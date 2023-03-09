NEWTON — The Newton-Conover baseball team took down visiting West Caldwell 21-3 in five innings on Tuesday, outhitting the Warriors 13-2 while also benefiting from seven errors by the West Caldwell defense. The Red Devils trailed 3-1 after the opening inning before scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the second and eight runs in the third.

Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) was led by three hits apiece from Jordan Henze and Enrique Mendoza, while Owen Cannon pitched three innings and Tyler Johnson tossed two innings.

The Red Devils hosted nonconference Hickory on Wednesday before visiting league foe Lincolnton on Friday, while the Warriors (0-3, 0-1) host Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bunker Hill tonight.

BASEBALL

Bandys 11, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, getting two hits apiece from Dominic Robinson, Easton Ledford and Colby Edwards to go with one each from Alex Robinson, Scotty Miley, Jacob Loftin and Mitchell Whelchel. Cade Spencer earned the win thanks to four innings of hitless ball with nine strikeouts, two walks and four hit batsmen, while Alex Robinson struck out four, issued no walks and hit a batter in two innings of one-hit ball.

Bandys (1-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke tonight, while West Lincoln (1-4, 0-1) is at Maiden on Friday.

Bunker Hill 4, Lincolnton 3: The Bears slipped past the Wolves at home Tuesday in Claremont behind two hits from Tanner Kanipe and one apiece from Skylar Marlowe, Ross Fickling and Luke Fickling, with Luke Fickling tossing five innings of two-run, six-hit ball with five strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen. In addition, Marlowe and Preston Killian each pitched one inning for Bunker Hill.

The Bears (2-2, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visit league foe West Caldwell tonight, while Lincolnton (1-2, 0-1) hosted nonconference Statesville on Wednesday before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 3, Hibriten 1: The Tigers knocked off the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, with Blake Powell recording two hits for Foard and Aidan Landrum, Josh Swink and Kylan Bolick tallying one hit apiece. Swink started and pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run, three-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and one walk, while Sean Jenkins tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

Foard (2-0) hosts East Burke on Friday, while Hibriten (1-3) has a home game against Wilkes Central.

East Burke 4, Maiden 3: The Cavaliers topped the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden. Despite the loss, Maiden received one hit apiece from Ben Woodring, Matthew Herman, Hunter Townsend, Seth Williams, Hayden Fleury, Collin Chappel, Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams.

East Burke (1-1, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts league opponent Bandys tonight, while the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1) visit nonconference Hickory tonight before hosting Catawba Valley 2A foe West Lincoln on Friday.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 14, Newton-Conover 0: The Warriors shut out the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, moving to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play ahead of tonight’s home game against Bunker Hill. On the other side, Newton-Conover is now 0-1 both overall and in league play prior to today’s trip to Lincolnton.

Bandys 7, West Lincoln 2: The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving three hits from Jessie Sipe to go with one each from Ellie Hale, Haven Helton, Owyen Lyall, Paige Barrymore, Piper Barrymore, Avery Alexander and Sam Padgett. Hale tossed all seven innings for Bandys, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter.

Bandys (3-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) was at nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday before traveling to league foe East Burke tonight, while West Lincoln (1-2, 0-1) visits Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 12, Hibriten 0: The Tigers blanked the Panthers in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s nonconference home game against Burns, which will be followed by next Tuesday’s home contest against Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Iredell. As for Hibriten, it is now 1-1 entering nonconference games against Draughn (road) and Wilkes Central (home) tonight and Friday, respectively.

Maiden 8, East Burke 3: The Blue Devils took down the visiting Cavaliers on Tuesday in Maiden, getting three hits including a home run from Macy Michael to go with three hits from Averie Waddell, two hits each from Olivia Wray and Madelynn Clontz and one hit apiece from Reagan Rembert, Kyley Callahan, Tristan Smalling and Emily Dover. The winning pitcher was Madison Herms, who threw four innings of three-run (two earned), four-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks, while Smalling earned a three-inning save.

Maiden (2-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to conference Alexander Central tonight before hosting league foe West Lincoln on Friday, while East Burke (0-1, 0-1) was at nonconference Hickory on Wednesday before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A opponent Bandys tonight.

Freedom 7, St. Stephens 3: The Indians suffered a road loss at the hands of the Patriots on Tuesday in Morganton, although they did receive two hits from Carmen Gooch and one each from Samantha Midea, Kayla Berry, Anicka McFarland and Kaela Briggs. Freedom (2-2) hosts Madison tonight, while St. Stephens (0-2) hosted Bunker Hill on Wednesday before beginning Western Foothills 3A play with a home game against West Iredell next Tuesday.

Lincolnton 18, Bunker Hill 10: The Wolves were too much for the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, winning by an eight-run final margin to improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Catawba Valley 2A play. Despite the loss, Bunker Hill got three hits each from Payton Lane, Kylie Killian and Leah Norton, two hits apiece from Anna Sigmon, Ivy Bowman, MyKyiah Lafone and Jordan Sherrill and one hit from Alix Cutter.

