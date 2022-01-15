H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover boys beat Bears for 3rd win

The Warriors notched a road victory over the Trojans on Friday in Catawba thanks to a 3-pointer from Kaylen Bowers with 2.3 seconds remaining. Bowers scored a game-high 21 points for West Caldwell and was 4 for 7 from 3-point range on the night.

Jakobe Hood chipped in 15 points for the Warriors (9-7, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A), who collected their fourth straight win. As for Bandys (4-12, 2-4), it received 14 points from Parker Styborski and 11 apiece from Terick Bumgarner and Easton Ledford.

West Caldwell travels to East Burke on Tuesday, while the Trojans are at Bunker Hill.

Alexander Central 41, Watauga 27

The Cougars knocked off the Pioneers on the road Friday in Boone, getting a game-high 17 points from Evan Presnell, who also added five rebounds and a game-best three steals. Grove Lowrance finished with seven points and eight boards for Alexander Central, which also received six points and four rebounds from Avery Cook.