Mack Little added six points for Bunker Hill, which hosts Bandys on Tuesday before visiting East Burke on Wednesday.
Newton-Conover is also in action on Tuesday at Maiden.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 72, Statesville 54
The Indians defeated the Greyhounds at home Friday in Hickory, improving to 12-4 overall and 3-3 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference while dropping Statesville to 5-7 and 2-4. St. Stephens travels to Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Statesville hosts Hickory on Tuesday before visiting nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday.
West Caldwell 53, Bandys 50
The Warriors notched a road victory over the Trojans on Friday in Catawba thanks to a 3-pointer from Kaylen Bowers with 2.3 seconds remaining. Bowers scored a game-high 21 points for West Caldwell and was 4 for 7 from 3-point range on the night.
Jakobe Hood chipped in 15 points for the Warriors (9-7, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A), who collected their fourth straight win. As for Bandys (4-12, 2-4), it received 14 points from Parker Styborski and 11 apiece from Terick Bumgarner and Easton Ledford.
West Caldwell travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while the Trojans are at Bunker Hill.
Alexander Central 41, Watauga 27
The Cougars knocked off the Pioneers on the road Friday in Boone, getting a game-high 17 points from Evan Presnell, who also added five rebounds and a game-best three steals. Grove Lowrance finished with seven points and eight boards for Alexander Central, which also received six points and four rebounds from Avery Cook.
Watauga (4-10, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was paced by Jonah Martin’s 12-point, nine-rebound effort, with no other player scoring more than four points for the Pioneers. Alexander Central (14-2, 2-0) hosts South Caldwell on Tuesday, while the Pioneers visit Hibriten.
Freedom 59, South Caldwell 43
The Patriots beat the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson, building a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, a 20-18 advantage at halftime and a 36-28 lead through three periods. Freedom was led by Amore Connelly’s game-high 17 points and Zion Thomas’ 14-point performance, while South Caldwell’s leading scorer was Trey Ramsey with 14 points.
Freedom (10-4, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Ashe County on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (8-4, 1-1) travels to Alexander Central.
West Lincoln 57, East Burke 46
The Rebels took down the Cavaliers at home Friday in Lincolnton behind a game-high 26 points from Holiday Hopper to go with 13 from Evan Hartsoe and eight from Jordan Truesdale. West Lincoln trailed 14-10 after the opening quarter and 34-18 at the half before outscoring East Burke 19-2 and 20-10 over the final two periods.
West Lincoln (6-10, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bandys next Friday, while East Burke (1-12, 1-4) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday after getting 17 points from Logan Coffey, 12 from Carter Crump and nine from Christian Primm during Friday’s contest.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 57, Bunker Hill 39
The Red Devils defeated the Bears by an 18-point final margin on the road Friday in Claremont. Newton-Conover’s Emma Fox led all scorers with 19 points, with Hadleigh Swagger had 14 and Cassidy Geddes scored 13.
Bunker Hill (5-10, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) received 16 points from Olivia Ellis and 11 from Damireona Burch, while Faith Isenhour added seven. The Bears host Bandys on Tuesday, while the Red Devils (13-2, 4-1) travel to Maiden.
St. Stephens 46, Statesville 36
The Indians knocked off the Greyhounds at home Friday in Hickory. St. Stephens was up 14-13 after the opening quarter before trailing 29-23 at the half, but the Indians rallied to take a 36-34 lead into the final quarter.
St. Stephens (9-5, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Statesville (2-12, 2-4) hosts Hickory on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference South Iredell on Wednesday.
Maiden 61, Lincolnton 31
The Blue Devils routed the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton, jumping out to a 19-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter before leading 25-11 at halftime and 43-16 through three frames. Maiden (4-11, 2-3 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (4-10, 0-4) visits West Lincoln.
South Caldwell 49, Freedom 39
The Spartans nabbed a 10-point home victory over the Patriots on Friday in Hudson. Olivia Miller led all scorers with 17 points for South Caldwell, which also got 15 from Katlyn Wynn and six each from Kaylee Anderson and Lillie Bumgarner.
Freedom (11-2, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) was led by 16 points from Zakiah King, with Christena Rhone chipping in 11. The Patriots travel to Ashe County on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (9-2, 1-1) is at Alexander Central.
Watauga 51, Alexander Central 47
The Pioneers topped the Cougars during Friday’s home game in Boone, receiving a game-high 19 points from Brooke Scheffler, who also pulled down seven rebounds. Kate Sears added 16 points and four boards for Watauga, while Charlotte Torgerson scored 10 points.
Alexander Central (13-2, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) was paced by 15 points and six rebounds from Kirstyn Herman, while Chesney Stikeleather had 13 points and four boards and Madeleine Jenkins had seven points, six rebounds and four assists. The Cougars visit nonconference Northwest Guilford on Monday before hosting league foe South Caldwell on Tuesday, the same night Watauga (14-1, 2-0) visits Hibriten.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard sweeps quad match at North Iredell
The Tigers earned three more wins during Friday’s road quad match at North Iredell. Foard knocked off the host Raiders by a 69-9 score, and the Tigers also claimed a 63-9 victory over North Lincoln and a 68-9 win over Statesville to improve to 30-2 overall and 6-0 in the Western Foothills 3A.
Foard received three wins apiece from Karter Floyd, Brayden Mejia, Hunter Clark, Dawson Cody, Landon Slager, Zane Birtchet, Colby Mace and Dylan Smith, while George Coleman, Evan Steiger, Sam Bolch, Brock Carey and Conner Weaver each had two victories. Parker Johns added one win for the Tigers, who travel to St. Stephens on Tuesday.
Maiden tops Bradford Prep, loses to Lincolnton
The Blue Devils tallied a 48-24 nonconference win over Bradford Prep during Friday’s home tri-match, but lost to Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton by a 59-18 final. Maiden is now 7-9 overall and 1-4 in league matches.
Earning two wins apiece for Maiden were Ethan Bentley, Brandon Paretty and DJ Spring, while Miranda Valerio, Steven Baynes, Jesse Wilson, Zachary Beard and Elijah Yang each finished with one victory. The Blue Devils travel to Newton-Conover for a tri-match also involving Patton on Tuesday.