Lincolnton hosts league opponent Newton-Conover today, while Bunker Hill (1-1, 0-1 Catawba Valley 2A) was at nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A foe West Caldwell tonight.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 9, Bessemer City 0: The Trojans scored six goals in the opening half and three goals in the second half en route to a nine-goal victory over the Yellow Jackets on the road Tuesday in Bessemer City. Bandys (2-0-1) faced Challenger Early College on Wednesday before visiting Langtee Charter today, while Bessemer City (0-1) was at North Gaston on Wednesday before hosting Highland Tech on Monday.

Maiden 4, Burns 0: The Blue Devils shut out the Bulldogs at home Tuesday in Maiden, receiving two goals from Liz Mroz, one goal and one assist from Bella DeMartino, one goal from Vanessa Cespedes and one assist from Andie Smith. Maiden (1-2) visits Draughn next Tuesday, while Burns (0-2-1) hosts Chase today before entertaining East Rutherford on Friday.

Newton-Conover 2, North Gaston 0: The Red Devils blanked the Wildcats at home Tuesday in Newton, improving to 1-1 ahead of Friday’s home match against Forest Hills. On the other side, North Gaston fell to 0-2 entering Wednesday’s home contest against Bessemer City, which will be followed by next Wednesday’s trip to West Lincoln.

West Forsyth 7, Hickory 0: The Titans cruised past the Red Tornadoes at home Tuesday in Clemmons, moving to 4-1 while dropping Hickory to 1-1. West Forsyth travels to Mount Tabor next Wednesday.

Hickory will take part in a tournament in Wilson this weekend. The Red Tornadoes face Croatan on Friday and Swansboro on Saturday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 19, Watauga 2: The Red Tornadoes are now 1-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play after defeating the Pioneers at home Tuesday in Hickory. Hickory will next host North Lincoln today.

Watauga (0-2, 0-2 in conference play) has a home game against St. Stephens scheduled for today.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 17, Watauga 2: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Pioneers at home Tuesday in Hickory to improve to 1-0 both overall and in conference play prior to tonight’s home game against North Lincoln. Meanwhile, Watauga (1-2, 1-2 in conference play) hosts St. Stephens tonight.

BOYS TENNIS

Fred T. Foard 5, Maiden 4: The Tigers edged the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, getting singles victories from Grayson Walker (8-6 over Cooper Houser), Brandon Henderson (8-2 over Hunter Williams) and Lincoln Westmoreland (9-7 over Donald Yang) to go with doubles wins from the teams of Walker and Anderson Wright (8-5 over Houser and Will Stover) and Anthony Dunmore and Henderson (8-1 over Will Eneix and Keller Thomas). As for Maiden, it got singles wins from Stover (8-1 over Wright), Eneix (8-3 over Dunmore) and Thomas (8-4 over Nico Fanzo) to go with a doubles victory from the team of Yang and Williams (8-6 over Mason Hoyle and Westmoreland).

The Tigers (1-0) host West Lincoln next Tuesday, while the Blue Devils (0-2) have a home match against Hickory Christian Academy scheduled for today.

Hickory 9, Newton-Conover 0: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Hickory, with the following players earning singles victories: Griffin Lovern (8-0 over Alex Furr), Graham Powers (8-0 over Bryce Bookhart), Clint Powers (8-0 over Ben Tepper), Jack Nexsen (8-0 over Colby Debats), Will Moore (8-0 over Nathan Lingle) and Keller Armstrong (8-0 over Mason Abernethy). Hickory also got doubles wins from the teams of Ben Howard and Nexsen (8-4 over Furr and Tepper), Moore and Watts Tate (8-3 over Bookhart and Lingle) and Macen Lineberger and Armstrong (8-1 over Debats and Abernethy).

Hickory (2-0) visits South Caldwell today, while Newton-Conover (0-1) is at St. Stephens.

Bandys 9, Alexander Central 0: The Trojans shut out the visiting Cougars on Tuesday in Catawba. Victorious singles players for Alexander Central included Josh Cross (6-0, 6-1 over Sam Law), Jeremiah Cockman (6-2, 6-2 over Carson Davis), Noah Cockman (6-3, 6-3 over Eli Kerley), Gabriel Wright (6-0, 6-2 over Will Teague), Aiden Brittain (6-1, 6-0 over Travis McCammon) and Kevin Rodriguez (6-0, 6-0 over Ayden White), while winning doubles teams were Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-0 over Davis and Kerley), Noah Cockman and Rodriguez (8-6 over Law and Teague) and Chris Moore and Sawyer Wright (8-0 over McCammon and White).

Bandys (2-1) hosts East Lincoln next Tuesday, while Alexander Central (1-2) visited Bunker Hill on Wednesday before hosting East Burke today.

St. Stephens 8, Watauga 1: The Indians topped the Pioneers at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from the following players: Ajay Swisher (6-1, 6-0 over Steele Neely), Blake Walker (6-4, 6-3 over Cody Talton), Bradley Markland (6-1, 6-0 over Jaxson Marsh), Troy Harper (6-1, 6-2 over Sullivan Trexler) and Jacob Ward (6-1, 6-1 over Harrison Gantt). St. Stephens also got doubles victories from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-6 over Neely and Bryant Carroll), Jackson VanBeurden and Markland (8-4 over Talton and Marsh) and Harper and Ward (8-4 over Trexler and Stryker Ward).

St. Stephens (3-0) hosted Hibriten on Wednesday before entertaining Newton-Conover today, while Watauga (1-2) hosts South Caldwell next Tuesday.