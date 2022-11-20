H.S. ROUNDUP: Newton-Conover basketball sweeps Foard

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls and boys basketball teams both won over visiting Fred T. Foard on Friday. The Red Devils earned a 53-40 victory in the girls’ game before adding a 74-55 triumph in the boys’ contest.

The Newton-Conover girls led 14-5 at the end of the opening quarter, 29-25 at the half and 37-30 through three periods. As for the Red Devils’ boys squad, it held a 16-7 advantage after the first quarter, a 36-18 lead at halftime and a 58-30 advantage heading into the final frame.

Both Newton-Conover teams moved to 1-0, while both Foard teams are now 0-1. The Red Devils visit Hickory on Tuesday, the same night the Tigers host Bandys.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 39, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 31: The Trojans opened the 2022 season with an eight-point home victory over the Gryphons on Friday in Catawba, getting a game-high 17 points from Kate Dutka to go with 10 from Rachel Anderson. Bandys (1-0) is at Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Thomas Jefferson (0-1) visits Piedmont Community Charter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 48, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 39: The Trojans knocked off the Gryphons at home Friday in Catawba, receiving a game-high 21 points from Bobby DelGuercio to go with 16 from Micah Slaughter. Bandys (1-0) travels to Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while Thomas Jefferson (0-1) is at Piedmont Community Charter.

WRESTLING

Fred T. Foard sweeps home tri-match: The Tigers improved to 5-0 following wins over East Burke and Enka during Friday’s home tri-match in Newton. Foard defeated the Cavaliers by a 76-3 score and the Jets by a 55-15 final.

Against East Burke, victorious grapplers for Foard included George Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Austin Laws at 113 (forfeit), Sebastian Richards at 120 (16-1 technical fall), Toby Bowman at 126 (second-period pin), Parker Johns at 132 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 145 (15-0 technical fall), Brayden Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Jon Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (third-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (forfeit), Aiden Alesi at 195 (forfeit), Dylan Smith at 220 (first-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (second-period pin).

In the victory over Enka, the Tigers got wins from Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Laws at 113 (first-period pin), Richards at 120 (9-1 major decision), Bowman at 126 (first-period pin), Kevin Romero at 138 (forfeit), Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Mejia at 152 (20-5 technical fall), Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (7-2 decision), Smith at 220 (18-4 major decision) and Bolch at 285 (6-2 decision).

Foard will participate in the Jet Invitational hosted by Enka on Wednesday. The Jets are currently 2-1 after topping the Cavaliers 66-18 in Friday’s other match, and they will host Piedmont on Tuesday before hosting Wednesday’s tournament.

East Burke dropped to 0-2 following Friday’s losses, which preceded Saturday’s Dakota Smith Invitational at South Caldwell. The Cavs are next scheduled to compete in a quad match at Freedom on Tuesday.